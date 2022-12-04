Equity front and center on Interstate 5 Bridge replacement project. Equity has not historically been a primary concern on transportation projects, as was apparent when part of Portland’s historically Black Albina neighborhood was destroyed in the creation of the Rose Quarter and Interstate 5. Greg Johnson, the Interstate 5 replacement project’s administrator, knows the harms of transportation projects firsthand; his family was forced to move so a highway could be built on their home’s land. “I think that some of the things that we’re doing will get duplicated around the country,” Johnson said. “Having a principal equity officer, a principal climate officer, those things are new and different for transportation projects and mega projects in general.” (William Seekamp/The Columbian)

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO