Read full article on original website
Related
1,000 free boxes of food, gifts to be distributed to Savannah community
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Active listeners, compassionate and selfless are words that some may use to describe those who are community-oriented leaders. Some may also use those words to describe Pastors Charles and Yolanda Roberson. Pastors of Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah, the Robersons have led their congregation and community in hosting their Blessings […]
wtoc.com
Savannah-Chatham students spread holiday cheer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A safe way to celebrate the holidays is by listening to some carolers. Savannah-Chatham County students spread cheer in the city on Tuesday. “For the songs that had movement to it, it kind of like, came naturally for them to want to move to it. The song Elfie Selfie, they all came up to me like ‘Miss Hill, if Hairspray was a Christmas movie, this would be the song at the end of Hairspray,’” teacher Jasmine Hill said.
Rebecca’s Cafe reach is growing: Hundreds served each week
Since 2009, Rebecca’s Cafe has been serving lunch to those experiencing food insecurity in Statesboro, and its reach has slowly grown. Since April of 2022, the Cafe has doubled its former reach of 100 to more than 200 patrons served each week. “The pace really picked up once people...
Love Tiffany Boutique opens in downtown Brooklet
Love Tiffany, a new boutique in downtown Brooklet, is now open and showcasing Bible handbags, study materials, and curated gifts. “I am always searching for unique gifts and special faith-based items that I can bring back to share,” said store owner Tiffany Guerrero. “There’s truly something for everyone and every occasion.”
savannahceo.com
Longtime Local Favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, Opens New Retail Location in Savannah!
Just in time for the holidays, longtime local favorite, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company, has officially opened a new retail location in the heart of Savannah. The locally-owned and operated snack company started in 2018, but is 20 years in the making. The recipe was developed over 10 years ago as a popular item on owner Katie Tedder Burgess’s catering menu. Demand for the slightly spicy, savory Southern staple drove Burgess to devote all of her efforts to producing and marketing her crisp, artisan snacks, gaining a national and international following. After a 3 year partnership with Savannah’s own coffee·deli, The Savannah Cheese Straw Company recently moved into a new retail store front located at 906 E. 72nd Street.
This weekend in Savannah: Meet Paula Deen, enjoy holiday cookie decorating and more
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city. Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet […]
Andrea Bocelli speaks with LOCAL Life Magazine
Famed tenor Andrea Bocelli is bringing his children to Savannah for a special holiday performance.Photo byGiovanni De Sandre. Andrea Bocelli, the award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor, is bringing his tour, and family, to Savannah for the holidays. For the first time ever, Bocelli will appear live in concert in the Hostess City (Dec. 16, Enmarket Arena). In addition to performing selections from his 17th studio album “Believe,” he’ll sing arias, crossover hits and songs to celebrate the holiday season from his October 2022 album, “A Family Christmas,” which features his 24-year-old son, Matteo, and 10-year-old daughter, Virginia.
Statesboro School of Dance presents the Nutcracker
Statesboro School of Dance and Artistic Director Shay Morgan are excited to celebrate another year of their annual production of the Nutcracker Ballet. Started in 2012, thousands from our area have watched this beautiful classic ballet performance as they celebrate the holiday season. This year’s ballet, proudly presented by Bulloch...
Statesboro accepting applications for new business commission
The City of Statesboro is now accepting applications for appointments to its newly established Statesboro Business Commission. The commission will consist of seven members who own or operate a business within the City of Statesboro and will serve as a sounding board for local entrepreneurs to identify opportunities for business development and growth within the city.
Santa’s Scout Elves learning the ropes at Georgia Ports
Just after Thanksgiving, a group of Santa’s Scout Elves arrived at the Port of Savannah on special assignment from Santa himself. Santa asked them to learn more about how the port, one of the busiest in the country, works during the holiday season. Wearing their high visibility safety gear,...
Statesboro Family YMCA partners with local organizations to give Bulloch area children 10 beds
On December 3, 2022, the YMCA of Coastal Georgia’s A Place to Dream program will make a delivery of 10 beds for Bulloch County children without their own dedicated place to sleep. This program first expanded to Statesboro and Bulloch County in December of 2021, with the delivery of 10 bed sets, gift bags, and a bag of food items from Statesboro’s TMT Farms.
Ogeechee Area Hospice Mistletoe & Memories Tree Lighting Ceremony, Thursday, December 1
Ogeechee Area Hospice invites the community out to their Mistletoe & Memories, 16th Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Celebration. The Mistletoe & Memories tree lighting will be held on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 5:30 PM till 6:30 PM. Ogeechee Area Hospice is located at 200 Donehoo Street in Statesboro, GA.
Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway
Mrs. Josephine “Jo” Starr Callaway, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home surrounded by her children, Starr and Sanders, and her dear friend Cleve Davis. The Greensboro, GA native, graduated from Greensboro High School and moved to Statesboro to attend Georgia Teachers...
Jill Scott coming to the Bell Auditorium February 2023
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Legendary R&B singer, Jill Scott, is coming back to the Garden City. The “Golden” singer will grace the stage at the Bell Auditorium, Tuesday, February 28th at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9that 10:00 a.m. AECTix.com or the SRP Box Office at the James Brown Arena.
Tammy Rushing retires after 31 years of service to the City of Statesboro
Tammy Rushing, Administrative Assistant for The City of Statesboro Department of Public Works, is retiring after more than 30 years. Rushing will leave a lasting impact, which can be seen throughout her years of dedicated service to the City of Statesboro. The heart and soul which she has put into...
SHS Spirit and Sparkle Market is Saturday; Vendor space available
The Statesboro High School FCCLA club will host its first ever Spirit and Sparkle Holiday Market this Saturday, December 3. The market will be held in the student parking lot at SHS (10 Coach Lee Hill Blvd.) from 9:30am-3pm. The community is invited to shop with a variety of local...
6th Annual Portal Christmas Parade and Festival December 10th
The Town of Portal and the Heritage Society have partnered together this year for the 6th annual Portal Christmas Parade and Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022. This years festival promises to be even bigger and Better. Christmas Festival venders will set up in Portal on Mullet Road starting at...
Statesboro Chamber Orchestra to play free classical concert Dec. 6
During the month of December, secular holiday songs and religious Christmas pieces are played and performed quite often. However, the Statesboro Chamber Orchestra will be performing a non-holiday-themed, classical concert on Tuesday, December 6 at 7:30pm. The concert will be at the Whitaker Black Box Theater on 41 West Main Street (as part of the Averitt Center for the Arts).
Statesboro Fire to host annual smoke alarm blitz
Don’t forget to check your smoke alarms before the deep freeze of winter, warns the Statesboro Fire Department. “Working smoke alarms are an essential part of home fire safety,” said Statesboro Fire Prevention chief Stephan Hutchins. “The alarms provide early warnings in fire emergencies and allow occupants to quickly escape dangerous structures.”
wtoc.com
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend. The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program. You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at...
Grice Connect
Statesboro, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.https://griceconnect.com/
Comments / 0