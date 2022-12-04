Read full article on original website
Family Crisis Center receives $10,000+ from Barton Co. group
The Family Crisis Center, Inc. announced that they are the 2022 fourth quarter recipients of $10,000+ in charitable donations from members of the 100+ People Who Care in Barton County group. The vision of The Family Crisis Center is for communities to be empowered by awareness, resources and accurate information...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The spirit of the season
The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
Great Bend’s Center for Counseling taking teenage struggles seriously
The Center for Counseling and Consultation in Great Bend has helped organize a teen-led suicide prevention program, called Zero Reasons Why of Central Kansas. The program is designed to empower teenagers to gain insight into how to help a family member or friend that is struggling. The Center’s teen liaison...
Ellis County Child Care Task Force discusses fixes during focus groups
At a meeting last week, the Child Care Task Force of Ellis County shared the insights members gleaned from a series of focus groups. Finding locations for child care centers is not an issue, but supporting and recruiting providers, and regulatory hurdles are, according to people who attended the focus groups.
Elder Law attorney offering free seminar next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday, December 12 Kristen Armstrong, managing attorney at Shepherd Elder Law is offering a free seminar discussing basic estate planning. The seminar will talk about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives. Tuesday, December 13th Kristen will present more about long-term care including a discussion...
Kansas baby born with rare form of dwarfism defies odds, inspires thousands
A two-year-old girl from Hutchinson, Kansas, is inspiring people across the globe with her story. Nora Ramey was born with a genetic disorder called rhizomelic chondrodysplasia punctata.
Stueder’s invites you to join in sharing warmth this holiday season
Stueder Contractors is sharing the gift of warmth this Holiday Season and invites you to join in making a difference in the Great Bend community. A Mitten Tree has been set up in the Stueder's showroom, 3410 10th Street, Great Bend, and is accepting donations between now and Dec. 30.
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms Christmas Bird Count
The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned
Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
Barton County Sheriff: Be vigilant as burglaries spike
December usually sees a bigger spike in burglaries than any other month of the year. Around Barton County, the usual holiday trend could just be a coincidence. Sheriff Brian Bellendir says regardless of the cause, area residents should be proactive heading into the New Year. "We're seeing an uptick in...
Great Bend City Administrator emotionally announces resignation
The resignation of Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis was officially announced at Monday’s Great Bend City Council meeting. News surfaced last week that Francis has a contract, pending approval, to become the city administrator in Hutchinson. At Monday’s meeting, Francis announced his final day with Great Bend will...
Great Bend welcomes you to the free downtown ice skating rink
If you want to try your hand, or your feet, at ice skating this holiday season, the City of Great Bend once again has your opportunity. The downtown ice skating rink is available again, just south of the Barton County Courthouse. Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes said the skate...
Collection of decorated trees at Barton Co. Historical Museum
The Barton County Historical Society will be having an open house Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1 p.m. - 4 p .m. for their Ghosts of Christmas Past event. Admission is free and coffee, hot cider and cookies will be available. Santa will also be taking some time from his busy schedule at the North Pole to stop in for photos.
Time to slow down for bears and the rest of the Great Bend zoo
The extended nap time has arrived for the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. In early November, the zoo’s grizzlies started staying inside more. The bears don’t always go into a full hibernation, but use the torpor tactic to survive the colder months, meaning they do wake up periodically throughout the winter.
Fee increases coming for Great Bend Events Center rentals
Last year, the Great Bend City Council approved the development of a Master Fee Schedule, which lists all the fees charged by the city. The city council plans to approve the list at their next meeting and will review the schedule annually. The most significant change in fees that brought...
Yours Truly wins Great Bend's Christmas Window Decorating Contest
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of public relations, Rosewood Services. Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, 2017 Lakin, took the top-prize People’s Choice Award in the third annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend. With a theme of “Christmas Wonderland,” Yours Truly earned 58 votes, 10 votes more than the next popular window in the contest that had 24 windows participating.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999
In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Cop Shop (12/5)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/5) At 12:22 p.m. a child in need of care was reported at 613 W. Lakeview Dr. At 1:02 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 196. Falls. At 4:04 p.m. falls were reported at 217 S....
GBHS's Moore retiring for good this time after 46 years in education
Like so many things, Daryl Moore's career as an educator was almost an accident. Forty-six years later, he's officially ready to retire - for real this time - after serving out the final eight years of his career as assistant principal at Great Bend High School. Moore will call it quits at the close of the 2022-23 school year, and thanked USD 428 staff for the opportunity.
