Should USMNT retain Gregg Berhalter as coach? After World Cup exit, another question might be more pressing

Read full article on original website
Related
KOKI FOX 23
Why Portugal's World Cup hopes are higher with Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench
LUSAIL, Qatar — Fernando Santos made the boldest decision of his 35-year managerial career for a devastatingly simple reason. He took Cristiano Ronaldo, the greatest goalscorer in men's international soccer history, out of Portugal's starting lineup for a must-win World Cup match. He replaced his magnetic captain with a 21-year-old who'd never started for the national team, and so, as the stunning news spread on Tuesday night, basic logic assumed that the move was disciplinary — that Santos, amid constant Ronaldo drama, had finally snapped.
KOKI FOX 23
England forward Raheem Sterling leaves World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home
England forward Raheem Sterling is taking time away from the World Cup after armed intruders broke into his home, per the Guardian. Sterling missed Sunday's win over Senegal, and it's unclear if he will be available when England takes on France in the semi-final Saturday, England manager Gareth Southgate said.
The Big Decision Facing USMNT and Its Out-of-Contract Manager
The U.S.’s World Cup ouster brings about immediate questions facing its coach and federation. Should Gregg Berhalter be brought back? And does he want to return?
KOKI FOX 23
World Cup 2022: Croatia advances to quarterfinals in PKs over Japan
Croatia is advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup after a win in penalty kicks over Japan. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three of Japan’s four penalty kicks as substitute Mario Pasalic scored Croatia’s third PK on its fourth attempt to seal the win. Takuma Asano was...
UN agency seeks FIFA deal for World Cup labour rights role
After fierce criticism of the Qatar World Cup, the head of the UN labour agency on Sunday pressed FIFA's president for a greater role scrutinizing future World Cup hosts. Houngbo said he believes "FIFA is very determined to make sure that for future World Cups, or the next attribution, the social question, the question of respect of worker standards, are critical questions in the decision".
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Olivier Giroud praised for silencing critics to break goalscoring record
The France striker scored his 52nd goal to help secure a 3-1 win over Poland and eclipse a record previously held by Thierry Henry
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Bellingham, Dumfries, Sommer, Oblak, Luizao, Azpilicueta
Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the frontrunners. (Sky Sports Germany) Real Madrid will not pay more than 125m euros (£108m) to try to sign Bellingham from the German club. (Defensa Central...
World
Canadians announce new professional women’s soccer league
Canada has one of the best women's soccer teams in the world, but no professional women’s soccer league. Women have been pushing for a league for years. On Dec. 6, Christine Sinclair, the captain of the Canadian team, announced that she, along with midfielder Diane Matheson, are starting a new women's league with eight teams. Anita Elash reports from Toronto on the state of womens' soccer in Canada.
SB Nation
Three February Fixture Changes for the Reds
Three of Liverpool’s February matches will be shown on Sky, and have thus been rescheduled — including the derby match:. Liverpool v Everton – Monday February 13th, 8:00PM GMT/3:00PM EST. Newcastle v Liverpool – Saturday February 18th, 5:30PM GMT/12:30PM EST. Palace v Liverpool – Saturday February...
Morocco beats Spain on penalties to advance at World Cup
Morocco became the first Arab nation and only the fourth African nation to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals by beating Spain 3-0 in a penalty shootout
Comments / 0