Statesville Record & Landmark
Bright Blessings LKN blessed by PACU grant
Giving Tuesday gave representatives of Bright Blessings LKN, based in Mooresville, a beautiful day to travel up to Winston-Salem and receive a grant from the Piedmont Advantage Credit Union Foundation at its annual luncheon. Steve Gilliland, chairman of the foundation and nationally known motivational speaker, presented checks to Bright Blessings...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Be a Santa to a Senior program available across Iredell
As the community prepares to celebrate the season of giving, Home Instead® encourages area residents to share the holiday spirit with older adults who may not have family and feel alone. Through Be a Santa to a Senior®, community members can give a special holiday gift to an older adult who may otherwise go without.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
caldwelljournal.com
Volunteers wanted to help light luminaries in Lenoir
LENOIR, NC (December 2, 2022) — The City of Lenoir’s annual luminary display at Blue Ridge Memorial Park will be Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, and staff could use some help lighting the thousands of candles in the luminaries. Blue Ridge Memorial Park staff have been working for the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Harmony Christmas parade features floats, tractors and a few sheep
For more photos from the Harmony Christmas parade, please see page A6 or online at www.statesville,com or on Facebook. The main street of Harmony was filled with parade watchers as floats, tractors, trucks, horses, and even a few sheep made their way down U.S. 21 for the annual Christmas parade.
WBTV
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces 172 acres permanently conserved, protecting water quality in Moore County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For three years, Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) has sought funding through grants and donations from supporters to secure 172 acres in Moore County for permanent conservation. Now, after diligent fundraising efforts and numerous grant applications including the receipt of $100,000 from the North American Wetlands Conservation Act (NAWCA), Three Rivers Land Trust can proudly say that they accomplished their goal.
WBTV
Applications now available for help with energy and home water bills in Cabarrus Co.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County’s Department of Human Services is currently taking applications for programs that provide financial support for energy and water bill payments. The Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) and Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are federally funded and open to all eligible residents.
ednc.org
Rep. John Torbett wants to transform education in North Carolina
Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston, sometimes speaks off the cuff. Nowhere was this on better display than at a meeting of the House Select Committee on an Education System for North Carolina’s Future in May. In that meeting, he proposed replacing principals with so-called “executive teachers.” Some critics interpreted his comments to mean that he wanted to get rid of principals.
mynews13.com
Some meat prices dropping
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Some good news for families hosting loved ones for the holidays: The price of some cuts of meat has dropped in the last few months. USDA says the price of meat went down slightly from September to October. Butcher shop owner Mark Ingle from The...
Tax exemption could be pulled from Barber-Scotia College, Channel 9 learns
CONCORD, N.C. — Cabarrus County could pull the tax exemption status from a college that has been at the center of a years-long Channel 9 investigation. Barber-Scotia College, a historically Black college in Concord, has faced declining enrollment since losing its accreditation in 2004. The college has been exempt...
wccbcharlotte.com
Some Schools Delayed Wednesday Because Of Dense Fog
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County, South Carolina school district will operate on a 2 hour delay Wednesday. According to Bryan Vaughn, the Director of Safety and Transportation, because of a dense fog there is concern about students at bus stops and traveling in the fog and darkness. A...
LGBTQ policies divide United Methodist Church
Progress on LGBTQ issues has been incremental, but can sometimes feel like two steps forward, one step back. In one week, the Senate passed same-sex marriage protections, while the Department of Homeland Security warned of domestic terrorism threats to LGBTQ people. Some segments of the Christian church are grappling with...
kiss951.com
Get Free Admission To Speedway Christmas Tonight!
Huge news if you’re looking to see some Christmas lights tonight. While you can still take that scenic neighborhood drive, or venture through the McAdenville traffic, there is another free option to take advantage of. That’s right the Speedway Christmas Lights are free tonight, December 6th, for the first 250 cars in line. Charlotte Motor Speedway made the announcement this morning on its social media pages.
2 girls killed in Salisbury fire had ‘energy of 10,000 people,’ family says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A somber memorial sits at a Salisbury home on Church Street where two girls died in an overnight fire last weekend. Jesus Cedeno said his nieces, 4-year-old Rosemary and 3-year-old Isabella had the “energy of 10,000 people.”. “To be honest with you, they had a...
Three Kinds Of Stress
CHARLOTTE – This is the season for the world to bustle and stay busy, go to parties and get in the spirit of the holidays. What can you do to keep your attitude positive and manage your stress? Why massage of course. This is the perfect time to treat yourself and get into the habit of taking care of your mind and body. Let’s take a look at different kinds of stress.
Security expert: More to learn from Moore power incident
Two Moore County electrical substations are damaged, and Duke Energy will need days to get power back online for thousands. While the FBI is now involved in the case, many are still tense about what happened.
caldwelljournal.com
AMOREM’S Valdese Patient Care Unit Reopening
VALDESE, NC (December 6, 2022) — AMOREM’s Valdese Patient Care Unit will reopen on December 3, 2022. “I am honored to help announce the reopening of the Valdese Patient Care Unit,” says AMOREM Board of Directors Chairperson, Jordan Greene. “The compassionate care that patients, families and loved ones have been accustomed to receiving in the Valdese Patient Care Unit has always been one of the organization’s most important endeavors. As AMOREM continues to work through staffing shortages, the goal of reopening all facilities was never lost.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Corvette Club cruise-in to bring in toys, cash for Matthew 25
Due to COVID-19, the Statesville Corvette Club altered their method of collecting toys and cash donations at their two car shows. But one thing that hasn’t changed the past two years is the group’s desire and dedication to ensure a merry Christmas for children in Iredell County. The semiannual car shows benefit Matthew 25, a food and toy pantry that largely serves people in northern Iredell County.
wccbcharlotte.com
Morganton Set To Shut Down For Christmas Parade
MORGANTON, N.C. –Downtown Morganton is all lit up for Christmas. Soon, it will be lit up with smiles as the parade goes by. “It’s truly going to be magical,” said Abby Nelson. Nelson would know, she’s in charge of putting on the parade. Every year, spectators...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Hudson criticizes second guessing of staff from certain Statesville council members
Councilman Joe Hudson, a former city staff member himself, took a moment to comment on an unnamed council member's recent comments at pre and regular council meetings, saying they had been sarcastic and insulting to the staff. He said the city staff handled it professionally, but noted it's been an issue for some time and causes staff to hold back from bringing plans forward out of frustration.
