Florida State

Sunny Sunday skies with some warmer temperatures expected today

By Kassandra Crimi, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Another beautiful, but warm day is expected for Central Florida.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight will pleasantly cool with lows in the low 60s.

Next week our weather stays quite tame, with dry skies and warm temperatures lasting all week long.

FLORIDA STATE
