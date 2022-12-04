ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Fortune

Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’

Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
The Independent

Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes

The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
CNN

CNN

