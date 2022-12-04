Read full article on original website
Related
Best and Worst States for Pensions
The pension long has been a standard part of retirement for many Americans, particularly for public sector employees like police officers and teachers. Offering a pension -- a set annual income for...
In Arcadia, many residents without insurance struggling to rebuild after hurricane
ARCADIA, Florida — Crawford Slaughter sat in his favorite chair on his covered porch when the storm hit and blew the roof off. As the rain poured into his home, he drilled holes in the floor so the water would drain instead of flooding his residence. The quick-thinking, 80-year-old...
The Trump campaign that isn’t
Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America…
Michigan employers ready to hire
Good morning, it's Sunday, and employers are looking for people who are ready to make the donuts ... Apprehension about the 2023 labor market is brewing due to inflation and supply chain disruptions. However, Michigan business leaders and workforce development remain hopeful that job seekers will have options in the new year. ...
Augusta Free Press
US inflation seems to be cooling: What is behind the welcome slowdown?
December 2022’s winter weather seems to have also cooled inflation in the United States as the consumer price index reached 7.4 percent last month. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for which November’s data is the latest available, inflation is down from 8.1 percent in October. The...
Augusta Free Press
Defense legislation draft follows 63 years of tradition in protecting servicemembers
Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia commented on the draft of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) in a Thursday afternoon media call. The defense bill has been passed for the last 63 years. “For Virginia, it’s really important,” Warner said, because the Commonwealth is military dependent. The bill...
Comments / 0