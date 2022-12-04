Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1
After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
Chelsea Team News Updates: Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Team news from Chelsea's Abu Dhabi training camp.
SB Nation
Portugal’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo future looks bright
A new era of Portuguese football began on Tuesday as they thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 encounter. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
BBC
World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
BBC
England 3-0 Senegal: Jude Bellingham 'will be best midfielder in the world', says Phil Foden
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Jude Bellingham's record-setting performance against Senegal has led England team-mate...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison
Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
Little known before World Cup, Ramos goals lift Portugal
Gonçalo Ramos showed that he has the goods and the goals to stand in for Cristiano Ronaldo by scoring a hat trick at the World Cup in his first start for Portugal's national team
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, Day 17, Round of 16: Morocco vs. Spain; Portugal vs. Switzerland
Two more Round of 16 matches remain, bringing to a close 17 days of uninterrupted football at the World Cup. It’s been fun, it’s been dramatic, it’s been exhausting. The quarterfinals begin on Friday. MOROCCO vs. SPAIN. Date / Time: Tuesday, December 5, 2022, 15.00 GMT; 10am...
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 - 1 Reading Women: Spurs stumble against a speedy Reading side
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell to Reading with one of the worst own goals you’ll see all season. Spurs were disconcertingly outpaced and outperformed by the 11th placed side until some late second half substitutes. By then, it was too late. Rehanne Skinner started with the now-typical back four of...
SB Nation
Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory
Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...
SB Nation
Denzel Dumfries honored by [rumored team name] links, but also honored to play for [current team]
After his star turn against the USA in their Round of 16 match on Saturday, Netherlands right back Denzel Dumfries had to field a couple question regarding transfer rumors, as someone remembered that the 26-year-old has been commonly linked with Chelsea (and others) over the past couple years, including over the summer.
SB Nation
Bellingham: “Put Some Respect” on Jordan Henderson’s Name
By all accounts, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and rising star midfielder Jude Bellingham have developed a strong relationship off the pitch since joining up with the England National Team for the Qatar World Cup as the veteran Henderson has taken the 19-year-old under his wing. Having started together in the...
SB Nation
SB Nation
On This Day (5th December 1992): Gray scores on his full debut for Sunderland!
After the 1992 FA Cup final, things weren’t going all that well. Malcolm Crosby may have been given a one-year contract to take on the job permanently, but he wasn’t backed by the board as if they viewed the appointment as long term. Terry Butcher, Shaun Cunnington and...
SB Nation
Manchester City Women Win to Keep Pressure at The Top
Manchester City Women won their eighth consecutive match as they beat Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium. An own goal by Veatriki Sarri was added to by Julie Blakstad and Laura Coombs in a blistering first half-hour that threatened to blow the visitors away. However, the only goal that was added in the contest was a strike by Lee Geum-min in the final minute that gave the visitors a little respectability in the scoreline.
SB Nation
Croatia survive on penalties, Brazil dazzle with a bit of jogo bonito
Three of the four quarterfinal matchups at the 2022 World Cup are now set, and the wait for a knockout round shock goes on. As much as the group stage matches produced all sorts of drama and surprise results, the Round of 16 has gone completely to form so far, with all the favorites winning, and most winning rather easily.
SB Nation
Everton News: U18’s win, Amokachi remembers, Tyrer update and World Cup How to Watch
With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest.
SB Nation
Chelsea confirm 25-man traveling squad for Abu Dhabi training camp
Chelsea have landed in Abu Dhabi today, returning to the site of our most recent glories, the 2022 Club World Cup. Oh how things have changed since then! Hard to believe that was less than 12 months ago. Anyway, Chelsea will be here for about a week, and will have...
