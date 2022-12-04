ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: ball movement was excellent vs Oakland

The Syracuse Orange didn’t start last night’s game as we hoped. Shot selection was an issue and the team was struggling with an inferior Oakland squad. That changed when Syracuse started getting everyone involved on offense. A 20-0 run to close the half carried over into the 2nd half with everyone getting involved in sharing the ball.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 95-66 win over Oakland

If the previous five games proved to be difficult, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team received a bit of a respite at home against the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In what marked the beginning of a six-game homestand, Syracuse handled Oakland 95-66 as college basketball’s two longest tenured head coaches squared off.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: first down offense in 2022

The Syracuse Orange are preparing for their bowl game so we’ll take some time over these next couple of weeks to look back at 2022 and look ahead to 2023. All year long we’ve looked at the first-down offense to see if the Orange were able to put themselves into position to keep the defense off-balance while setting themselves up for manageable 2nd and 3rd down situations.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (4-4) vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8)

The Syracuse Orange return home to the JMA Wireless Dome tonight to take on the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. It’s expected that the Orange will have an easy time to get their record back above .500, but Syracuse fans know that few things ever turn out as easy as they seem.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 4, Syracuse. First Meeting: A very recent meeting...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair, Lewis power the Orange to 60-58 win against Yale

It was a battle of the Northeast until the bitter end. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (5-2) took on the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) as the team looked to secure its first road win of the season. The Orange were coming off a nine-point loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermaker, while the Bulldogs were coming off back-to-back losses against New Mexico State and UMass.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Oakland

Golden Gophers, Golden Grizzlies... doesn’t matter, there’s only one team with a true color nickname. The Syracuse Orange will face both of those teams soon, and while some of you are hopefully checking out our bowl content too, we know you’re really here to see our predictions for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oakland. Let’s get right to it:
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Bowling for College Cups!

HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) SYRACUSE MEN’S SOCCER IS IN THE COLLEGE CUP (AKA FINAL FOUR) How did the men’s team get this far? Are they truly the favorite to win the whole thing?. We preview Syracuse vs Creighton. Men’s basketball......
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Orange headed to Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota

For the first time since 2018, the Syracuse Orange are going bowling. A 6-0 start to the season propelled the Orange to postseason play for only the second time under Dino Babers. Now Syracuse knows where it’s going and who it’s playing. The Orange are set to face off against the Minnesota Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl.
SYRACUSE, NY
mynbc5.com

Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Castleton nurses pass licensure test well above national average

CASTLETON, Vt. — Thirty-nine nursing students at Castleton University have something to be proud of. Passing the nursing certification. “We're really, really excited that something's going very well here,” said Helen Papeika, assistant professor and nursing chair at Castleton University. “We're meeting the needs of the community, we're meeting the needs of the students, faculty and staff across nursing and other departments.”
CASTLETON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. — In the green mountains of central Vermont sits the largest ski resort on the East Coast — Killington. "I moved up here 25 years ago for one ski season, and I haven't left," said Jamie Belchak of Mendon, Vermont. Belchak said he stayed for the...
KILLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy