Charlotte, NC

kiss951.com

Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!

Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Meet Charlotte Instagram Star The Plant Papi

I turn into a subdivision near Harrisburg and wind through street after street of one- and two-story brick and wood-frame houses, many with vinyl siding in various neutral tones. I have a hard time distinguishing one from another. My GPS finally brings me to a stop. Kevin Edouard welcomes me...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Chefs gather at Fiore in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – The American Culinary Federation Chefs (ACF) of Charlotte recently held a pop-up holiday social and wine education class at Fiore in Ballantyne. To kick off the holiday season, chefs from around the area were treated to Fiore’s sommelier and cocktail master, John D’Alexander, who presented an educational class on old world vs new world wines along with wine and cocktail tastings.
CHARLOTTE, NC
businesstodaync.com

A taste of celebrity chef David Burke coming to Cornelius restaurant

Dec. 6. By Dave Vieser. Celebrity chef David Burke’s hospitality management group has assumed day-to-day operations of Port City Club as the Lake Norman restaurant scene continues to come back from the pandemic. While Nick Lyssikatos still owns the 13,500 square foot eatery, inside operations will now be a...
CORNELIUS, NC
WCNC

2nd victim dies after shooting at north Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second victim has died as a result of a November shooting in a north Charlotte park. The second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Dominic Salazar, passed away on Sunday. The first victim, 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez, passed away the night of the shooting. The shooting, which...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WBTV

NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WCNC

Heavy police presence near east Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heavy police presence was seen near a business in east Charlotte Sunday morning. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was investigating a situation along The Plaza, not far from Milton Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.
CHARLOTTE, NC
districtadministration.com

Leadership Series: She’s the go-to principal for school turnaround

At one West Charlotte elementary school, students from various backgrounds enter its doors with odds overwhelmingly against them. Yet, one beacon of light with a recipe for success is helping students break down the notion of “benevolent oppression” and helping kids understand their potential in becoming high academic achievers.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

New school board chairs in Charlotte-area districts could signal the tone of change

School boards in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Catawba and Union counties elected chairs this week, at a time when school boards are facing national attention and controversy. Those decisions provide a first hint at how those boards may function after November’s election. Many boards in the Charlotte region saw heavy turnover. Many newly elected members became active in the past couple of years, as debate raged about remote learning, mask mandates, how race is discussed in schools and what kind of reading material is available for children.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Previewing today's meetings for Charlotte, Mecklenburg and Union

Several committees of the Charlotte City Council convene today. Here is a breakdown of what they’ll be talking about. • Transportation, Planning & Development: Community area planning and alignment rezoning, infrastructure planning and LYNX Silver Line interlining update. Meeting starts at 10 a.m. • Budget, Governance and Intergovernmental Relations:...
CHARLOTTE, NC

