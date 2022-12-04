Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
How can a computer are anyone have Alabama ranked number 2. just as well throw out the playoffs. after this season. none of it holds water. obviously wins and losses don't mean anything. only what uncertainty they want in there. Forrest Gump could do better than this
Reply(2)
12
Alibaster Giles
3d ago
K-State beats number 4, drops to 11th with the team they beat one up on them. No way Alabama should be even in top 10.
Reply
11
Harvey M Christian
3d ago
Exactly how is OSU ranked higher than Michigan!? Make it make sense...
Reply(3)
19
Related
Report: Ed Orgeron Named Finalist For Surprising Head Coaching Job
Will Ed Orgeron soon get back into coaching at the college level? Orgeron, 61, last coached in 2021 when he was still wearing the purple and gold at LSU. The Tigers moved on and poached Brian Kelly from Notre Dame. Coach O has taken a year off from his occupation, but it sounds like he could ...
Deion Sanders' Salary At Colorado Has Been Revealed
Deion Sanders is officially a head coach of a Power Five football program. Sanders accepted the Colorado job on Saturday and was introduced in a press conference on Sunday. He comes to Colorado after spending three seasons at Jackson State where he compiled a 27-5 overall record. He also just...
Michigan Loses Key Player In Shocking Transfer
In a surprising move, senior tight end Erick All has entered the transfer portal. The 6-5, 255-pounder announced via Twitter that he'd be leaving U-M and had some not so glowing remarks to go along with the news. "Wolverine nation, love you guys but it's time for me to move...
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
NFL World Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today
Every NFL fan base likes to complain about the officiating, especially when your team is losing. But when you're married to the best quarterback in the league, your comments are going to stand out. Sunday afternoon, the Chiefs are losing to the Bengals, 14-3. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the...
College Football Star Running Back Announces He's Transferring
Every day, more talented college football players enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Saturday, Ball State running back Carson Steele announced his intention to enter the portal after two seasons powering the Cardinals' rushing attack. "I want to thank Ball State for taking a chance on me when no one...
Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood
At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
Football World Shocked By Head Coach's Departure Monday
Monday morning, the Cincinnati Bearcats reportedly finalized their head coaching hire. It's a shocking one. Louisville Cardinals head coach Scott Satterfield is leaving the ACC job for the Bearcats head coaching job. Brett McMurphy has confirmed the news. The football world is pretty shocked by the move. "In the end,...
Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity
The Ohio State Buckeyes just got some positive news on Sunday afternoon when they were announced as part of the 2022 College Football Playoff field. But a day after the good news, it looks like the Buckeyes will now have to deal with a shuffle in the coaching staff. According to a report from Cayden Read more... The post Ohio State coach leaving for another opportunity appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UNLV Reportedly Makes College Football Head Coaching Hire
UNLV is reportedly hiring a former SEC head coach to lead its football program--and it's not Ed Orgeron. The Rebels are set to tap Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom to be their new head coach, according to On3Sports' Matt Zenitz. Odom has spent the last three seasons running the Razorbacks' defense.
ESPN Predicts Score Of Georgia vs. Ohio State, Michigan vs. TCU
The College Football Playoff field was officially unveiled on Sunday afternoon. In one semifinal, No. 1 seed Georgia will take on No. 4 seed Ohio State, while in the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Michigan will take on No. 3 seed TCU. ESPN's college football guru, Adam Rittenberg, has released...
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Football World Reacts To Jeff Brohm Leaving Purdue
After years of rumors about him doing it, Jeff Brohm is finally leaving Purdue to return to his alma mater. Brohm is reportedly finalizing an agreement to become the new head coach at Louisville, according to ESPN's Chris Low. The deal is said to be in the six-year, $35 million range.
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Co-Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Tim Beck Named New Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina
Just under six years after his departure from the Ohio State football program, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have hired former Buckeyes co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck to become their next head coach. Beck — often credited as one of Joe Burrow's early mentors during the eventual Heisman winner's...
Ohio State Veteran Player Announces He Will Transfer
A second Ohio State football player has entered the transfer portal. Hours after true freshman safety Jaylen Johnson entered the portal, senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell joined him. He released a statement via Twitter thanking the program for everything it has done for him. Mitchell still has one year of eligibility...
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Alabama vs. Kansas State, Penn State vs. Utah in New Year's Six bowl games
The College Football Playoff for the 2022 season was announced earlier Sunday with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State making the four-team field in that order. The Bulldogs will face the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl semifinal as Georgia begins its national championship defense, while the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will meet in the Fiesta Bowl semifinal with TCU becoming the 14th team to advance to the CFP in its nine-year history. Here's a look at 2022 College Football Playoff and what each team brings to the table.
Purdue Coach Jeff Brohm Reportedly Leaving For New Job
Jeff Brohm is going to be switching jobs for next season and beyond. Brohm, who has been the head football coach at Purdue for the past six seasons, is reportedly leaving the school to be Louisville's new head coach, per ESPN's Chris Low. The deal is also expected to be for six years.
49ers Sign Veteran Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury
The San Francisco 49ers have made a move at quarterback. San Francisco is reportedly signing a veteran quarterback, following a season-ending injury for starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. According to ESPN's NFL insider, Adam Schefter, the 49ers are signing Josh Johnson. "49ers are signing QB Josh Johnson off the Broncos practice...
Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
677K+
Followers
86K+
Post
392M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 63