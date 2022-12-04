Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
nebraskanewsservice.net
Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene
In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
KETV.com
Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
doniphanherald.com
Lincoln state senator launches group to fight extremism and misinformation in Nebraska
A departing Lincoln lawmaker is launching a new group dedicated to combating extremism, harassment and misinformation in Nebraska. Sen. Adam Morfeld said the group, Nebraska Legal Action Fund, will use "all the legal tools at our disposal" to defend educators, public officials, election officials and members of the LGBTQ community.
WOWT
14th case of bird flu in Nebraska prompts killing of backyard flock
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A small backyard flock was affected by the state’s newest case of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the state’s 14th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza was confirmed at a backyard flock in Knox County. Less than 10 birds were...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 7th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri is estimated to collect $13.2 billion from individuals and businesses during the next fiscal year, which runs from July first, 2023, through June 30th of 2024. The annual Consensus Revenue Estimate is an agreement reached every December between the governor’s office and House and Senate budget leaders on how much money they estimate the state will collect in tax revenues. That figure is used each year to craft the state budget during legislative sessions. There’s usually little to no controversy over the figure, except when different political parties share control of state government. The most recent disagreements over the Consensus Revenue Estimate took place between Democratic governor Jay Nixon and the Republican-led legislature.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
KETV.com
Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds
An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
Nebraska Baker Has The Most Simple And Delicious Christmas Cookie Recipe
This easy recipe will make you the star of any holiday party.
CDC reports Nebraska is in 'Very High' category for flu cases
Flu cases are going up across the county and according to the CDC Nebraska is among the state with the highest rate of the flu. How it is impacting our community?
Neb. doctor's license stripped after drug allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there...
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor
In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
Kearney Hub
State GOP chair will speak at Buffalo County GOP meeting
KEARNEY — The special guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Also scheduled to speak...
1011now.com
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
kmaland.com
Group Wants Rollbacks of Some IA Voting Restrictions
(Des Moines) -- The Iowa League of Women Voters plans to ask the Iowa Legislature to rethink the voting restrictions put in place prior to last month's midterm elections. Among other changes, they limited the number of early voting days. Iowa reduced the number of days that people could cast...
kmaland.com
New publication offers direction on pig diet
AMES, Iowa — It’s important for producers to know the vitamin and mineral statuses of animals in their operation, but it takes more than a simple glance to accurately determine. A new three-part publication series from Iowa Pork Industry Center, “Sample Collection and Handling for Vitamin and Mineral...
