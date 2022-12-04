(Jefferson City, MO) – Missouri is estimated to collect $13.2 billion from individuals and businesses during the next fiscal year, which runs from July first, 2023, through June 30th of 2024. The annual Consensus Revenue Estimate is an agreement reached every December between the governor’s office and House and Senate budget leaders on how much money they estimate the state will collect in tax revenues. That figure is used each year to craft the state budget during legislative sessions. There’s usually little to no controversy over the figure, except when different political parties share control of state government. The most recent disagreements over the Consensus Revenue Estimate took place between Democratic governor Jay Nixon and the Republican-led legislature.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO