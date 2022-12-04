ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah-Chatham students spread holiday cheer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A safe way to celebrate the holidays is by listening to some carolers. Savannah-Chatham County students spread cheer in the city on Tuesday. “For the songs that had movement to it, it kind of like, came naturally for them to want to move to it. The song Elfie Selfie, they all came up to me like ‘Miss Hill, if Hairspray was a Christmas movie, this would be the song at the end of Hairspray,’” teacher Jasmine Hill said.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Love Tiffany Boutique opens in downtown Brooklet

Love Tiffany, a new boutique in downtown Brooklet, is now open and showcasing Bible handbags, study materials, and curated gifts. “I am always searching for unique gifts and special faith-based items that I can bring back to share,” said store owner Tiffany Guerrero. “There’s truly something for everyone and every occasion.”
BROOKLET, GA
savannahceo.com

Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!

Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
SAVANNAH, GA
Local Life

Andrea Bocelli speaks with LOCAL Life Magazine

Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his children to Savannah for a special holiday performance.Photo byGiovanni De Sandre. Andrea Bocelli, the award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor, is bringing his tour, and family, to Savannah for the holidays. For the first time ever, Bocelli will appear live in concert in the Hostess City (Dec. 16, Enmarket Arena). In addition to performing selections from his 17th studio album “Believe,” he’ll sing arias, crossover hits and songs to celebrate the holiday season from his October 2022 album, “A Family Christmas,” which features his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro School of Dance presents the Nutcracker

Statesboro School of Dance and Artistic Director Shay Morgan are excited to celebrate another year of their annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet. Started in 2012, thousands from our area have watched this beautiful classic ballet performance as they celebrate the holiday season. This year’s ballet, proudly presented by Bulloch...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro accepting applications for new business commission

The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its newly established Statesboro Business Commission. The commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Family YMCA partners with local organizations to give Bulloch area children 10 beds

On December 3, 2022, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s A Place to Dream program will make a delivery of 10 beds for Bulloch County children without their own dedicated place to sleep. This program first expanded to Statesboro and Bulloch County in December of 2021, with the delivery of 10 bed sets, gift bags, and a bag of food items from Statesboro’s TMT Farms.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway

Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend Cleve Davis. The Greensboro, GA native, graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers...
STATESBORO, GA
WJBF

Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
AUGUSTA, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Chamber Orchestra to play free classical concert Dec. 6

During the month of December, secular holiday songs and religious Christmas pieces are played and performed quite often. However, the Statesboro Chamber Orchestra will be performing a non-holiday-themed, classical concert on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. The concert will be at the Whitaker Black Box Theater on 41 West Main Street (as part of the Averitt Center for the Arts).
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Fire to host annual smoke alarm blitz

Don’t forget to check your smoke alarms before the deep freeze of winter, warns the Statesboro Fire Department. “Working smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety,” said Statesboro Fire Prevention chief Stephan Hutchins. “The alarms provide early warnings in fire emergencies and allow occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures.”
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy