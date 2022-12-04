The Melcher-Dallas Basketball Squad travels to Lamoni tonight. Both teams are smarting from two losses to Ankeny Christian on Friday. The boys were blown out on Friday 70-28. Coach John Suntken told KNIA Sports his team was very short handed with Owen Suntken ill and Chase Ripperger injured. Suntken says the bench players must step up and play in the absence of his starters until they get back. The girls will try to come back from a frustrating loss to ACA. After having the lead by eight the Saints turned the ball over ten times in the 2nd quarter. Coach Kelsey Goff tells KNIA Sports, teams are starting to take point guard Addi Wadle away and she wants the rest of the team to help out.

MELCHER-DALLAS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO