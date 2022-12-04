Highway to Grand Canyon North Rim closed for the winter, to reopen in May

Looking for a white Christmas or just a weekend winter getaway in the Arizona high country?

It’s the time of year when many Maricopa residents head to the mountains to view northern Arizona’s winter scenery and enjoy snow activities, including skiing.

Newcomers to the state – and perhaps even long-term residents – may be unaware that the state shuts down some highways during the winter.

Among those that closes is State Route 67 to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The road will reopen in May, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The highway closure coincides with the seasonal closure of Grand Canyon National Park facilities at the North Rim.

The highway is blocked to traffic about a half mile from its junction with U.S. 89A at Jacob Lake. With park facilities closed for the winter, the Arizona Department of Transportation does not clear snow from the highway, which leads 43 miles south from US 89A.

The North Rim averages more than 9 feet of snow annually, according to the National Weather Service.

SR 67 is scheduled to reopen when North Rim lodges, campgrounds and other amenities reopen in mid-May.

