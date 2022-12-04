Read full article on original website
Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation
It’s been nearly four months since the City of Kalamazoo placed its police chief on administrative leave due to harassment allegations, but since then, little has been released about the investigation which in itself is drawing criticism from Kalamazoo citizens. (Dec. 6, 2022) Residents criticize Kalamazoo over Coakley investigation.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
boatingindustry.com
Tommy’s Boats opens new Grand Rapids location
Tommy’s Boats celebrated the opening of its newest location near Grand Rapids, Michigan during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Dec. 1. The new 16,000-square-foot facility, which houses a showroom floor, sales offices, and a 12-bay service department is located in Comstock Park, just off West River Drive at 247 Morrissey Drive NE. A unique feature of the new dealership is a custom boat storage tower along the property’s east side. The tower is the first of its kind to be built anywhere in the United States.
City Commission to discuss quality of life concerns in downtown GR
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday will discuss how they will respond to calls for help made by downtown Grand Rapids businesses. This comes after the city received several calls of concern, noting unacceptable behavior in the downtown area. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to city officials in July asking them to address concerns from business owners who reported having issues like harassment and drug use.
Kalamazoo commits $1M to help buy vacant homes to be resold to residents
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A nonprofit that helps Kalamazoo residents become homeowners is getting significant financial help for that mission from Kalamazoo city officials. The city of Kalamazoo voted to approve a $1 million grant to Kalamazoo Neighborhood Housing Services, to be paid from federal stimulus funds received by the city, to help purchase 14 homes that will be fixed up and sold to qualifying residents.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Cherry Health to install Narcan vending machines in Grand Rapids area
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Cherry Health, in partnership with The Grand Rapids Red Project, will be installing Narcan vending machines at two of its facilities to provide expanded 24-hour access to free opioid overdose reversal kits. The new vending machines will be placed outside the south entrance at Cherry Health’s...
WWMTCw
New life in the works for old Mercy Hospital site in Benton Harbor
Benton Harbor, Mich. — After years of sitting empty, the old Mercy Hospital lot could become a mixed housing and commercial space. With nearly 6 acres of space to work with -- Mayor Marcus Muhammad says housing and commercial space in this area of the city is not only necessary for economic impact, but quality of life.
WNDU
Cassopolis hopes to expand Stone Lake Beach after residents say it changed the town
CASSOPOLIS, MI. (WNDU) - Stone Lake Beach has been open to the public for two summer seasons. “One of the things we realized a few years ago was that we didn’t have a great community gathering space, and we had a beautiful lake right in our downtown that was just not being utilized. So, we created this amazing free community space,” says Emilie LaGrow, the Village Manger.
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Ottawa County creating $1 million crime victim assistance fund
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — With an increasing number of domestic violence cases in recent years, Ottawa County has decided to set aside $1 million in federal funding for a new countywide crime victim fund. Money from the new fund is expected to help pay for rent and other expenses...
WNDU
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is giving food baskets to veterans in need this holiday season. The health department is hosting “Food 4 Vets” this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at its Benton Harbor office at 2149 E. Napier Avenue. If you plan on attending, you’re asked to use the main entrance on Napier.
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
WWMTCw
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
See where to get real Christmas trees in the Grand Rapids area
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re still looking to deck your halls for Christmas with a real tree, there are several tree farms around Grand Rapids ready for your evergreen needs. In the Grand Rapids area, there are a variety of Christmas tree types available, including firs, spruces...
Grand Rapids school board recommends demolition of vacant former high school
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Schools leaders have recommended the demolition of a former high school that has sat empty for more than two decades in an effort to reduce the district’s operating costs. The 97-year-old building at 1061 Kensington SW formerly operated as Adelante High School...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo woman sentenced for intent to distribute over 3 pounds of fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kalamazoo woman has been sentenced to nine years in prison for possession and intent to distribute 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl according to U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Michigan Monday. Candi Taylor, 39, possessed the large quantity of fentanyl because she was transferring it...
Changing one-way streets to two-way travel, Kalamazoo considers ‘unbalanced’ design
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The first downtown street being reconfigured from one-way to two-way travel may not have a balanced design. Kalamazoo Avenue could feature two westbound lanes, one center turn lane, one eastbound lane and a row of on-street parking. City officials are using public feedback, which has called for...
