EAST LANSING – A Michigan State team that’s lost its way on defense couldn’t get a stop when it needed one the most in a Big Ten-opening upset loss. The Spartans pulled within one point in the final minute on Sunday against Northwestern but gave up a basket on the other end and couldn’t get the equalizer in an eventual 70-63 loss on Sunday at the Breslin Center.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO