’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Sumit Is ‘Shocked’ When Jenny Tells His Family They’re Moving To America

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago

Jenny’s daughter, Christina, is the first to speak when Jenny and Sumit’s families sit down to talk in this EXCLUSIVE look at the December 4 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Christina acknowledges that Sumit loves his family “very much,” but she wants them to feel the same way about Jenny.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R9N3j_0jWxmNTg00
Jenny tells Sumit’s family they are moving to America. (TLC)

Christina explains that the main reason for this meeting is for Sumit’s family to get to know them. She hopes that Sumit’s family will open their “hearts a little bit more to the relationship and the love and the happiness that you see.” Christina adds, “I just would like for you to maybe just open a little bit of your heart.”

Amit’s wife, Shree, admits that it’s “difficult” for Sumit’s mom to accept this relationship. Christina says it’s been 10 years now. It’s time for Sumit’s mom to come around. Jenny’s not going anywhere.

After Sumit’s dad says that he and the rest of the family will never accept the relationship, Jenny chimes in with a pretty big ultimatum, “I’m never gonna be accepted. I don’t want to take him away from his family, but I think maybe it’s better if we go ahead and live in America then.”

She continues, “And then maybe we won’t be upsetting the family so much. We won’t be seen together, I guess.”

The entire time Sumit remains silent. He doesn’t back up Jenny at all. “I’m shocked Jenny brought up moving to America to my family. I’m scared that, how they gonna feel and how they are gonna react,” Sumit says in his confessional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Y5Tx_0jWxmNTg00
Sumit and Jenny sit down to talk with his family about their relationship. (TLC)

When Sumit’s family asks Jenny and Sumit if they really are planning to move to America, Jenny quickly says, “Yeah, we are planning on it.” Sumit continues to not say a word to Jenny or his family. New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After air Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

Comments / 28

ILoveLife
2d ago

I don't know why Jenny keeps trying to keep this relationship alive by herself; he never supports her. He will always put his family first.

Reply(3)
22
Claritza
3d ago

She should just divorce him and come back to America, he never has her back at ALL he allows the family to make fun of her and disrespect her. I could not be married to a person who’s family is like that, it’s no way to live what time she has remaining on this planet .

Reply
23
sheenie.
3d ago

He is such a big baby, they NEED to move to America. He's always worried about his family, but no concerns about his wife.🤨

Reply
21
