Should USMNT retain Gregg Berhalter as coach? After World Cup exit, another question might be more pressing

Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.

21 HOURS AGO