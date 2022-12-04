Read full article on original website
Giants vs. Commanders, Week 13: Stats and analytics from a frustrating tie
The New York Giants hoped to stop their recent 1-3 slide with a win over division rival Washington Commanders in Week 13. As it turned out, the Giants’ didn’t exactly stop the skid, but they didn’t lose either. A long, hard-fought but sloppy game resulted in a frustrating tie. The momentum swung wildly throughout the game and it seemed as though both teams had chances to run away with the game. This was a very back-and-forth game between two very similar squads, but had a wholly unsatisfactory ending.
Giants-Eagles Week 14: 4 things to know
The New York Giants, reeling in recent weeks after a surprisingly fast start to the season, could use something unexpected to give their playoff hopes a boost. Can they find it with an unlikely victory over the Philadelphia Eagles?. Let’s look at some of the things to know as we...
Giants-Commanders final score: New York, Washington tie, 20-20, in OT
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a tie on Sunday in their fight to reach the NFC playoffs. The overtime game ended with a 20-20 score. The Giants are 7-4-1. The Commanders are 7-5-1. The tie does keep the Giants in front...
Giants-Commanders ‘things I think’: Huge missed opportunity for Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants didn’t quite know how to react to Sunday’s 20-20 tie with the Washington Commanders. Edge defender Oshane Ximines said he had never been involved in a tie. “It’s my first time, so it’s a new experience for me,” Ximines...
Giants-Commanders: 5 plays that led to a 20-20 tie
The New York Giants tied the Washington Commanders in a pivotal Week 13 matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The 20-20 final is the first tie for the Giants since - ironically enough - a 1997 Week 13 game against Washington that finished 7-7. Disappointing would be one adjective to...
Giants-Commanders ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ review: Disappointing tie is tough to grade
The New York Giants’ 20-20 tie on Sunday with the Washington Commanders was, and still is, a difficult game to assess. It also makes this one of the more difficult ‘Kudos & Wet Willies’ reviews in recent memory. Let’s get to it. Kudos to ... Azeez...
Giants news, 12/5: Reactions to tie with Commanders
The Giants are left with an empty feeling. And the knowledge that not winning this game could prove costly as they try to reach the NFC playoffs. “We knew we had chances to win the game and if we just executed, we probably had a really good chance to win the game,” Slayton said. “It’s just disappointing when you don’t do what you need to do to close out a game, even though it technically isn’t a loss, you want to win. You play to win. Nobody plays to tie.”
Giants roster moves: OT Roy Mbaeteka signed to the practice squad
The New York Giants announced on Monday morning that they’ve signed offensive tackle Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. Giants fans likely remember Mbaeteka as the massive Nigerian tackle from the offseason and training camp program. He was originally signed as a part of the International Pathway Program after being spotted by former Giant Osi Umenyiora.
Giants news, 12/7: Odell, Daboll-Sirianni connection, Barkley, more headlines
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during his weekly radio spot on 105.3 FM “The Fan” said he is “not confident at all” when it comes to signing Beckham without seeing him work out first. “That’s the issue. We’ve got a good bead on that. We’ve got...
Saquon Barkley nominated for the Walter Payton Man of The Year award
The New York Giants have named Saquon Barkley their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of The Year Award. “Being the recipient for the New York Giants and getting honored is truly amazing,” Barkley said in a statement from the team. “It’s something that was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I want to win the whole thing. But it’s not just about winning the award. It’s all about the work you do within the community to try to make an impact and try to make change. I’m very fortunate. I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to play the sport that I love and live out my dream and be able to have an impact on children. That’s something I wanted to do from the moment I stepped on the field and the moment I was drafted by the Giants. To finally be a recipient for them and hopefully the winner for them is something that’s a dream of mine and a goal of mine. Hopefully, I’m able to accomplish it.
Giants news, 12/6: Underdogs again, Daboll, Love, more headlines
The Giants’ offense, though, came up short, according to BBV’s Ed Valentine. Saquon Barkley (18 carries, 63 yards) averaged only 3.5 yards per carry. The Feliciano play, the Slayton miss, the botched third-and-3 in overtime all cost the Giants opportunities. The Giants have issues in the interior of...
2023 NFL Draft: QB Anthony Richardson, WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba declare for the draft
The top of the board for the 2023 NFL Draft is starting to take shape as top prospects have begun to declare for the draft. Florida QB Anthony Richardson and Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba both declared their intentions to enter the draft on Tuesday. Each will likely be considered among the top at their position group, and could potentially be targets for the New York Giants. There will be plenty of time to analyze both players in detail over the course of the draft process, but let’s take a quick look at the two and why they could be top prospects.
Giants injury updates: Leonard Williams, Adoree’ Jackson, Xavier McKinney, more
New York Giants had coach Brian Daboll was peppered with questions on Monday about several injured players. Let’s give a quick rundown. Daboll said defensive lineman Leonard Williams, who played only 35 snaps on Sunday due to a neck injury, is sore. He was uncertain how Williams’ status for Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles would unfold.
Glowinski is Schoen’s First Bad Contract
Let’s talk performance first. So far this season, Glowinski is scoring 64.7 run blocking and 53.6 pass blocking. The Run Blocking grade is a C-, Pass Blocking is an F. Before the game with DC (which was another stinker) on the season:. 3 Sacks. 3 QBs Hits. 18 Hurries.
2023 Off-season Needs
OG, OC, WR (x3), ILB (x2), CB (x2). The Giants are playing replacement level players at all of these positions. There’s not enough cap room and draft capital to fix half of this. the Glowinski signing is a killer. The Giants have $7.75 million committed in 2023, and cutting...
Would you rather a play be Jones or Barkley centric ?
Those are essentially the two choices Kafka has limited us to. In the months of November and December, I don't think it's even been close. For whatever reason, Barkley's 120 plus touches since Jacksonville have been for the most part poor to mediocre. In fact, I would say that unless the '85 Bears are you defense it would be very hard to win with this current rendition of Barkley as the centerpiece of your offense.
Odell Beckham rumors update: Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones admits concern about Beckham’s health
What is the latest on Odell Beckham Jr., the ballyhooed free agent wide receiver who visited with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week and was set to conclude a visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday?. Let’s get into it. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, during...
NFL power rankings, Week 14: Giants move to No. 13 in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (14) The Giants had multiple chances to close out the Commanders on Sunday but had to settle for a tie after Graham Gano’s 58-yard field goal attempt fell well short of the uprights on the final play of overtime. Had New York’s defense made a final stand at the end of regulation, we’d be talking about the Giants rediscovering the spirit and resolve that defined the early portion of their season. Instead, this remains a team that, while still in playoff position, has just one win (against the lowly Texans) in the past six weeks. It doesn’t get any easier this week against the Eagles before a rematch with the Commanders in their building. Big Blue is about to reach a fork in the road of its season.
Our best homegating tips for Giants fans during the holidays
The New York Giants are in the interesting position of playing on three separate holidays in this holiday season. The Giants have already played on Thanksgiving (in the most-watched regular season game in NFL history), they go on the road in three weeks to play the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve, and they host the Indianapolis Colts a week later on New Year’s Day.
