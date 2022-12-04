Read full article on original website
Related
14 Actors Who Starred In Major Movie Franchises, Got Paid, Then Went To Indie Films
After saying goodbye to his role as the boy who lived, Daniel Radcliffe went against expectations and chose to pursue indie movies instead of vying for a role in another major franchise.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0