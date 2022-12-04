Read full article on original website
Jim Harbaugh's Latest Quote Makes It Great to be a Michigan WolverineTracy StengelEast Lansing, MI
Colleges are making millions of dollars by promoting sports gambling to their studentsWayness TammBaton Rouge, LA
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Michigan St vs. Penn St prediction: Pick it with a No Sweat First Bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College basketball season has been underway for at least a few weeks now as we prepare for the start of conference play...
Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State predictions & picks: Wed, 12/7
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State will travel to Happy Valley for a Wednesday night Big Ten matchup against Penn State, and both teams are looking for...
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement
A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
Michigan State true freshman tracker: Eight redshirts burned this season
Michigan State’s season ended a month earlier than a year ago. One season removed from posting 11 wins with a Peach Bowl victory against Pittsburgh, the Spartans lost at Penn State on Nov. 26 to finish with a 5-7 record. That means they’ll go without a bowl game for...
In Michigan’s most important games, an unlikely running back emerges
INDIANAPOLIS -- In some of the most critical plays of Michigan’s past two games, the team’s most important games of the season so far, the football was given not to J.J. McCarthy or Blake Corum or Donovan Edwards but a little-used junior listed as a linebacker. “I just...
Michigan State DE Chase Carter entering transfer portal
Michigan State is likely losing another defensive lineman. Chase Carter, a true freshman defensive end, announced via Twitter on Monday night he is entering the transfer portal. He appeared in one game this season and recorded a quarterback hurry as the Spartans finished 5-7. “I want to thank Coach (Mel)...
Michigan vs. TCU tickets: How to get them for College Football Playoff at Fiesta Bowl
The first-ever meeting between Michigan and TCU will come in the College Football Playoff. The teams will meet in a semifinal, the Fiesta Bowl, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Dec. 31. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local time) and will be televised on ESPN.
Michigan State comes up short late in Big Ten-opening loss to Northwestern
EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s lost its way on defense couldn’t get a stop when it needed one the most in a Big Ten-opening upset loss. The Spartans pulled within one point in the final minute on Sunday against Northwestern but gave up a basket on the other end and couldn’t get the equalizer in an eventual 70-63 loss on Sunday at the Breslin Center.
Early look at 2023 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year contenders
MLive announced its 10th recipient of the Michigan High School Football Player of the Year award last week when Dexter running back Cole Cabana was presented the trophy in a surprise ceremony. His effort rose Dexter to historic new heights while breaking many school records along the way. Where will...
Michigan State DLs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter transfer portal
Michigan State is apparently losing a pair of veteran defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dashaun Mallory and redshirt junior Jalen Hunt have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Monday morning. Both were defensive tackles who moved to defensive end late this season because the Spartans were shorthanded on the edge due to injuries and suspensions.
Ann Arbor basketball: Chelsea boys get first win under new coach Andrea Cabana
Andrea Cabana started her career as Chelsea’s boys basketball head coach with a dominant performance Tuesday night. The former Grass Lake girls state champion coach led the Bulldogs to a 77-52 victory over Parma Western in the season opener.
Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23
JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
North Farmington boys basketball shows it’s ready with 49-36 win over Detroit King
DETROIT -- North Farmington entered the new high school basketball season on Monday night with higher expectations than ever before. A program that has never won a state title but has had many great teams over the years, this year’s Raiders squad believes they can be the first ones in program history to finally hoist a state championship trophy.
Future Division I players meet when West Catholic hosts East Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS – West Catholic’s Cadence Dykstra and East Grand Rapids’ Macy Brown exchanged hugs and pleasantries outside the Falcons locker room Tuesday night. The non-conference girls basketball game brought together a pair of future Division I players in the University of Michigan bound Brown and the Toledo commit Dykstra.
Columbia Central offense gets going in second half, Golden Eagles hold off Concord for win
CONCORD -- A career night from Derek Sanders helped Columbia Central down Concord 63-59 on Monday in the season opener for both boys basketball squads. Sanders, a 6′4 sophomore, had nine points in the second quarter as the Golden Eagles wiped out an early deficit, and then poured in 14 in the fourth quarter as Columbia Central built up a lead that the Yellowjackets could not overcome.
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk
Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman
FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
Ypsilanti officials on the hunt for new city council member
YPSILANTI, MI - For the second time this year, officials in Ypsilanti are on the hunt for a new city council member. Current Ward 3 Council Member Annie Somerville’s election to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November set up the vacancy, as Somerville plans to resign from city office at the end of the year before starting in the county position.
Man sentenced 8-15 years for role in Burger King parking lot murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – One of two men accused of killing a man in a Burger King parking lot in retaliation for another shooting has been sent to prison for his role in the slaying. Washtenaw County Trial Judge Darlene O’Brien sentenced David Deshawn Evans, Dec. 1, to serve...
