FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepTyler Mc.Wingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
Over $5K of equipment stolen from Rock Hill garden shop
“I looked up on our shelves and realized there were boxes of our chords missing,” said Jonathan.
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre Of Charlotte Will Hold An Equipment Auction
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With the closing of the ATC, a lot of equipment is now up for grabs. The ATC will be holding an online auction from December 8th through the 15th. Lighting, audio, and much more will be available to purchase during the auction.
charlottemagazine.com
Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi
I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Chefs gather at Fiore in Ballantyne
CHARLOTTE – The American Culinary Federation Chefs (ACF) of Charlotte recently held a pop-up holiday social and wine education class at Fiore in Ballantyne. To kick off the holiday season, chefs from around the area were treated to Fiore’s sommelier and cocktail master, John D’Alexander, who presented an educational class on old world vs new world wines along with wine and cocktail tastings.
businesstodaync.com
A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant
Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Charlotte moves toward a northern route for the Silver Line light rail
The Charlotte City Council’s transportation committee voted 4-1 Monday to back a route for the Silver Line light-rail that would have it skirt uptown instead of going to the heart of center city. For several years, the city has had a back-and-forth over how the proposed Silver Line from...
Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
districtadministration.com
Leadership Series: She’s the go-to principal for school turnaround
At one West Charlotte elementary school, students from various backgrounds enter its doors with odds overwhelmingly against them. Yet, one beacon of light with a recipe for success is helping students break down the notion of “benevolent oppression” and helping kids understand their potential in becoming high academic achievers.
WBTV
Friday: ‘Bikes for Kids’ event aims to collect 1,000 bikes for local children
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s time to continue a tradition that started almost 30 years ago! The annual WBTV/WBT “Hancock’s Bikes for Kids” event is back and your help is heeded. Volunteers are working hard and want to make sure children in need throughout the Charlotte...
Publix ramps up hiring for Huntersville store with opening anticipated in early 2023
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Publix Super Markets Inc. is gearing up to open its newest store in the Charlotte market. The Lakeland, Florida-based grocer expects to hire 140 for its North Creek Village Store in Huntersville. Hiring events were held over the weekend, with others slated for Dec. 9-11. Hours...
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville officially opens largest skatepark in the Carolinas (Photos)
The Town of Mooresville officially opened its new $2.8 million skatepark with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday afternoon. Located at 748 W. Iredell Avenue, the new facility is the largest skate park in the Carolinas. The park has two bowls and an urban street course, a viewing area and restrooms.
Bearstein Orchestra finds new home for the holidays
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The bears are back!. The Leonard Bearstein Symphony Orchestra, who called Founders Hall in Uptown Charlotte home for 20 years, have returned just in time for the holidays. But this year, fans will have to travel a few miles north to see the animatronic bears perform.
New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change
School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
WCNC
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-77 NB ramp at I-85
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Medic reports one person was seriously injured following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on the I-77 NB ramp at I-85. The crash blocked the ramp on I-77 NB at I-85 at exit 13 for hours. Drivers were asked to avoid the area as officials investigated this crash.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Previewing today's meetings for Charlotte, Mecklenburg and Union
Several committees of the Charlotte City Council convene today. Here is a breakdown of what they’ll be talking about. • Transportation, Planning & Development: Community area planning and alignment rezoning, infrastructure planning and LYNX Silver Line interlining update. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. • Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations:...
