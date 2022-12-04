The College Football Playoff for the 2022 season was announced earlier Sunday with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State making the four-team field in that order. The Bulldogs will face the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl semifinal as Georgia begins its national championship defense, while the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal with TCU becoming the 14th team to advance to the CFP in its nine-year history. Here's a look at 2022 College Football Playoff and what each team brings to the table.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO