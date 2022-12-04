Read full article on original website
NBC26
Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages
OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Fire Department Responds to Manufacturing Facility Fire
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
UPMATTERS
Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh. On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.
WBAY Green Bay
Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. But a lot of the work will be behind closed doors for a tabletop exercise to determine where emergency responses might fall short, rather than a live drill moving people and equipment.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on I-41 in Winnebago County cleared, all lanes reopened to motorists
FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the I-41 northbound crash in Winnebago County. According to WisDOT, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has cleared the scene, and all lanes of traffic are reopened to motorists. There still is no...
kz1043.com
Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
Toddler miraculously recovers after falling 15 feet onto concrete floor
A toddler is lucky to be alive after falling about 15 feet from the second floor onto concrete below at Plymouth High School.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Fire Rescues Individual Trapped During Friday Morning Fire
The Sheboygan Fire Department was able to rescue an individual trapped on a porch while tending to a structure fire late last week. Crews were sent to a home in the 500 block of Geele Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. last week Friday on a report of a residential fire and a person trapped on a porch.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices
One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help
The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
UPMATTERS
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
seehafernews.com
Faye Peroutka
Faye Peroutka, age 69, a rural Whitelaw resident, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. A celebration of Faye’s life will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc. The Harrigan...
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
radioplusinfo.com
12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads
Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.
wearegreenbay.com
Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
seehafernews.com
All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices
Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
