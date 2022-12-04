ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

China Eases Covid Restrictions on Travel and Production

BEIJING — In a significant easing of Covid controls, the Chinese government said Wednesday that people will no longer need to show negative virus tests or health codes in order to travel between different parts of the country. Chinese authorities also said that unless an area is designated as...
NBC Chicago

Dow Tumbles 400 Points, Nasdaq Loses 2% as Recession Fears Grow

Stocks tumbled Tuesday, building on the previous session's losses as fears of even higher rates fueled fears of a recession on Wall Street. The S&P 500 tumbled 1.6%, falling for a fourth straight day, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 2%. The Dow dropped 400 points, or about 1.2%. Growth-oriented technology...
NBC Chicago

Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe

BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies for North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday that "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Chicago

10-Year Yield Fall as Traders Worry About Higher Fed Rates

Treasury yields dipped Wednesday as investors fretted over the outlook for the U.S. economy and weighed more economic data that could impact the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans. The 10-year Treasury yield last traded about 5 basis points lower at 3.466%, while the 2-year rate shed more than 7 basis...
NBC Chicago

National Security Concerns Reportedly Delay TikTok-U.S. Deal

Negotiations between TikTok and the U.S. government have been delayed due to ongoing U.S. national security concerns due to the app's ownership by Chinese company ByteDance, The Wall Street Journal reported. In notes on Wednesday, analysts predicted that Meta, Google's YouTube and Snap would stand to gain from a TikTok...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Chicago

Stocks Waver as Traders Weigh Recession Risks

Stocks wavered between gains and losses Wednesday as traders weighed the possibility of a recession, and the likelihood of a longer-than-expected hiking cycle from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 last traded 0.2% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 31 points, or 0.1%, bolstered by gains from 3M and...
NBC Chicago

United Arab Emirates Ranked as Having the Best Passport in the World

The UAE has beaten the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland and Luxembourg in the latest Passport Index ranking. If you're an Emirati passport holder, you can travel to a huge number of countries visa-free, and in many others you can get a visa right when you arrive. Emirati passport holders...
NBC Chicago

Japan's Economy Could Enter a Recession in 2023, Economist Says

"We think the Japanese economy will enter a recession sometime next year," said Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia. The Japanese economy is expected to report a contraction in its revised GDP on Thursday, according to analysts polled by Reuters, predicting a 1.1% annualized contraction for the third quarter.
AFP

Putin warns of 'lengthy' Ukraine conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Wednesday of a long military intervention in Ukraine but said Moscow would not use nuclear weapons first. Moscow had expected fighting to last just days before Ukraine's capitulation, but on Wednesday Putin warned results could be a long time coming.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
82K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy