Nebraska State

KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
nebraskanewsservice.net

Nebraskans express concerns, discuss future of vintage car scene

In May 2020, curator Tim Matthews and the rest of the staff at the Museum of American Speed in Lincoln were faced with a difficult decision. With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most elements of day-to-day life worldwide, the museum that is dedicated to preserving, interpreting and displaying physical items significant in racing and automotive history had to weigh the pros and cons of hosting one of the museum’s most wildly popular events: the “Cars & Coffee” car show.
KETV.com

Thursday could bring freezing rain and snow to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Thursday could bring freezing rain, rain and snow as part of a wintry mix across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Beginning Thursday morning, steady rain will move in north from Kansas and Missouri before making its way into the Omaha metro and the Interstate 80 corridor around midday.
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Wednesday, December 7th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri is estimated to collect $13.2 billion from individuals and businesses during the next fiscal year, which runs from July first, 2023, through June 30th of 2024. The annual Consensus Revenue Estimate is an agreement reached every December between the governor’s office and House and Senate budget leaders on how much money they estimate the state will collect in tax revenues. That figure is used each year to craft the state budget during legislative sessions. There’s usually little to no controversy over the figure, except when different political parties share control of state government. The most recent disagreements over the Consensus Revenue Estimate took place between Democratic governor Jay Nixon and the Republican-led legislature.
KETV.com

Benefits of Colorado canal outweigh $600 million price tag study finds

An independent study by a California-based engineering firm said a canal that diverts water from the Lower South Platte River in Colorado to Nebraska would cost $567 million to $628 million and take about 11 years to build. Gywn-Mohr Tully told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee Friday, the payoff for Nebraska...
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor

In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
Kearney Hub

State GOP chair will speak at Buffalo County GOP meeting

KEARNEY — The special guest speaker at the next monthly meeting of the Buffalo County Republicans will be Eric Underwood, chairman of the Nebraska Republican Party. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Also scheduled to speak...
kmaland.com

Group Wants Rollbacks of Some IA Voting Restrictions

(Des Moines) -- The Iowa League of Women Voters plans to ask the Iowa Legislature to rethink the voting restrictions put in place prior to last month's midterm elections. Among other changes, they limited the number of early voting days. Iowa reduced the number of days that people could cast...
kmaland.com

New publication offers direction on pig diet

AMES, Iowa — It’s important for producers to know the vitamin and mineral statuses of animals in their operation, but it takes more than a simple glance to accurately determine. A new three-part publication series from Iowa Pork Industry Center, “Sample Collection and Handling for Vitamin and Mineral...
