Phoenix, AZ

Three dead, two hurt after car catches fire in west Phoenix crash

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Three people are dead and two others are hurt after a car caught fire in a crash in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say it happened around 10:15 Saturday night near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Initial reports indicated a vehicle driven by an adult male with an adult male passenger were going east on Thomas Road.

The vehicle then collided into the rear of a pickup truck that had three people in it.

Police say the pickup truck caught fire and the people inside died as a result.

None of the victims have been identified yet.

Police continue to investigate what led up to the crash, and speed is believed to be a factor.

"I was standing near my cash register, and we heard a loud bang," says Edgar Ramirez, ran over to help.

Ramirez owns a food truck near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, just steps away from where a crash caused a truck to burst into flames.

"I did see a trail of fire leading up to the accident, which brought me to believe the gasoline tank had exploded," says Ramirez.

Edgar immediately jumped into action.

"I grabbed the fire extinguisher. I ran over there to try to help but, I mean, that flame was pretty intense. I wasn’t able to calm it down any," says Ramirez.

Anahi Salazar was also at the intersection and saw what happened.

"Not even 15 seconds… it went from a flame right in front of the car, to the whole car just engulfed in flames," says Salazar, who called 911. "They were just reassuring me that help was on the way, but it did take them a while to get here."

Consuelo Segundo
2d ago

OMG sending my deepest condolences to the victims family.Everyone please be CAUTIOUS in everything you do, ALWAYS. Don't let today or any other day be the last time your family ever sees you again. don't be the reason someone elses family doesn't see their loved ones ever again. I often tell my family and friends to be safe after a visit. some don't like it, saying it's bad luck. like never say goodbye I guess, I don't get it...bad luck is when you take dangerous chances not thinking putting you and others around you in situations like this. I'm always watching my surroundings and in survival mode-- NOT PARANOID. guys just have a great life, fun and all but live a long life. IMO a perfect death is to die in my sleep at an old age. but that's not how it always goes. Their family will mourn during the holidays and then some...that makes me feel terribly sad.

Reply
3
 

ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

