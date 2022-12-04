ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

NBC26

Industrial building fire causes $400,000 in damages

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — The Town of Oshkosh Volunteer Firefighters responded to a structure fire in an industrial building Sunday night at 4:07 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industrial Ave. According to the Town of Oshkosh Fire Department, units that arrived first reported black smoke showing from the...
OSHKOSH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Fire Department Responds to Manufacturing Facility Fire

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A fire broke out at a manufacturing facility in Appleton early Saturday morning. Around 7 a.m., the Appleton Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1600 block of W. Spencer Street. Upon arrival, they were informed of a machine on fire inside the building. Crews were able to locate and extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. Sprinkler systems in the building helped prevent the fire from growing, according to fire officials.
APPLETON, WI
UPMATTERS

Dog found dead behind a business in Oshkosh, police investigating

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department released information about an animal complaint where a dead dog was found behind a business. According to the Oshkosh Police Department, on December 2 around 4 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Employees from the business called the authorities to report a dead dog.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating dead dog found near dumpsters

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating the discovery of a dead dog in Oshkosh. On Dec. 2, at about 4 p.m., officers were called to a business in the 300 block of Bowen Street. Staff found a dead dog behind the business. The pup was next to the dumpsters.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Large-scale emergency training in Door County this week

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Be prepared to see a lot of emergency responders in Door County Thursday and Friday, Dec. 8 and 9. A large-scale training exercise is planned at the Door County Justice Center on Duluth Ave. in Sturgeon Bay. But a lot of the work will be behind closed doors for a tabletop exercise to determine where emergency responses might fall short, rather than a live drill moving people and equipment.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
kz1043.com

Deputy puts out fire at Fond du Lac County home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. — A Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputy is credited with limiting the damage of a house fire last week. Video posted by the department shows Deputy Jeffrey Vaile running into the home along Schoenberg Road early Friday morning and extinguishing the flames that appeared to be coming from a damaged extension cord.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Fire Rescues Individual Trapped During Friday Morning Fire

The Sheboygan Fire Department was able to rescue an individual trapped on a porch while tending to a structure fire late last week. Crews were sent to a home in the 500 block of Geele Avenue at around 7:00 a.m. last week Friday on a report of a residential fire and a person trapped on a porch.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Considers Former Library For Offices

One of the items on this month’s agenda for the Manitowoc County Board meeting will be the proposed purchase of the old public library on Manitowoc’s southside. County Executive Bob Ziegelbauer says the site at South 8th and Hamilton Streets, “is currently owned by Lakeside Foods and they’re moving out to the interstate. We need offices and its in our territory, only a block from the courthouse. We’ll expand our offices to the old library building.”
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Dispatcher’s Husband Pleads for Help

The husband of a Manitowoc County Dispatcher is asking for the public to help someone who has served her community for years. Zachery Benzinger reached out to Seehafer News to tell the story of his wife Steph. This past Saturday, Steph was working a 12-hour shift, when her leg went...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Faye Peroutka

Faye Peroutka, age 69, a rural Whitelaw resident, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022 at her home. A celebration of Faye’s life will take place on Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Harrigan Parkside Gathering Center, 620 North Water Street, Manitowoc. The Harrigan...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-6-22 icy roads contribute to crashes on fdl county roads

Icy roads contributed to a series of crashes and vehicle runoffs in Fond du Lac County Monday morning. Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a line of freezing rain caused slippery roads in the southwest portion of the county. Crashes were reported on Highway 151 and Highway 49 and another crash on 151 at Highway 26. Highway crews were out laying down salt.
wearegreenbay.com

Two teenage brothers officially charged in Green Bay shooting, details surrounding incident released

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two teenagers allegedly involved in a shooting on Green Bay’s east side have officially been charged with attempted homicide. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, 18-year-old Anthony Simbler and 16-year-old Avion Simbler were both charged with attempted homicide. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

All But Two Eastern Wisconsin Counties Report Sub $3.00 Gas Prices

Nearly all seven counties we cover are reported sub $3.00 gas prices this week. According to the AAA Gas Prices website, Manitowoc and Door Counties are the only areas still above that $3.00 mark. Since last week, Manitowoc County’s average price dipped 10 cents to $3.03 per gallon, while Sheboygan...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

$5,000 bond in fatal no-license crash

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – A driver who was involved in a fatal crash last month is being held on $5,000 bond. Axel Crus-Zelaya is charged with operating a vehicle without a license causing death. He was the driver in a rollover crash on Highway 10 at Amherst Junction...
AMHERST JUNCTION, WI

