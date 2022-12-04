ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Should USMNT retain Gregg Berhalter as coach? After World Cup exit, another question might be more pressing

By Henry Bushnell, Yahoo Sports
KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

Why Portugal's World Cup hopes are higher with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench

LUSAIL, Qatar — Fernando Santos made the boldest decision of his 35-year managerial career for a devastatingly simple reason. He took Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest goalscorer in men's international soccer history, out of Portugal's starting lineup for a must-win World Cup match. He replaced his magnetic captain with a 21-year-old who'd never started for the national team, and so, as the stunning news spread on Tuesday night, basic logic assumed that the move was disciplinary — that Santos, amid constant Ronaldo drama, had finally snapped.
KOKI FOX 23

World Cup 2022: Croatia advances to quarterfinals in PKs over Japan

Croatia is advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup after a win in penalty kicks over Japan. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of Japan’s four penalty kicks as substitute Mario Pasalic scored Croatia’s third PK on its fourth attempt to seal the win. Takuma Asano was...
AFP

UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role

After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
The Comeback

Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news

Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta

Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
World

Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league

Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
SB Nation

Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds

Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...

Comments / 0

Community Policy