The Trump campaign that isn’t

Four weeks after declaring his 2024 White House bid, former President Trump appears to be a candidate in name only. Trump announced his third presidential campaign on Nov. 15 from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, giving a long-winded speech in which he said he is seeking a return to the Oval Office “to make America…
Michigan employers ready to hire

Good morning, it's Sunday, and employers are looking for people who are ready to make the donuts ... Apprehension about the 2023 labor market is brewing due to inflation and supply chain disruptions. However, Michigan business leaders and workforce development remain hopeful that job seekers will have options in the new year. ...
US inflation seems to be cooling: What is behind the welcome slowdown?

December 2022’s winter weather seems to have also cooled inflation in the United States as the consumer price index reached 7.4 percent last month. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, for which November’s data is the latest available, inflation is down from 8.1 percent in October. The...
