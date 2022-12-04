Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: taking stock of the Orange’s early season play
If you can believe it, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team has already mowed through close to a third of its 2022-2023 schedule. As the saying goes: time flies when you’re having fun. Right now the Orange (6-2) sit comfortability in the middle of the pack in the...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: ball movement was excellent vs Oakland
The Syracuse Orange didn’t start last night’s game as we hoped. Shot selection was an issue and the team was struggling with an inferior Oakland squad. That changed when Syracuse started getting everyone involved on offense. A 20-0 run to close the half carried over into the 2nd half with everyone getting involved in sharing the ball.
nunesmagician.com
Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 95-66 win over Oakland
If the previous five games proved to be difficult, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team received a bit of a respite at home against the Oakland Grizzlies on Tuesday night. In what marked the beginning of a six-game homestand, Syracuse handled Oakland 95-66 as college basketball’s two longest tenured head coaches squared off.
UVM Men’s Basketball Finally Goes Back to Back
BURLINGTON, VT – The Vermont men’s basketball team has finally won back to back games. The Catamounts, returned home for the first time in a month to beat Lyndon, and then went back on the road to take care of Merrimack. It would be the first time a UVM squad, that is used to winning, […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: first down offense in 2022
The Syracuse Orange are preparing for their bowl game so we’ll take some time over these next couple of weeks to look back at 2022 and look ahead to 2023. All year long we’ve looked at the first-down offense to see if the Orange were able to put themselves into position to keep the defense off-balance while setting themselves up for manageable 2nd and 3rd down situations.
nunesmagician.com
Gamethread: Syracuse Orange (4-4) vs Oakland Golden Grizzlies (2-8)
The Syracuse Orange return home to the JMA Wireless Dome tonight to take on the Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. It’s expected that the Orange will have an easy time to get their record back above .500, but Syracuse fans know that few things ever turn out as easy as they seem.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Oakland: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (4-4, 1-0) vs. Oakland Grizzlies (2-8, 0-2) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Syracuse is a comfortable 16 point favorite per the Draftkings Line. TV/Streaming: ACCN, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 4-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 4, Syracuse. First Meeting: A very recent meeting...
mynbc5.com
Burlington high school brings back local legend to lead basketball team
BURLINGTON, Vt. — If you take a look at the Vermont high school sports history books, you'll notice that one of the most successful boy's basketball programs in the state's history resides in the Queen City. Burlington High School leads the Green Mountain State with 21 state championships in...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: Fair, Lewis power the Orange to 60-58 win against Yale
It was a battle of the Northeast until the bitter end. The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (5-2) took on the Yale Bulldogs (5-4) as the team looked to secure its first road win of the season. The Orange were coming off a nine-point loss on the road to the Purdue Boilermaker, while the Bulldogs were coming off back-to-back losses against New Mexico State and UMass.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Oakland
Golden Gophers, Golden Grizzlies... doesn’t matter, there’s only one team with a true color nickname. The Syracuse Orange will face both of those teams soon, and while some of you are hopefully checking out our bowl content too, we know you’re really here to see our predictions for tonight’s men’s basketball game against Oakland. Let’s get right to it:
nunesmagician.com
Troy Nunes is an Absolute Podcast: Bowling for College Cups!
HOMEFIELD APPAREL (Use promo code NUNES for 10% off your first order) SYRACUSE MEN’S SOCCER IS IN THE COLLEGE CUP (AKA FINAL FOUR) How did the men’s team get this far? Are they truly the favorite to win the whole thing?. We preview Syracuse vs Creighton. Men’s basketball......
ACC coaches are jealous Syracuse ended up in the Pinstripe Bowl. What makes it so coveted?
Syracuse, N.Y. — In the 48 hours since Syracuse football received its bowl placement, Dino Babers has received numerous phone calls from ACC peers. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: Orange headed to Pinstripe Bowl vs Minnesota
For the first time since 2018, the Syracuse Orange are going bowling. A 6-0 start to the season propelled the Orange to postseason play for only the second time under Dino Babers. Now Syracuse knows where it’s going and who it’s playing. The Orange are set to face off against the Minnesota Gophers in the Pinstripe Bowl.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Air Guard to conduct F35 night training this week
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Air National Guard is conducting night flying this week to practice flying in different conditions. The 158th Fighter Wing will have one afternoon and one evening takeoff period per day from Dec. 6 through Dec. 9, according to the Air Guard. The training...
mynbc5.com
Castleton nurses pass licensure test well above national average
CASTLETON, Vt. — Thirty-nine nursing students at Castleton University have something to be proud of. Passing the nursing certification. “We're really, really excited that something's going very well here,” said Helen Papeika, assistant professor and nursing chair at Castleton University. “We're meeting the needs of the community, we're meeting the needs of the students, faculty and staff across nursing and other departments.”
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new residence in Barre to help women in recovery, the first of its kind in central Vermont. Downstreet Housing & Community Development opened its doors Tuesday to its Foundation House. The project includes two individual apartments on the first floor and one multi-floor communal living apartment that can house up to four families of varying sizes.
UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages
This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. — In the green mountains of central Vermont sits the largest ski resort on the East Coast — Killington. "I moved up here 25 years ago for one ski season, and I haven't left," said Jamie Belchak of Mendon, Vermont. Belchak said he stayed for the...
livemusicblog.com
Phish Bassist Mike Gordon Joins Karina Rykman at Nectar’s in Burlington, VT
Phish bassist Mike Gordon sat in with Marco Benevento bassist Karina Rykman last night during her solo tour as it rolled through Burlington, VT to play the ‘ol Phish-y haunt Nectar’s. The Phish bassist emerged in the middle of Rykman’s show for a version of her original “City...
Comments / 0