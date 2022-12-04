Read full article on original website
Carolyn Davis
6d ago
Trump swore and took a oath he would support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic. Now with that being said, Trump is the biggest enemy to our Constitution, we have ever seen.
Ultimate One ⚓️
6d ago
What has everyone been saying, that Trump wants to tear our Constitution up and use it as toilet paper. This is the Final Straw, Trump must surly be "Indicted" not only for the crimes he has committed, but for the "Good of this Country and its Citizens". It's "Time to Indict" , "Time to Indict"...
ARON
6d ago
As long as Trump is around, Republicans will fall in-line to his desires and wishes. I will never forget this Republicans.
