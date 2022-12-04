ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Ticked off! @abandoned car

By Ticked Off!, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

If you are unfortunate enough to have to play professional basketball in Orlando, please be forewarned to bring your own crutches, knee, ankle and elbow braces, gauze tape and ointment. On the flip side, you will make a ton of money for very little effort.

For more than a year we have pleaded with Code Enforcement to tow away an abandoned car on our block. We have no idea where or who the owner is. The tag has expired and the tire is flat. Three months ago a government employee was here on another matter and I asked for his help. He took a photo of the car and promised that he would have the car gone in two weeks. Guess what? It’s still here! Please, won’t somebody help us?

I agree with the person who wrote to ticked off! about Disney World’s current need to make reservations to enter its park, even if you’re a local resident with a year-round park hopper pass, as I am. It’s all these current restrictions, and the lack of the spontaneity in being able to move freely from one theme park to another, that has forced me to remark what I hoped would never be uttered—the magic has truly gone out of Walt Disney World. Let’s hope this is corrected by the time of Disney’s 100th anniversary, or they’ll be no true Disney magic then.

I’m ticked off that the Orange County commissioners fiddled while Orlo Vista flooded. The estimated cost to fix the flooding problem after Hurricane Irma in 2017 was $10 million. Now the estimated cost is $23.6 million. Way to go, spending our tax dollars! Don’t even get me started on the misery and upheaval caused by the completely avoidable second flooding after Hurricane Ian.

The flip side

I would like say thank you to the first responders who helped when I had a medical problem. You did an excellent job. Blessings to all of you!

scottjosephorlando.com

Newsy Nuggets: Goff's gone, Linger no more, a Pop down and more

Goff’s Drive In, the South Orange Blossom Trail ice cream shop that opened in 1948, has apparently closed permanently. A post on its Facebook page Tuesday said: “Goff’s has always been more than just a cinder block ice cream shop and we refer to our customers as Orlando’s Finest for a reason. No matter the weather or temperature, you showed up. When there was a pandemic, you showed up. When there was adversity, you showed up. When we asked for your help, you showed up, big.”
ORLANDO, FL
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis Doubles Down on His Spat with Disney, How Much Will It Cost Florida Taxpayers?

It is being reported that Florida lawmakers are working on plans to reverse a move that would strip Disney of its right to operate the Reedy Creek Improvement District (a private government) around its theme parks, potentially resolving the fallout from the “Don’t Say Gay” controversy that dragged the entertainment giant into the culture wars, and ignited DeSantis' hissy fit against the entertainment giant.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
getnews.info

Orlando Pest Control offers pest control services at affordable price

Orlando Pest Control is a top-rated company that has been offering pest control services for over two decades. Orlando Pest Control is one of the leading pest control companies in Orlando, Florida. Pest control is one of the significant challenges Americans face as it poses health risks to children, adults, and pets. The problem is never solved merely by spraying chemicals all over the home. Orlando Pest Control has been working in this field since 1999. The organization offers discount profiles for families who cannot afford the price. Moreover, it provides free pest control for low-income families as well. There is also a discount for military vets and senior citizens.
ORLANDO, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!

Florida Says Hello To 2023 With Fun, Fantasy, Fireworks!. Each New Year should be celebrated: it is a gift that marks the beginning of a new chapter in the novel of our lives. It is a time when we make resolutions –adopting a healthier lifestyle, maybe quitting smoking and starting an exercise program or opting for a more sensible diet. Perhaps we also propose to spend more time with family and friends and to be more attentive and charitable towards less fortunate members of our community. And naturally, we also look for opportunities to mark Dec. 31 with festivities and celebrations to welcome the New Year!
FLORIDA STATE
wmfe.org

'Tripledemic' threatens Central Florida as COVID, Flu & RSV cases increase

Respiratory illness cases are rising in Central Florida with reports of COVID-19, Flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus, also known as RSV, increasing, worrying experts that the area is at risk for a 'tripledemic." Florida’s COVID-19 numbers are quickly climbing, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. Orange County's case positivity rate...
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Warehouse Fire: Third person now reported dead

ORLANDO, Fla. - A third person has reportedly died after a fireworks fire broke out at a Magic in the Sky facility at an Orlando warehouse Thursday evening. Landon Bourland, 24, has been identified as the third person who died as a result of the fire. On Friday, fire officials named David Gonzalez, 22, and Lindsey Phillips, 23, as the other two people who lost their lives because of the fire.
ORLANDO, FL
itinyhouses.com

Lakefront Tiny House in Orlando is Packed with Appliances

If you have been hunting for a tiny space to move into full time, this lakefront tiny house in Orlando could be perfect! The price tag might be slightly on the higher side, but this is one of those tiny spaces where you’ll truly be able to experience the joys of tiny living.
ORLANDO, FL
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
CLERMONT, FL
