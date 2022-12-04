A prime holiday shopping stretch in the city — Fifth Avenue between 48th and 57th streets — went “car-free” for the first of the days Sunday, outraging cabbies while delighting pedestrians, human or otherwise. “Ruby loves it!” Upper East Sider Robin Lempel, 32, said of her dog as the pair strolled down the makeshift shopping plaza. “She doesn’t like sitting still, but she likes walking around outside without cars around.” Lempel said she felt the street closure had improved the experiencing of purchasing and window-shopping along the busy commercial strip. “Especially for the holidays I think it’s nice for people to be able to...

