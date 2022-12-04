ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 35

Big mamma J
3d ago

I remember hearing about that on the news that's just horrible. it's hard to understand how evil some people can be. Sending prayers all the victims and their families.

3d ago

That news story got swept under the rug almost as soon as it happened. Should have gotten more attention. God bless all families affected heaven

AmenRaa
3d ago

Congratulations to the Milwaukee Grannies making a return to the Christmas parade …much love a respect for your pride and strength after such a horrific tragedy !!!!!!!

