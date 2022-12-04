ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Brooklyn prosecutor pleads guilty in pot distribution ring

By John Annese, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

A former Brooklyn prosecutor who the feds say collected money for a pot ring while his accomplice was locked up for a fatal stabbing has taken a plea deal.

Ramy Joudeh, 36, took part in the cross-country marijuana operation both before and during his year-long employment as an assistant district attorney for the Brooklyn D.A.’s office, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty Thursday in Brooklyn Federal Court to using a cell phone to commit a felony drug offense, and faces up to six months behind bars.

Joudeh, who’s currently a private-practice lawyer, worked for the Brooklyn D.A. from April 2015 to May 2016, a spokesman for District Attorney Eric Gonzalez confirmed.

A source familiar with the case said he was fired from the D.A.’s office over the course of the federal investigation.

Joudeh was one of 11 people indicted in Brooklyn Federal Court in connection with the marijuana ring. All but three have taken guilty pleas.

Thee feds started investigating after a 787-pound crate on a truck bound for California was stolen at gunpoint as it left an auto body shop in South Plainfield, N.J. on March 26, 2015, according to court filings. That led to the discovery of more crates, the seizure of 550 pounds of pot the next day, and a web of phone records and names — including Joudeh’s and another co-conspirator’s, Richard Gambale.

Joudeh’s phone activity corresponded with several suspected shipments in 2015, and after Gambale was arrested for stabbing a man to death in a Staten island industrial park, Joudeh and two other and accomplices were caught on a wiretap talking about collecting cash for the drug ring.

Gambale, who law enforcement sources say has ties to organized crime, stabbed rival Anthony Perretti 22 times on Jan. 4, 2016, but the Staten Island D.A. dropped murder charges against him after acknowledging he acted in self defense.

Perretti, who was a convicted killer, chased Gambale in his car at high speed and beat him with a pipe, and an eyewitness confirmed Gambale was retreating as he tried to fend off the blows.

Gambale entered a guilty plea in the federal case on Nov. 10.

In March 2016, while Gambale was still locked up, DEA agents trailed Joudeh as he left his Brooklyn home, and stopped him with a black plastic bag containing a ziplock with a small amount of pot inside.

He tried to talk his way out of the arrest, telling the agents that he just found the bag and was planning to throw it out, and didn’t know it had pot inside.

He also mentioned that he was an assistant district attorney, according to court documents.

The agents cut him loose, and after worrying on a wiretapped call about why they stopped him, he mused, “Obviously, they’re not looking for weed. Also the fact that I have ID and s—t on me. you know what I mean? That helped me a lot. If it wasn’t for my ID they probably would have took me.”

Joudeh did not return a phone call seeking comment, and his lawyer, Joseph DiBenedetto, declined comment.

