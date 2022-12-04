Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
BoxingNews24.com
Tank Davis fighting Hector Garcia worries Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza
By Brian Webber: Showtime boss Stephen Espinoza is worried about the possibility of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis losing to the talented Hector Luis Garcia in his next fight on January 7th, which would spoil the massive money bout against the popular Ryan Garcia next April. Although Espinoza isn’t saying,...
worldboxingnews.net
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
MMAmania.com
Is The Rock on steroids? Joe Rogan wants ‘massive’ WWE star to ‘come clean right now’
UFC color commentator Joe Rogan wants former WWE wrestler Dwayne Johnson, still commonly referred to as “The Rock” despite his successful transition to Hollywood, to come clean and admit he uses steroids. Not to shame the 50 year-old “Black Adam” star, but rather to compel Johnson to play fair with his impressionable audience.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Jermall Charlo: “There are no more excuses”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade says there are no more excuses for Jermall Charlo not to fight him now that he’s with Showtime and the match has no impediments to being made. Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) admits that he’s been trying to get a fight against the unbeaten middleweight Charlo for the last five years with no luck, and he’s hoping he’s finally willing to face him.
Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC
Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC. Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021...
worldboxingnews.net
Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr
Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place. Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario. The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner eyes Regis Prograis to end long-running beef
The need for Adrien Broner to win a world title during his new promotional deal led “The Problem” to call out Regis Prograis. It’s not the first time that’s happened. The pair beefed a couple of years ago when Prograis was a world titleholder previously. Now...
worldboxingnews.net
Jail time killed Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao fight in 2012
Floyd Mayweather facing his career rival in a damp squib could have been a lot better if it had happened three or four years before 2015. World Boxing News looks back to 2012 and why Mayweather held off on fighting Manny Pacquiao three years earlier than he eventually did. Mayweather...
worldboxingnews.net
Mills Lane dies at 85: Boxing loses famed ‘Let’s Get it On!’ referee
World Boxing News is sad to learn that Mills Lane, the legendary referee and cultural icon, passed away at age 85. Lane was sorely missed when he retired, not only as an official but a figure in the sport. The man who took the Marvin Gaye phrase ‘Let’s Get it On!’ to another level will be fondly remembered.
worldboxingnews.net
Arnold Khegai talks Black Prime debut on Crawford vs Avanesyan
Featherweight Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, is ready to make his PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live on BLK Prime from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10. Crawford vs....
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade scolds Canelo for avoiding the “real dogs”
By Sean Jones: Demetrius Andrade berated Canelo Alvarez on Monday, letting the media know that the Mexican star is avoiding the “real dogs’ that could chew him up and spit him out. For the Canelo enablers that take aim at Andrade’s decision to swerve fights against Zach Parker...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Official Fury vs Chisora attendance aired, close to sellout
World Boxing News can exclusively reveal the official attendance numbers for Fury vs Chisora on Saturday night. Tottenham Hotspur revealed to WBN that 59,789 fans purchased seats for the controversial heavyweight clash, much better than some fans stated on social media. As WBN reported earlier this week, some fans stated...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul Next Fight: Everything you need to know about his potential boxing match with Andrew Tate
The latest rumors around Jake Paul's next fight seem to point toward Andrew Tate as being the next person to step into the ring with him. Paul's last bout saw him get an impressive decision victory over UFC and MMA legend Anderson Silva, showing significant improvements in his boxing skills and fight IQ to maintain his undefeated record.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Manny Pacquiao vs Nedal Hussein II possible after talks
Manny Pacquiao and Nedal Hussein could share the ring again after the pair went face-to-face to discuss a cheating storm. Their original bout in 2000, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, is now shrouded in controversy. Referee Carlos Padilla admitted cheating to help his fellow Filipino avoid a fourth-round knockout....
Conor McGregor slams Joe Rogan following recent steroid accusations: “In the company that long and never took a fight”
Conor McGregor doesn’t seem to be a fan of UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s recent comments. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last July. In the final seconds of the first round, the Irishman famously broke his leg. The brutal injury has kept the former champion out of action for well over a year.
worldboxingnews.net
Two December shows cap off Fight Night Live’s 2022
The air will be chilly but the action fiery in December as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast plans two consecutive weekends of outstanding, fan-friendly shows. The action opens on FloCombat and Facebook as popular platform partners with Nedal’s Promotions on Friday, Dec. 9, for an outstanding eight-bout event live at 7 p.m. from the Newtown Athletic Club in Pennsylvania.
Boxing Scene
Brandon Glanton: I Clearly Beat Light, I Should Be Facing Okolie Next
Brandon Glanton and David Light went toe to toe last Friday evening on ProBox TV, in a fight where many observers felt Glanton edged it out. However, it was Light who went home with the split decision victory. The WBO has now ordered cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie to make a...
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
