ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentwood, MI

Broad Leaf Brewery to host Holiday Bazaar featuring local artisans

By Lauren Kummer
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAvsm_0jWxnbX700

The holidays are a good time to reflect on your year, eat yummy food, spend quality time with friends and family and of course exchange gifts.

The Holiday Bazaar in Kentwood may check off several of those boxes for you.

The event is taking place at Broad Leaf Brewery and Spirits on Sunday December 4th from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It's a free event featuring food and drinks, shopping, local artists and many gift ideas.

Participating artists include:

  • Lyssa Daniels - @tealmoongr
  • Brittany Townsend - @the_spoon_girl
  • Maggie McGuinness- @maggie.ann.soap.co
  • Katy Pearson - @nekmoff
  • Rebecca Nowakowski - @heartfelttreasures_
  • Maggie Ellis - @cherrybeanz_
  • Zoe Post - @kavannahceramics
  • Grace Houseal- @pink_opossum

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Extreme milkshake shop moving to downtown Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, MI — Less than a year after opening, a Grand Haven milkshake business that brought extreme milkshakes to the community is moving downtown and expanding its menu. Bad Habit Shakes, at 1307 S. Beacon Blvd, specializes in “extreme shakes,” topped with slices of cake, cotton candy and...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
thewestottawan.com

These visitors aren’t here for the tulips

It’s a Saturday afternoon, and I find myself looking for the perfect episode of Unsolved Mysteries to watch while I eat my leftover cake. But wait, an episode titled “Something in the Sky” has a description that reads, “Over 300 residents of western Michigan report seeing unearthly lights on the night of March 8th, 1994. Decades later, the event remains unexplained.” Western Michigan?! How have I heard nothing about this until now?
HOLLAND, MI
9&10 News

What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know

On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy