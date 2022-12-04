ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
NBC 29 News

Frosty Cold Overnight with Rain Arriving Soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into the start of Monday. A blend of clouds and sun Monday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. A weather pattern change ahead beginning Tuesday. Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, milder than average temperatures. Once the temperature goes above...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSET

Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Power restored to 131 customers in Rustburg

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Rustburg you may have woken up to your power out on Wednesday morning. According to AEP, the outage started at 4:15 a.m. AEP reported 131 customers are out of power, but it was restored before 7 a.m.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED

UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia

Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
NELLYSFORD, VA
whro.org

On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate

Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
WHSV

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence

ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
RUSTBURG, VA
wvtf.org

Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River

State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Community Holiday Light Show returns to Danville's Ballou Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the return of the Community Holiday Light Show event on the Southside. The event will be held from Dec. 8 through the 23. The group said it is the biggest one yet, with over 40 displays available to see...
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon

Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Gas leak shuts down Lynchburg road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular road in Lynchburg is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Sunday afternoon. This happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road. Crews closed one lane of traffic for a couple of hours to fix the problem.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off

ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
ROANOKE, VA
visitroanokeva.com

Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge

It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy