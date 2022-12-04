Read full article on original website
New York YIMBY
The Paxton Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Sendero Verde Phase One Completes Construction at 60 East 112th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is complete on phase one of the Sendero Verde complex, a 361-unit residential tower at 60 East 112th Street and the largest Passive House development in the country. Located in East Harlem, Manhattan, the tower stands 15 stories tall and comprises roughly 395,000 square feet. The development team responsible...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Central Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Aviad Rave of Blue Chip Painting and Contracting is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
85 Tenth Avenue’s Façade Restoration Wraps Up in Chelsea, Manhattan
Façade restoration work is wrapping up on 85 Tenth Avenue, an 11-story commercial building along the border of West Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. Originally designed by Albert G. Zimmerman and Associates and constructed in 1913 as a Nabisco factory, the structure now yields 635,000 square feet of office space managed by Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust, as well as 40,500 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant. Archstone Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 16th Street to the north, West 15th Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
625 Fulton Street Rises Above Street Level in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 26 on our year-end countdown of the tallest structures underway in New York is 625 Fulton Street, a 35-story mixed-use skyscraper currently rising in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Fischer Rasmussen Whitefield Architects and developed by Rabsky Group, which secured $450 in construction financing from Madison Realty Capital to complete the project, the 500-foot-tall structure will yield 1,098 units, 26,000 square feet of retail space, and a parking garage for up to 250 vehicles. Galaxy Developers is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by the 34-story 80 DeKalb Avenue to the north, Fulton Street to the south, Rockwell Place to the east, and Hudson Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Located between 148th Street and 150th Street, the lot is near the Sutphin Boulevard subway station, serviced by the F train. Sam Rubin of Rubin Equities is listed as the owner behind the applications.
therealdeal.com
Slate buys Midtown apartment building, leading midsize i-sales
A Midtown East apartment building was the big fish in last week’s small pond of mid-market commercial property sales in New York City. Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Two of the investment sales were in Manhattan and the other was in the Bronx. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar figure.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
New York YIMBY
405 Park Avenue’s Demolition Continues in Midtown East, Manhattan
Demolition is progressing at 405 Park Avenue, the site of a possible new skyscraper in Midtown East, Manhattan. Though original plans called for a renovation and addition atop the existing 17-story occupant, full demolition permits were issued for the structure in January 2021. MRP Realty is the owner and Titan Industrial SVC Corp. is the demolition contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Park Avenue and East 54th Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Evergreen Avenue and Bushwick Avenue, the lot is near the Halsey Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Ricardo Pagan is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 54-foot-tall...
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
eastnewyork.com
New Development With 199 Affordable Apartments in Central Brooklyn With Rents Starting at $375 Per Month
199 NEWLY CONSTRUCTED LOTTERY UNITS LOCATED AT 1911 ATLANTIC AVENUE IN THE BEDFORD STUYVESANT SECTION OF BROOKLYN (Community Board 3). Apartments feature: vinyl floors, caesar stone quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, VRF heating and cooling system. The building offers a community room with fully equipped kitchen and a landscaped roof deck with Manhattan views. Neighborhood: The area is walking distance to Weeksville Playground, Jackie Robinson Park Playground, Fulton Park, and supermarkets and restaurants nearby. 20 minutes to Barclays Center via public transportation. The building has a No Pet Policy. TRANSIT: A,C train; B25, B47 buses. TENANTS PAY ELECTRICITY AND GAS FOR COOKING.
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
FDNY: Restaurant badly damaged by two-alarm fire
Fire officials say the fire started at 4 a.m. and quickly progressed to a two-alarm fire, but there were no injuries.
11 blocks of NYC’s Fifth Avenue become ‘car-free’ holiday shopping plaza
A prime holiday shopping stretch in the city — Fifth Avenue between 48th and 57th streets — went “car-free” for the first of the days Sunday, outraging cabbies while delighting pedestrians, human or otherwise. “Ruby loves it!” Upper East Sider Robin Lempel, 32, said of her dog as the pair strolled down the makeshift shopping plaza. “She doesn’t like sitting still, but she likes walking around outside without cars around.” Lempel said she felt the street closure had improved the experiencing of purchasing and window-shopping along the busy commercial strip. “Especially for the holidays I think it’s nice for people to be able to...
therealdeal.com
Steve Croman seeks $2.6 million from restaurant he evicted
Steve Croman has sent a Latin restaurant packing, and he wants to make sure the eatery doesn’t skip out on its tab. An entity connected to the New York City landlord filed a complaint last Thursday in Manhattan against El Carnaval and its guarantor Karla Deleon, accusing the evicted restaurant of owing more than $2.6 million plus interest in unpaid rent, fees and reserved rent for its former space at 40 Avenue B in Alphabet City.
Apartment building robberies leave Washington Heights residents on edge
NEW YORK -- A pair of armed robberies last week has sparked frustration and safety concerns for neighbors in Washington Heights.The first robbery happened at Riverside and West 156th Street, where CBS2's Tim McNicholas reported from on Monday.The apartment building in question has a 24-hour doorman and security cameras. None of that was enough to stop a man with a gun from robbing someone right outside in broad daylight.Police say a man robbed a 64-year-old of his wallet at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday and then ran to the West 157th and Broadway train station about a block away."I was...
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
