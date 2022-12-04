Read full article on original website
Related
KEYC
Rodeo community supports local member
ARLINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota rodeo community is coming together to show support for one of their own. Reid Oftedahl, a Pemberton native currently living in Raymond, was competing in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas when he was injured while bull riding. Oftedahl was taken to a local...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota
The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
2 Pedestrians Killed in Separate Crashes in Minnesota on Monday
Perham, MN (KROC-AM News) - There were two fatal crashes involving pedestrians in Minnesota Monday evening. The State Patrol today reported that a 74-year-old man died after he was struck by a vehicle on a northern Minnesota Highway. The victim, who was from the town of Palisade, was walking in the traffic lane on Highway 78 south of Perham when he was hit. The deadly collision occurred in an area where the roadway runs between two lakes in Otter Tail County and there are dozens of lakeshore resorts and homes nearby.
KEYC
Snow Thursday night/Friday, more snow early next week
We are tracking a couple of systems that will have the potential to bring measurable snow to much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa later this week and early next week. The first system will arrive Thursday night and continue into Friday and could produce several inches of snowfall. This is a change from yesterday as our latest data is suggesting that this system will track considerably further north than originally expected. As of right now, it looks like 2 to 4+ inches of snow is a possibility with this system. We will get more specific with snow amounts as new data comes in later today and tomorrow morning. The second system will impact much of our region from late Sunday, through Monday and into Tuesday. This one will be a little more difficult to forecast because we will be dealing with slightly warmer temperatures and the potential for both rain and snow. This one is still almost a week away, so stay tuned for updates as we get closer. The Weather Team will be watching both systems closely and will have updates along the way.
myklgr.com
Marshall man injured in Balaton power line support collision Saturday
A Marshall man was injured when his vehicle left the road and collided with a power line support Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol on Dec. 3, Tyler David Sowden, age 24, was traveling northeast on 2nd Street in Balaton, in Lyon County. At about 3:56 p.m., Sowden’s 2004 Chevy Silverado struck a stop sign and power line support, left the road, and crashed into a fence.
3 pedestrians struck by drivers Monday in Minnesota; 2 dead
Stock image. Credit: Tony Webster via Flickr (photo cropped) Two people died and a third was injured in three separate incidents of driver-pedestrian collisions in Minnesota Monday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol confirmed that 39-year-old Jacob John Witt died in a collision in Burnsville, while a 74-year-old Palisade man was...
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on westbound I-90 in Freeborn County Friday morning
An Austin man was injured in an accident between an SUV and a semi on Interstate 90 in Freeborn County Friday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2009 Chevrolet HHR being driven by 74-year old Terry Lee Falch of Austin and a 2014 Kenworth semi being driven by 44-year old Nicholas Wayne Dallman of Wells were both westbound on Interstate 90 at approximately 9:53 a.m. Friday morning when the two vehicles collided near milepost 155 in Manchester Township.
Jackson County Pilot
Fires keeping local crews hopping
Firefighters from the Jackson and Alpha fire departments responded to a garage fire at a farm site northeast of Jackson Tuesday morning. At least one vehicle was reported lost in the fire. Tuesday’s blaze comes just four days after a house fire broke out in east Jackson, injuring two people...
northernnewsnow.com
Man seriously hurt following crash in Pine County
Pine County, MN-- A southern Minnesota man is in the hospital after he was hit by a car in Pine County Thursday night. Just after 6:30 p.m., Dale Tatge, 65, of Faribault, Minnesota was traveling north on I-35 near Beroun when he struck a deer. Tatge stopped in the left...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Injured in Jackson House Fire
Jackson, MN (KICD)– Two people were injured in a fire that destroyed a Jackson home Friday morning. Jackson County Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News the initial call for a house fully engulfed in flames on Branch Street came in around 6:30. Both victims were able to escape before...
KEYC
Possible human remains found in wreckage of Renville County crash
OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) - Law enforcement in Renville County are investigating a gruesome discovery. At around 1 p.m. Sunday, the Renville County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burned-up vehicle located in a drainage ditch. Upon locating the vehicle, law enforcement discovered suspected human remains inside. The remains...
Faribault County Register
Oh where, oh where has my Christmas tree gone?
A staple this time of year, the Christmas tree comes in many different forms – each with its pros and cons. Small trees are easier to haul, cheaper and quicker to decorate. However, they do not offer the same grandeur as their eight, nine and 10-foot counterparts. Artificial trees...
YAHOO!
Le Sueur man accused of shotgun threat
Dec. 5—LE SUEUR — A Le Sueur man was charged after being accused of making threats with a shotgun and knife. Andre Al Jointer, 59, faces two felonies for assault and a misdemeanor for recklessly handling a dangerous weapon in Le Sueur County District Court. The charges stem...
Man Facing Threats Charges After Argument in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- A Mankato truck driver faces a felony threats charge after an incident with another driver at a Cold Spring distribution center. Police were called to the 100 block of 11th Street Northeast just before 2:00 p.m. Friday. The victim told officers that he got into...
willmarradio.com
Suspected human remains found in burned-out vehicle near Bird Island
(Bird Island MN-) The Renville County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a person whose body was found in a burned out car Sunday. At around 1 p.m. Sunday the sheriff's office got a report of a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch in the 81000 block of 370th St, about 1 mile west of Bird Island. Law enforcement located a vehicle that had been fully consumed by fire. Inside they discovered suspected human remains. They will be sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and determination of the cause and manner of death.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
fox9.com
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Body found in burned out car near Bird Island
Police are investigating after a body was found in a burned out car in Renville County on Sunday. The discovery was made around 1 p.m., with a 911 caller reporting a burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch on the 81000 block of 370th Street, west of the City of Bird Island.
Comments / 0