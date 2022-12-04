ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur World Cup Roundup: Round of 16, Pt. 1

After this weekend’s matches, we are officially halfway through the Round of 16. By the time Tuesday is over, we’ll have exactly eight teams left in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. And the cool thing is, there are still Tottenham Hotspur players left in it!. We know that...
SB Nation

Portugal’s post-Cristiano Ronaldo future looks bright

A new era of Portuguese football began on Tuesday as they thrashed Switzerland 6-1 in their World Cup Round of 16 encounter. We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of sports fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you really should be rooting for. Take it here!
BBC

World Cup 2022: Olivier Giroud on breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Olivier Giroud says breaking Thierry Henry's French goalscoring record shows...
BBC

Wednesday's gossip: Musah, Martinelli, Bellingham, Ronaldo, Kessie, Moyes, Maddison

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are interested in Valencia and United States midfielder Yunus Musah, 20. (90min) Barcelona are tracking Arsenal and Brazil winger Gabriel Martinelli, 21, with a view to making a move for him in the January transfer window. (Sport - in Spanish) Borussia Dortmund would be willing to...
SB Nation

Liverpool Women Captain Niamh Fahey Celebrates 100 Appearances With Victory

Niamh Fahey has had a wild ride with Liverpool Football Club since she arrived in 2018. She’s been relegated and then helped the Reds fight their way back into the WSL. The 35-year-old stalwart in the Liverpool defense hit 100 appearances on Sunday against West Ham. It was a...
SB Nation

Bellingham: “Put Some Respect” on Jordan Henderson’s Name

By all accounts, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and rising star midfielder Jude Bellingham have developed a strong relationship off the pitch since joining up with the England National Team for the Qatar World Cup as the veteran Henderson has taken the 19-year-old under his wing. Having started together in the...
SB Nation

Manchester City Women Win to Keep Pressure at The Top

Manchester City Women won their eighth consecutive match as they beat Brighton 3-1 at the Academy Stadium. An own goal by Veatriki Sarri was added to by Julie Blakstad and Laura Coombs in a blistering first half-hour that threatened to blow the visitors away. However, the only goal that was added in the contest was a strike by Lee Geum-min in the final minute that gave the visitors a little respectability in the scoreline.
SB Nation

Croatia survive on penalties, Brazil dazzle with a bit of jogo bonito

Three of the four quarterfinal matchups at the 2022 World Cup are now set, and the wait for a knockout round shock goes on. As much as the group stage matches produced all sorts of drama and surprise results, the Round of 16 has gone completely to form so far, with all the favorites winning, and most winning rather easily.
SB Nation

Everton News: U18’s win, Amokachi remembers, Tyrer update and World Cup How to Watch

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest.
The Guardian

Wednesday briefing: What you need to know about allegations against Tory peer Michelle Mone

Good morning. Yesterday was already looking difficult for the Conservative peer Michelle Mone. In the morning, she announced that she will take a “leave of absence” from the House of Lords to address allegations about her involvement in PPE Medpro, a medical supply business that she appears to have lobbied ministers to use, and from the profits of which she appears to have received millions. Meanwhile, the government decided not to oppose a Labour motion seeking to force the release of documents relating to a £200m government contract awarded to the company.
SB Nation

Chelsea confirm 25-man traveling squad for Abu Dhabi training camp

Chelsea have landed in Abu Dhabi today, returning to the site of our most recent glories, the 2022 Club World Cup. Oh how things have changed since then! Hard to believe that was less than 12 months ago. Anyway, Chelsea will be here for about a week, and will have...

