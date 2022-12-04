Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
Frosty Cold Overnight with Rain Arriving Soon
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Clear, calm and frosty cold overnight into the start of Monday. A blend of clouds and sun Monday afternoon with seasonable temperatures. A weather pattern change ahead beginning Tuesday. Off and on rainfall Tuesday through Friday. Overall, milder than average temperatures. Once the temperature goes above...
WSET
Westside Elementary closed after power outage in Roanoke
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the power went out for over a thousand customers in Roanoke, Appalachian Power said. The outage forced one school to stay closed for the day. Westside Elementary announced early Wednesday morning that school would be closed due to the...
WSET
I-81 lane closure in Botetourt Co. begins as Roanoke Co. closure lifted
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding drivers about some lane closures on Interstate 81 causing delays throughout the week. On Wednesday, as of 10:30 a.m., the right lane closure on southbound Interstate 81 in Roanoke County near Salem at mile marker 138.4 has been removed.
WSET
Power restored to 131 customers in Rustburg
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Rustburg you may have woken up to your power out on Wednesday morning. According to AEP, the outage started at 4:15 a.m. AEP reported 131 customers are out of power, but it was restored before 7 a.m.
WSET
Foot Problems Plaguing You? Let The Good Feet Store Help
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Good Feet store is designed to help you alleviate pain in your feet. They work with you to find inserts that may help bring you some relief. Emily spoke with a woman who was in a lot of pain before walking into the store and getting help.
UPDATED: Southbound Interstate 81 Lane Closure RESCHEDULED
UPDATED: TRAFFIC ALERT: LANE CLOSURE ON SOUTHBOUND INTERSTATE 81 IN BOTETOURT COUNTY FOR PAVING AT REST AREA RESCHEDULED Pay attention to message boards, expect delays and consider alternate routes SALEM – The previously announced right lane closure on southbound I-81 at mile marker 158 in Botetourt County on Tuesday night has been rescheduled. This lane […]
Walk Through Thousands of Dazzling Lights at Virginia's Winter Wander Trail
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Virginia but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Boar's Head Resort for their Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Keep reading to learn more.
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Virginia
Snow days can still be some of the best winter days, even when you're an adult. You can curl up under a blanket, read a good book, or, you can bundle up for a day of epic sled riding. In Virginia, we have quite a few hills that promise a ton of winter fun but none are quite as exciting as the largest snow tubing adventure. Keep reading to learn more.
whro.org
On The Line: Clifton Forge and Iron Gate
Using gravity, and some rather strong mules, self-taught civil engineer Moncure Robinson moved a cart of coal along a set of rail tracks he designed in 1831. From a coal seam in Midlothian, Robinson guided his cargo 13 miles away to Manchester's wharves on the James River—making Virginia’s Chesterfield Railroad one of the first to operate in the United States and stoking Virginia’s economic engine.
WDBJ7.com
Old Givens Book Store demolished after fire; busy intersection reopened
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews responded to a fire at the old Givens Book Store in Salem Tuesday night. Salem Fire-EMS said they were called out to the structure fire at 1641 East Main Street at 8:05 p.m. Crews found flames coming out of the second floor of the building....
WHSV
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises against using glue traps
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many critters sneak into houses during the winter. However, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising against using glue traps. Glue traps are commonly used against mice, but they can be bad for their natural predator, snakes. “If you have mice in your house, they’re...
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
WSET
Hill City Pharmacy opens location in Rustburg
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A new pharmacy is now open in Rustburg. On Monday, Hill City Pharmacy opened up a new store. Owner Bryan Moody said they have a drive-thru and they offer delivery service to the area. This is Hill City Pharmacy's third location. "We just saw...
wvtf.org
Testing continues to determine level of GenX in Roanoke River
State environmental regulators and the Western Virginia Water Authority are continuing to test for GenX in the Roanoke River. The source of the contamination has been traced to a company in Elliston called ProChem, but the water authority is trying to find out just how much of the compound is still reaching the river.
WHSV
What is that stench in Staunton’s West End?
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns have been brewing in Staunton over a certain smell in the west end of the city. Residents have described the stench lingering at night as a blend of smoke, peat, and tar. Fire Marshal Perry Weller noted that there was a controlled burn outside the...
WSET
Community Holiday Light Show returns to Danville's Ballou Park
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Parks and Recreation has announced the return of the Community Holiday Light Show event on the Southside. The event will be held from Dec. 8 through the 23. The group said it is the biggest one yet, with over 40 displays available to see...
chathamstartribune.com
Gas prices dip below $3 a gallon
Motorists are not seeing things or experiencing a mirage. Gas prices actually have dipped below $3 a gallon at some stations in Danville and Pittsylvania County. The average price for a gallon of regular state-wide today is $3.26, down 9 cents in the past week, down 23 cents in the past month, and just 4 cents higher than this day a year ago, according to Morgan Dean spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic.
WSET
Gas leak shuts down Lynchburg road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A popular road in Lynchburg is now reopened after a gas leak shut down part of it Sunday afternoon. This happened at the intersection of Lakeside Drive and Forest Brook Road. Crews closed one lane of traffic for a couple of hours to fix the problem.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
visitroanokeva.com
Where to Eat on Christmas in Virginia's Blue Ridge
It’s time for a holiday feast in Virginia’s Blue Ridge!. Enjoying delicious food is one of our favorite parts of the holiday season in the Roanoke Region and there are lots of tasty ways to experience Christmas in the mountains. While many opt for a home-cooked meal for...
