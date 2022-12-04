Read full article on original website
Tarpon Springs residents still working to stop new housing developments
Homeowners here have been mobilized for years with their Save East Lake movement, working to keep their rural neighborhood from being overdeveloped.
15 Best Things To Do in Spring Hill, FL You Shouldn’t Miss
If you’re headed to the diverse area of Spring Hills, FL, make sure to consider this list of the best things to do in Spring Hill. Nestled near the west coast of Florida, Spring Hill has been named Florida’s adventure coast. From water sports, to boating and fishing,...
Polk County Animal Control Annual Pet Fest This Weekend Saturday, December 10, 2022
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – On Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, Polk County Animal Control will host its annual Pet Fest at their facility located at 7115 De Castro Road in Winter Haven. Pet adoptions are FREE and include spay/neuter, rabies
Quality Inn by Choice Hotels Located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida Sold for $5,650,000
DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal of the firm, and Randy B. Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the 68-room Quality Inn by Choice Hotels located in Spring Hill / Weeki Wachee, Florida. The hotel sold for $5,650,000 on November 17th, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, Maya Motels Inc, and the buyer, SMP Hospitality, LLC.
BOCC approves master plan for golf destination project in Brooksville
During its Nov. 8 meeting, the Hernando Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) gave its final approval for establishing a master plan for a combined planned development project that, according to its developer, will launch a luxury golf and resort facility in Brooksville. Initially submitted in September by the Canada-based Cabot...
Tampa man hit by pickup, killed on County Road 54
A 32-year-old Tampa man was killed on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 8:45 p.m. after he was hit by a vehicle, the Florida Highway Patrol reported. A Ford F-150 was traveling east on County Road 54, east of Chancey Road, and collided with the pedestrian, 1 who was walking in the travel lane.
Savor the Season: Clearwater Restaurants Serving Christmas Dinner
Millennials take the helm as newest leaders for the city of Brooksville
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Starting on Dec. 6, the city of Brooksville may be the first in the state run by all millennials. Monday night, Christa Tanner, Thomas Bronson, Casey Thieryung, David Bailey and Mayor Blake Bell were sworn in as the municipality’s newest leaders. Born and raised in...
Plastics company to bring more than 500 jobs, builds up Pasco County as manufacturing hub
SPRING HILL, Fla. - A plastics company will soon hire more than 500 people and grow Pasco County’s manufacturing hold in the Tampa Bay area. On Tuesday, Pasco Economic Development Council announced Gary Plastic Packaging Corp will move into the new North Pasco Corporate Center in Spring Hill. "This...
Man dies after walking into path of car in Hillsborough, troopers say
A man died Tuesday evening after troopers said he walked into the path of a car and was struck.
Palm Harbor's Suncoast Primate Sanctuary is a good home for apes
Volunteers are needed for Palm Harbor's Suncoast Primate Sanctuary, which is a good home for great apes and monkeys.
2 men rescued from burning boat on Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coast Guard and area response crews helped extinguish a large fire on a boat Monday morning on Tampa Bay. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a call around 10 a.m. about a vessel fire near Pinellas Point, located south of the downtown area.
Deputies search for driver after deadly hit-and-run on Gulf Blvd.
Deputies said they are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island Tuesday evening.
Thieves targeting Hillsborough businesses, make off with thousands in equipment
It's officially the season for holiday grinches and one Plant City business owner knows all too well after being targeted by thieves twice in the last week.
Farm Share to distribute food in Brooksville on Dec. 7
Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in Brooksville. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties, and attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
School bus crashes with students on board, Tampa authorities say
A school bus carrying an unknown number of students crashed in Hillsborough County Monday afternoon, authorities confirmed with News Channel 8.
HCA to host Oak Hill Hospital hiring event Dec. 14
HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital will host a hiring event on Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on its campus in the GME Conference Center, Building G, 11307 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. The hospital is recruiting experienced registered nurses, new graduate nurses, licensed practical nurses, nurse externs, CVOR certified...
Clearwater woman arrested for setting own house on fire, killing 2 cats
Clearwater police arrested a St. Petersburg woman who is accused of setting her own house on fire late Thursday morning.
