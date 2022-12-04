Read full article on original website
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: December 9 to 11, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Tiger Woods brings his newest PopStroke golf complex to Houston area
KATY, Texas — On Tuesday morning, Tiger Woods confirmed that his latest PopStroke golf and entertainment complex would open in Katy next week. Woods said it would open to the public on Dec. 16 at noon. He also tweeted out a video of the complex, which looks like a...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods announces launch of newest putting courses in Texas
Tiger Woods’ latest course design creations are ready for their public debut, but they aren’t your average 18-hole golf courses. You only need one club to get around these new tracks. On Tuesday, Woods announced that the newest Popstroke facility in Houston, Texas, will open for play on...
realtynewsreport.com
Fein Building Apartments North of Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) — Fein, a Houston-based multifamily development, construction and property management firm, plans to develop a 241-unit in the Conroe area north of Houston. Fein purchased 13.4 acres where it will develop The Terrace at Pine Lake Cove Apartment Homes, a garden-style multifamily property...
houstonpublicmedia.org
The best places to see holiday lights in Houston in 2022
Several Houston-area neighborhoods offer extensive, themed light displays that can be enjoyed free of charge by community members. There also are ticketed displays being held throughout the region this month. How do you navigate Houston nights during the holiday season?. Follow the Christmas lights, which are popping up just about...
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
2022 in food: Our favorite Houston dishes we ate this year
Our best bites of the year range from fried chicken to Wagyu meatballs.
Not Your Average Fry opens eatery on Fry Road in Katy
Not Your Average Fry adds a twist to the classic side, loading baskets of fries with toppings like Philly cheesesteak, cheese sauce, peppers and onions. (Courtesy Not Your Average Fry) Comfort food eatery Not Your Average Fry held a grand opening for its first day of business on Dec. 6.
Houston had America’s first commercial monorail. So what happened to it?
Urban planners and city leaders from all over the world headed to Houston to see the monorail, which became a showcase of transportation technology.
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 4th most sinful city, according to study
HOUSTON - Surprising news out of a recent study showed Houston to be one of the most sinful cities in the U.S. And while it's certainly not our place to judge, but rather, to inform, the study from WalletHub looked at several factors of 'sinful behaviors,' including anger and hatred, jealousy, vices, greed, and lust.
orangeandbluepress.com
Death at animal shelters highest in Texas
In the Houston area, there is never a day when thousands of animals are not free to roam around our neighbourhoods. Animal shelters of all stripes are battling this issue. The number of death at animal shelters is highest in Texas. Only four out of every ten dogs that enter an animal shelter get adopted, according to the Best Friends Animal Society. That implies that the others are put to death.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, December 5 through Sunday, December 11, 2022. This week, catch legends of classic rock and chart-topping rappers, rockers and more on stages across Houston. Want to dig deeper for live concerts in Houston this...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top Performing Arts Events This Week: December 5 to 11, 2022
See the latest performing arts productions and theater happenings opening across Houston from Monday, December 5 to Sunday, December 11, 2022. Looking for ways to keep the theater calendar straight? We have you covered with this weekly roundup series tracking openings at theaters and performing arts institutions across the city of Houston.
papercitymag.com
Hot Cars and Cool Diamonds in River Oaks — Houston’s Ferrari Festival Ups the Glamour
Franco Valobra, Honee Michaels and Derek Flynn at the Valobra Master Jewelers' Ferrari Festival kick-off soirée. (Photo by Wilson Parish) Vroom, vroom! That might have been the expected sound track for Houston’s Ferrari Festival kickoff soirée at Valobra Master Jewelers. But actually the hot wheels were relatively quiet as they filled the parking lot of the holiday-decked jewelry emporium.
houstonfoodfinder.com
Over-the-Top Restaurant Gives Downtown Houston a New Place to See and Be Seen
Bungalow Downtown Dining has taken over the space at 407 Main that was formerly Live Sports Bar & Grill, and the difference in decor and ambience couldn’t be more different. The former casual bar has been transformed into a lavish and luxurious space, and Houston Food Finder was invited for a preview.
cw39.com
Record heat with highs in the 80s | When we expect a shift to chilly air
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Temperatures are running 10 to 20 degrees above average, and this unusual warmth will last through the rest of this week. On Monday, Houston topped out at 82 degrees, almost reaching the December 5th record high of 83. Today, the December 6th record to beat is 82, and that’s about where we’ll top out this afternoon. This is way above the average high of 67 degrees this time of year.
smartcitiesdive.com
Houston’s housing-first model is reducing homelessness. Here’s how it works and the obstacles it faces.
Editor’s note: This is the second piece in a series on the factors that have led to the success of Houston’s homeless response system as well as the challenges the city faces and will continue to face in addressing homelessness. Homelessness in many U.S. cities has risen drastically...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the Houston Texans and TCU Horned Frogs lost their football games over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys took care of business but they weren’t the only ones celebrating a victory on Sunday. The Texas Lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from the...
houstononthecheap.com
Sugar Land holiday lights 2022 at Constellation field – Carnival, themed nights, tickets, coupon & more!
Constellation Field hosts the seventh Sugar Land Holiday Lights festival. More than 3 million lights will be displayed across the ballpark in addition to more than 100 walk-through displays. Read on to find out more about Holiday Lights Sugar Land Texas!. If you have been searching for ‘Sugarland lights’ or...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
