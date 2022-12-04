ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss

If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
SPRING HILL, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
SPRING HILL, FL
hernandosun.com

BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville

During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

Tampa man hit by pickup, killed on County Road 54

A 32-year-old Tampa man was killed on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8:45 p.m. after he was hit by a vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Ford F-150 was traveling east on County Road 54, east of Chancey Road, and collided with the pedestrian, 1 who was walking in the travel lane.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
suncoastnews.com

Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Dec. 7

Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
suncoastnews.com

HCA to host Oak Hill Hospital hiring event Dec. 14

HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified...
BROOKSVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy