East Lansing, MI

MLive.com

Michigan St vs. Penn St prediction: Pick it with a No Sweat First Bet

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The College basketball season has been underway for at least a few weeks now as we prepare for the start of conference play...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball vs. Penn State predictions & picks: Wed, 12/7

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Michigan State will travel to Happy Valley for a Wednesday night Big Ten matchup against Penn State, and both teams are looking for...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Michigan football roster movement

A lot has happened with the Michigan football program since the team won its second straight Big Ten title this past Saturday. On the latest episode of Wolverine Confidential, we discuss the latest news, including:. + Jim Harbaugh and NFL rumors (again) + Details of Mazi Smith’s arrest and Harbaugh’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State DE Chase Carter entering transfer portal

Michigan State is likely losing another defensive lineman. Chase Carter, a true freshman defensive end, announced via Twitter on Monday night he is entering the transfer portal. He appeared in one game this season and recorded a quarterback hurry as the Spartans finished 5-7. “I want to thank Coach (Mel)...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State comes up short late in Big Ten-opening loss to Northwestern

EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s lost its way on defense couldn’t get a stop when it needed one the most in a Big Ten-opening upset loss. The Spartans pulled within one point in the final minute on Sunday against Northwestern but gave up a basket on the other end and couldn’t get the equalizer in an eventual 70-63 loss on Sunday at the Breslin Center.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State DLs Dashaun Mallory, Jalen Hunt enter transfer portal

Michigan State is apparently losing a pair of veteran defensive linemen. Fifth-year senior Dashaun Mallory and redshirt junior Jalen Hunt have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesman confirmed Monday morning. Both were defensive tackles who moved to defensive end late this season because the Spartans were shorthanded on the edge due to injuries and suspensions.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Jackson-area boys basketball players to watch for 2022-23

JACKSON -- A new boys basketball season is here. Last season was a wild ride, with Vandercook Lake and Napoleon duking it out in the Cascades, a crazy four-way race in the Big 8, and Jackson grabbing a piece of the SEC-White title. This season could be just as crazy.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Future Division I players meet when West Catholic hosts East Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS – West Catholic’s Cadence Dykstra and East Grand Rapids’ Macy Brown exchanged hugs and pleasantries outside the Falcons locker room Tuesday night. The non-conference girls basketball game brought together a pair of future Division I players in the University of Michigan bound Brown and the Toledo commit Dykstra.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Columbia Central offense gets going in second half, Golden Eagles hold off Concord for win

CONCORD -- A career night from Derek Sanders helped Columbia Central down Concord 63-59 on Monday in the season opener for both boys basketball squads. Sanders, a 6′4 sophomore, had nine points in the second quarter as the Golden Eagles wiped out an early deficit, and then poured in 14 in the fourth quarter as Columbia Central built up a lead that the Yellowjackets could not overcome.
CONCORD, MI
MLive.com

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk

Flint residents come to the Flint Cultural Center for a tree lighting and holiday walk. A group of children flock to hug a Santa Claus performer during a tree lighting and holiday walk at the Flint Cultural Center in Flint on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The tree was lit in the space between Flint Institute of Arts, Longway Planetarium and Flint Repertory Theatre.Get Photo.
FLINT, MI
MLive.com

Plea reached in 1997 homicide case of 88-year-old Michigan woman

FLINT, MI – The man authorities arrested in November 2021 in connection with a 25-year-old unsolved homicide has pleaded guilty in the case. Michael Adam Bur was scheduled to stand trial in early 2023 on charges of felony murder, kidnapping, and first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the 1997 death of 88-year-old Mary Prieur of Lennon.
LENNON, MI
MLive.com

Ypsilanti officials on the hunt for new city council member

YPSILANTI, MI - For the second time this year, officials in Ypsilanti are on the hunt for a new city council member. Current Ward 3 Council Member Annie Somerville’s election to the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners in November set up the vacancy, as Somerville plans to resign from city office at the end of the year before starting in the county position.
YPSILANTI, MI

