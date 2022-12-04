ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: The spirit of the season

The rush is on as the hustle and bustle of the holiday season ramps up! It seems like there’s never enough hours in the days, or days in the weeks leading up to Christmas. As a parent, small business owner, community member and farmer, there’s just a lot to accomplish immediately after washing the dishes from our Thanksgiving meal.
Elder Law attorney offering free seminar next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Monday, December 12 Kristen Armstrong, managing attorney at Shepherd Elder Law is offering a free seminar discussing basic estate planning. The seminar will talk about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and advance directives. Tuesday, December 13th Kristen will present more about long-term care including a discussion...
Citizen scientists wanted for Cheyenne Bottoms Christmas Bird Count

The 2023 Christmas Bird Count at Cheyenne Bottoms may only require one or two hands this year. Drought conditions continue to impact bird numbers into the cold season. But each year, bird counters across the nation participate in the National Audobon Society's Christmas Bird Count that runs from Dec. 14 through Jan. 5, 2023. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said citizen scientists are welcome for the count.
Enjoy carriage rides and Santa for Christmas at Fort Larned

Come to Fort Larned for the annual Christmas Past celebration on December 10 from 12:00 to 4:30 pm. Get a picture with Santa then take a ride in his horse-drawn carriage, complete with sleigh bells and Christmas wreaths. Other activities include living history in the Barracks and Officers’ quarters, hot apple cider and popcorn in the Visitor Center and demonstrations by the Fort’s blacksmith.
Time to slow down for bears and the rest of the Great Bend zoo

The extended nap time has arrived for the four grizzly bears at the Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo. In early November, the zoo’s grizzlies started staying inside more. The bears don’t always go into a full hibernation, but use the torpor tactic to survive the colder months, meaning they do wake up periodically throughout the winter.
Yours Truly wins Great Bend's Christmas Window Decorating Contest

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of public relations, Rosewood Services. Yours Truly Gift & Flower Shoppe, 2017 Lakin, took the top-prize People’s Choice Award in the third annual Christmas Window Decorating Contest in downtown Great Bend. With a theme of “Christmas Wonderland,” Yours Truly earned 58 votes, 10 votes more than the next popular window in the contest that had 24 windows participating.
This Day in Weather History: Heavy snow in McPherson Co. in 1999

In 1999, an early season winter storm produced a 30-mile wide swath of six to 10 inches of snow across south-central Kansas from around Kingman, east northeast across the Wichita metropolitan area, to around Hillsboro. The greatest accumulations occurred across northern Sedgwick, Harvey and McPherson counties. The snow was convective, with thunder and lightning reported over most of these areas. The heavy wet snow also damaged many trees and power lines.
Cop Shop (12/5)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (12/5) At 12:22 p.m. a child in need of care was reported at 613 W. Lakeview Dr. At 1:02 p.m. a driving complaint was reported at W. US 56 Highway at MM 196. Falls. At 4:04 p.m. falls were reported at 217 S....
GBHS's Moore retiring for good this time after 46 years in education

Like so many things, Daryl Moore's career as an educator was almost an accident. Forty-six years later, he's officially ready to retire - for real this time - after serving out the final eight years of his career as assistant principal at Great Bend High School. Moore will call it quits at the close of the 2022-23 school year, and thanked USD 428 staff for the opportunity.
