Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG
The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Brittany Mahomes Calls Out Wild Bengals Flop During Chiefs Game
If the Kansas City Chiefs are playing an NFL game and Brittany Mahomes is around to see her husband, then she’s coming with the fire. In this case, Brittany is wondering if this type of flop should be allowed in pro football. It happens, Brittany! Still, she was calling out a Cincinnati Bengals player who “pulled up” with a cramp.
Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
Jerry Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott benched for disciplinary reasons
Before Sunday, Ezekiel Elliott had started all 97 games of his career dating back to 2016. He was benched in the 98th game for disciplinary reasons.
Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday
The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
The NFL World Is Praying For Tua Tagovailoa Tonight
The NFL World is hoping for the best for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday night. Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with an apparent injury. The Dolphins have since announced that Tagovailoa is dealing with an injury to his ankle. NFL fans are hoping for the...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Furious With The Refs On Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals are currently leading the Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, on Sunday afternoon. It's early, but Chiefs fans are already pretty upset with the officiating on Sunday afternoon in Cincinnati. A couple of questionable calls have gone against the Chiefs in the first half. Patrick Mahomes' wife is noticing.
NFL Reportedly Changing 'Sunday Night Football' Game Decision
For the second week in a row, Sunday Night Football is flexing out one of its games in hopes of getting fans to tune into a more compelling matchup. According to Patriots insider Scott Zolak via Alex Barth, the Week 15 Patriots-Raiders game is expected to be flexed out of Sunday Night Football. The game would be played in the 4 p.m. ET window instead. Zolak reported it will be 4:05 p.m. ET.
Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight
The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
Look: Patrick Mahomes' Wife Calls Out Bengals For Dirty Play
Patrick Mahomes' wife couldn't help but laugh at the Bengals injury flop in Sunday's game. Taking to Twitter, Brittany Mahomes called out Cincinnati's defense for their tactics as they tried to get a late substitution:. "Like is this actually allowed?" she laughed. Her reaction got some of its own from...
Andrew Luck ready to return to football, but there’s a catch
Andrew Luck has seemingly been content with his decision to leave the NFL back in 2019. But that doesn’t mean the yearning to return to football hasn’t been there. Based on a beautiful piece from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham detailing Andrew Luck as he is today, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback is eyeing a return to the sport he loves – but this time with a clipboard in hand. The call of the game was loud as ever as he attended his daughter’s soccer practice within earshot of the Colts’ practice facility.
Cris Collinsworth begged Colts to do one thing during 'Sunday Night Football'
Cris Collinsworth served as the analyst for the Week 13 “Sunday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys, and he spent some time begging for Indianapolis to do one thing. The Colts went three-and-out to begin the second half. After forcing a Cowboys punt, the...
NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday
Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game. Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Pete Carroll drops ‘all-time’ remark on Geno Smith’s game-winning drive
The Seattle Seahawks came from behind to defeat the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, 27-23. In the win, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith played extremely well. But he was particularly good on the game-winning touchdown drive in the final minutes. Afterwards, Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on Smith on the final drive, captured by Seahawks beat writer Gregg Bell.
49ers get major news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury
One of the largest injury impacts Sunday came from San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being carted off against the Miami Dolphins. While rookie backup Brock Purdy did fine in relief and the 49ers still won 33-17, the implications of that Garoppolo injury remain significant. And they get even more notable following Sunday’s news that Garoppolo is now gone for the season with a broken foot, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relayed:
Bosa 'pretty emotional' after Jimmy G's season-ending injury
SANTA CLARA — Despite a dominant defensive performance, Nick Bosa had a tough time moving past Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Bosa racked up a remarkable three quarterback sacks, four hits, two tackles for a loss...
3 Possible Replacements for Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garoppolo is injured again, and the 49ers need to look for replacements if they want to keep their Super Bowl hopes afloat. A broken foot will officially sideline Garoppolo for the remainder of the season, after third overall pick Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury of his own after just two games.
