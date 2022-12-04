Read full article on original website
You may think Twitter was wrong to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story but it wasn't a violation of the First Amendment
Twitter's handling of the Hunter Biden story and other content moderation sparked outcry about the First Amendment, but Twitter is not the government.
Musk’s revelations on Twitter censoring Hunter Biden laptop story prompt liberal rage: ‘Hack stuff'
Liberals on Twitter tripped over themselves to discredit the revelations about the inner workings of Twitter's decision to stifle the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Top House Republican: Elon Musk will release evidence of Biden admin pushing Twitter to censor conservatives
James Baker, a former FBI official turned Twitter deputy counsel, is likely to face questioning before Congress over the platform's censorship of Hunter Biden
NBC, ABC, CBS called out for silence on Elon Musk's 'Twitter files' release: 'They're failing Americans'
Fox News personalities sounded off after liberal Sunday shows devoted only seven seconds of coverage to the news of Twitter's censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Hunter Biden laptop repairman touts vindication after Musk's bombshell Twitter report: 'I knew the whole time'
The Hunter Biden laptop repairman touted vindication after Musk revealed an internal effort by Twitter to censor the New York Post’s bombshell story by labeling him a hacker.
'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email
An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Karine Jean-Pierre ripped by Mike Pence for 'deeply offensive' stance toward Elon Musk
Former vice president joined "Outnumbered" to discuss Musk's fight for free speech on Twitter and the possible release of information on the censorship of the Hunter Biden laptop story.
Hunter Biden interview goes off the rails as host says his ‘hands were tied’ from asking political questions
Hunter Biden’s interview on a Twitter Spaces live broadcast on Tuesday went off the rails after he was apparently disconnected, prompting the host to set new rules.
Elon Musk changes his tune on letting Donald Trump back on Twitter, says 'decision has not yet been made'
Musk said the banned accounts of Kathy Griffin and Jordan Peterson have been reinstated. But he isn't sure about the former president yet.
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Triggered by Musk, CBS News announces it’s suspending all Twitter activity out of ‘abundance of caution’
CBS Evening News reported that the network is suspending all of its Twitter activity due to "caution" over the "uncertainty" caused by Elon Musk's management.
LAURA INGRAHAM: China doesn't have to invade the United States to subdue and change us
Laura Ingraham discussed how Biden is cozying up to the CCP and how China has already pervaded many areas of America on "The Ingraham Angle."
Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is pretty proud of Republicans for taking back control of the House of Representatives this week, especially since they did it without resorting to violence and weaponry, like the first time they tried to seize the House back in January of last year. During Thursday night’s monologue, the...
Elon Musk's 2-year-old son ran around Twitter's office and played with toys while his dad talked to advisors about moderation, report says
Two-year-old X Æ a-Xii, Musk's first child with Grimes, ran round the room while Musk and his advisors met with Yoel Roth, per The Washington Post.
Biden to release 9/11 testimony revealing Bush told Cheney he could shoot down planes
The Biden administration is reportedly preparing to release a record of the joint interview former president George W Bush and former vice president Dick Cheney granted to the blue-ribbon commission that investigated the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Centre and Pentagon.According to The Wall Street Journal, a source familiar with the contents of the document said the April 2004 Oval Office interview touched on matters such as Mr Bush’s decision to authorise Mr Cheney to order US forces to down civilian airliners if necessary.The former president, who was initially in Florida during the attacks before taking...
MSNBC anchor slammed for complaining House Democrats never investigated the Trump family: 'Clown Alert'
MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan was ridiculed Thursday for claiming that House Democrats never investigated the Trump family when they were in the majority despite many congressional investigations into former President Trump. After Republicans secured a majority in the House, Reps. James Comer, R.-Ky., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., announced in a...
Democrat Ed Markey threatens Elon Musk after teaming up with Washington Post writer on Twitter checkmark hoax
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., threatened Elon Musk after teaming up with the Washington Post on a story about a Twitter verified-account hoaxes. "Fix your companies. Or Congress will," Markey tweeted to Musk on Sunday. The Post’s San Francisco-based tech columnist Geoffrey Fowler penned last week’s piece, "We got Twitter ‘verified’...
'Oh Wow!' Stephen Colbert Spots Most Awkward Moment Of Trump's Fox News Coverage
The ex-president probably didn't appreciate this one.
Masked Chinese man grabbed, pushed ABC reporter asking Biden about human rights ahead of Xi meeting: Report
An ABC News reporter said she was grabbed and pushed by a man wearing a mask with a Chinese flag after she shouted a question about human rights ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting.
