The headliner Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium will be the Open Division championship game between Saguaro and Basha. But don’t forget about the 6A championship at 1 p.m. The Republic breaks down the matchup: No. 2 Highland vs. No. 4 Pinnacle Before the season, not many expected Highland to repeat as 6A champions. Last...

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO