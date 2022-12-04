Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York YIMBY
The Paxton Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a one-story structure into a four-story residential building at 1073 Willoughby Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Central Avenue and Wilson Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Aviad Rave of Blue Chip Painting and Contracting is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Sendero Verde Phase One Completes Construction at 60 East 112th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is complete on phase one of the Sendero Verde complex, a 361-unit residential tower at 60 East 112th Street and the largest Passive House development in the country. Located in East Harlem, Manhattan, the tower stands 15 stories tall and comprises roughly 395,000 square feet. The development team responsible...
New York YIMBY
85 Tenth Avenue’s Façade Restoration Wraps Up in Chelsea, Manhattan
Façade restoration work is wrapping up on 85 Tenth Avenue, an 11-story commercial building along the border of West Chelsea and the Meatpacking District. Originally designed by Albert G. Zimmerman and Associates and constructed in 1913 as a Nabisco factory, the structure now yields 635,000 square feet of office space managed by Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust, as well as 40,500 square feet for a ground-floor restaurant. Archstone Builders is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 16th Street to the north, West 15th Street to the south, Tenth Avenue to the east, and West Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Demolition Complete for 43-Story Skyscraper at 356 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 27 on our year-end countdown is 356 Fulton Street, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by MdeAS Architects and SLCE Architects and developed by Jeff Mongno of The Feil Organization under the FEIL BLS LLC, the 496-foot-tall structure will yield 475,000 square feet with 363 residential units and 100,000 square feet of retail space. Titan Industrial SVC Corp. was in charge of demolition at the property, which is located at the corner of Fulton Street and Red Hook Lane.
therealdeal.com
Slate buys Midtown apartment building, leading midsize i-sales
A Midtown East apartment building was the big fish in last week’s small pond of mid-market commercial property sales in New York City. Three transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week. Two of the investment sales were in Manhattan and the other was in the Bronx. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar figure.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 2733 East 12th Street in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2733 East 12th Street, a seven-story mixed-use building in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos and developed by Eddie Yair, the structure yields 45 residences, 8,243 square feet of community facility space, and 24 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 14 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $69,086 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
RAMSA’s 200 East 83rd Street Wrapping Up Construction on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
At number 28 on our annual construction countdown of the tallest projects underway in the city is 200 East 83rd Street, a 35-story residential tower nearing completion in the Yorkville section of Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects and developed by Naftali Group and Rockefeller Group, the 489-foot-tall structure will yield 205,877 square feet and 86 condominium units with sales and marketing led by Compass, as well as 3,033 square feet of ground-floor retail space and parking for 26 vehicles. SLCE Architects is the architect of record and Leeding Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Third Avenue and East 83rd Street.
New York YIMBY
Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens
Construction is rising on 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive, a three-tower mixed-use development in the Hunters Point South master plan in Hunters Point, Queens. Designed by SLCE Architects and developed by TF Cornerstone, the project consists of a 34-story, 390-foot-tall structure that will yield 575 units at 2-20 Malt Drive and a two-tower design at 2-21 Malt Dive composed of a 38-story, 440-foot-tall high-rise and a 25-story, 310-foot-tall sibling. A final unit count for 2-21 Malt Drive has yet to be announced. Belsen Tristate Building Materials will supply the brickwork and Bud North LLC and Bud South LLC are the general contractors for 2-21 and 2-20 Malt Drive, respectively, which will rise from a subdivided plot bound by 54th Avenue to the north, Newton Creek to the south, and 2nd Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a five-story residential building at 77 Woodbine Street in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Evergreen Avenue and Bushwick Avenue, the lot is near the Halsey Street subway station, serviced by the J train. Ricardo Pagan is listed as the owner behind the applications. The proposed 54-foot-tall...
therealdeal.com
Steve Croman seeks $2.6 million from restaurant he evicted
Steve Croman has sent a Latin restaurant packing, and he wants to make sure the eatery doesn’t skip out on its tab. An entity connected to the New York City landlord filed a complaint last Thursday in Manhattan against El Carnaval and its guarantor Karla Deleon, accusing the evicted restaurant of owing more than $2.6 million plus interest in unpaid rent, fees and reserved rent for its former space at 40 Avenue B in Alphabet City.
NY1
Fifth Avenue closed to traffic for the first time
It’s an unusual sight, hundreds of people walking in the middle of the street on Fifth Avenue. Sunday marked the first day of “Fifth Avenue For All.”. Mayor Eric Adams announced this plan back in November to turn the avenue into a car-free street for three Sundays in December.
Dozens forced from homes, 10 injured in apartment building fire in upper Manhattan apartment fire
The fire marshal says the fire in upper Manhattan was accidental and caused by electrical wiring in the ceiling of the top floor.
Woman, 83, fatally struck by pick-up as she crosses Manhattan street
An 83-year-old woman crossing a Lower Manhattan street was killed Monday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck, police said. The victim was making her way across Lafayette Street when the driver hit her as he was turning left from White Street, near the courthouses, at about 9:30 a.m. “I didn’t get a good look but when we got to the other side of the sidewalk, there was blood ...
fox5ny.com
Long Island restaurant boom lets foodies stay closer to home
WESTBURY, N.Y. - Fewer Long Islanders these days are making the trek into New York City to enjoy a meal as more restaurants are setting up shop in the suburbs. Juniper at the Vanderbilt in Westbury has seen a 10% rise in a-la-carte dining over the past year, according to general manager John Nicoletti.
27east.com
Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan
A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
MTA will redesign subway exit gates, the 'superhighway' for farebeaters: CEO
The MTA may completely redesign subway turnstiles and exit gates to stop farebeaters, as the agency is on track to lose $500 million this year alone in fare revenue.
New York YIMBY
Roc Nation Partners With SL Green, Caesars Entertainment for Proposed Casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square
Roc Nation, the entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z, is the latest partner to support a proposed casino at 1515 Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan. The project, currently known as Caesars Palace Times Square, was first announced by developer SL Green and Caesars Entertainment and could provide billions of dollars in tax revenue to New York City and New York State.
Holiday Gridlock Alert: New York City to close off parts of 5th Avenue to cars for three Sundays
It is the first of three Sundays the city will open up the streets to pedestrians this holiday season.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Illegal Christmas tree vendor finally evicted from Montague Street
It took concerted efforts by local businesses, the 84th Precinct, Councilmember Lincoln Restler, the Department of Consumer Affairs and this newspaper to finally remove a rogue Christmas tree vendor that had been squatting on Montague Street, using a tax permit belonging to a local Key Food and breaking other laws.
