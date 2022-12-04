Ticked off! @abandoned car

If you are unfortunate enough to have to play professional basketball in Orlando, please be forewarned to bring your own crutches, knee, ankle and elbow braces, gauze tape and ointment. On the flip side, you will make a ton of money for very little effort.

For more than a year we have pleaded with Code Enforcement to tow away an abandoned car on our block. We have no idea where or who the owner is. The tag has expired and the tire is flat. Three months ago a government employee was here on another matter and I asked for his help. He took a photo of the car and promised that he would have the car gone in two weeks. Guess what? It’s still here! Please, won’t somebody help us?

I agree with the person who wrote to ticked off! about Disney World’s current need to make reservations to enter its park, even if you’re a local resident with a year-round park hopper pass, as I am. It’s all these current restrictions, and the lack of the spontaneity in being able to move freely from one theme park to another, that has forced me to remark what I hoped would never be uttered—the magic has truly gone out of Walt Disney World. Let’s hope this is corrected by the time of Disney’s 100th anniversary, or they’ll be no true Disney magic then.

I’m ticked off that the Orange County commissioners fiddled while Orlo Vista flooded. The estimated cost to fix the flooding problem after Hurricane Irma in 2017 was $10 million. Now the estimated cost is $23.6 million. Way to go, spending our tax dollars! Don’t even get me started on the misery and upheaval caused by the completely avoidable second flooding after Hurricane Ian.

The flip side

I would like say thank you to the first responders who helped when I had a medical problem. You did an excellent job. Blessings to all of you!