Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 9 to 11, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
HOUSTON, TX
Golf.com

Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas

Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Fein Building Apartments North of Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
CONROE, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022

Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study

HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
HOUSTON, TX
orangeandbluepress.com

Death at animal shelters highest in Texas

In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top Performing Arts Events This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022

See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour

Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
TEXAS STATE

