China's Reopening Is a Bigger Driver for Oil Prices Than Cap on Russian Crude, Singapore Foreign Minister Says
China's reopening after the pandemic will a bigger driver for oil prices than the cap on Russian oil, Singapore Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan told CNBC on Tuesday. China is the world's largest oil importer and news of its reopening plans has swayed oil prices. China's reopening after the...
China's Xi to Visit Riyadh as Saudi Arabia Seeks to Expand International Reach
Xi's followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman, and will be attended by other Arab heads of state.e China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit in Riyadh, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. The visit, which will span three days, followed an invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman. Chinese President Xi Jinping...
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
China Eases Some of Its Most Controversial ‘Zero-COVID' Policies After Mass Protests
In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of its most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions, including limiting harsh lockdowns and ordering schools without known infections to resume regular classes. The National Health Commission in a 10-point announcement on Wednesday stipulated that COVID-19 tests and a...
China Eases Covid Restrictions on Travel and Production
BEIJING — In a significant easing of Covid controls, the Chinese government said Wednesday that people will no longer need to show negative virus tests or health codes in order to travel between different parts of the country. Chinese authorities also said that unless an area is designated as...
Freight Rates From China to West Coast Down 90% as Global Trade Falls Off Fast
A 90% year over year drop in ocean freight rates for cargo from China bound to the U.S. West Coast exceeded the expectation among logistics firms for just how fast trade demand would fall. Prices in the ocean freight contract market posted a record monthly drop in November. While November...
U.S. retail gasoline prices continue downward march
U.S. retail gasoline prices are following broader commodity prices lower, charting four straight weeks of declines.
Dow Tumbles 400 Points, Nasdaq Loses 2% as Recession Fears Grow
Stocks tumbled Tuesday, building on the previous session's losses as fears of even higher rates fueled fears of a recession on Wall Street. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6%, falling for a fourth straight day, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2%. The Dow dropped 400 points, or about 1.2%. Growth-oriented technology...
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
10-Year Yield Fall as Traders Worry About Higher Fed Rates
Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as investors fretted over the outlook for the U.S. economy and weighed more economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. The 10-year Treasury yield last traded about 5 basis points lower at 3.466%, while the 2-year rate shed more than 7 basis...
National Security Concerns Reportedly Delay TikTok-U.S. Deal
Negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government have been delayed due to ongoing U.S. national security concerns due to the app's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, The Wall Street Journal reported. In notes on Wednesday, analysts predicted that Meta, Google's YouTube and Snap would stand to gain from a TikTok...
Key White House Economic Advisor Says U.S. Economy Is Slowing, But Resilient
National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said the U.S. economy is resilient despite Federal Reserve interest rate hikes that aim to curb historic inflation. Deese said the U.S. is positioned to become a place of investment, innovation and production within the next few years. The November jobs report showed better-than-expected...
Live Updates: Official Claims Russian Troops Ready to Advance in Donetsk; Pope Compares War to Nazi Death Operation
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. The war shows no signs of slowing down with heavy missile attacks continuing overnight in the south and east of the country. The latest wave of strikes comes after three Russian airbases...
Stocks Waver as Traders Weigh Recession Risks
Stocks wavered between gains and losses Wednesday as traders weighed the possibility of a recession, and the likelihood of a longer-than-expected hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 last traded 0.2% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31 points, or 0.1%, bolstered by gains from 3M and...
Over $400 Billion Has Been Erased From the Value of Europe's Tech Industry This Year
The combined value of all public and private European tech firms has fallen from to $2.7 trillion from a peak of $3.1 trillion in late 2021, Atomico said in its annual "State of European Tech" report Wednesday. Overall venture capital funding of European startups is expected to drop 18% to...
United Arab Emirates Ranked as Having the Best Passport in the World
The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
Japan's Economy Could Enter a Recession in 2023, Economist Says
"We think the Japanese economy will enter a recession sometime next year," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia. The Japanese economy is expected to report a contraction in its revised GDP on Thursday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, predicting a 1.1% annualized contraction for the third quarter.
Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday of a long military intervention in Ukraine but said Moscow would not use nuclear weapons first. Moscow had expected fighting to last just days before Ukraine's capitulation, but on Wednesday Putin warned results could be a long time coming.
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop to the Lowest in Nearly Five Years — and the Worst May Not Be Over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
Omicron Boosters Are Weaker Against BQ.1.1 Subvariant That Is Rising in U.S., Study Finds
Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch, in a study published in Nature Medicine, found the booster shots performed well against the BA.5 subvariant they were designed to target. But the boosters did not trigger a robust antibody response when faced with BQ.1.1, the scientists found. Omicron BQ.1.1 appears...
