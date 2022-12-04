Read full article on original website
Middleburg man arrested after threatening to kill law enforcement, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Deputies: Orange Park man resisted arrest after high-speed chase along Madison Avenue, faces 5 felony chargesZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson showZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issuesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Taylor Decker demands apology following Detroit Lions’ dominating performance
Detroit Lions LT Taylor Decker has been around for a while, and he has played in a lot of NFL games. But, of all of the games he has been a part of with the Lions, Decker says Sunday’s 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars was “by far, our best game.” It was a dominating performance from the get-go for the Lions as they scored on their first eight possessions of the game. In fact, the only time the Lions did not score was when they lined up in victory formation and took a knee.
What’s being said nationally after Lions stay alive with win over Jaguars
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions (5-7) kept their slim postseason dreams alive for another week, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 40-14 in a dominating Week 13 showing from Ford Field. This victory also keeps the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) from celebrating the NFC North crown for another week, too. The Vikings would...
Baker Mayfield to the Detroit Lions? Dan Campbell weighs in
Last week, news broke that the Chicago Bears had poached third-string quarterback Tim Boyle from the Detroit Lions practice squad, meaning it was likely the Lions would go out and find his replacement. That’s precisely what happened on Monday, as the Lions reportedly signed QB Joshua Dobbs to their practice squad. But before that news broke, it was reported that the Carolina Panthers were waiving QB Baker Mayfield. As soon as that report surfaced, plenty of people suggested the Lions put in a claim for the former No. 1 overall pick. We will find out today if any NFL team claimed Mayfield, but according to head coach Dan Campbell, it probably will not be the Lions.
Lions Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday Afternoon
The Detroit Lions added to their quarterback depth on Monday afternoon, signing former Steelers and Browns signal caller Joshua Dobbs. Dobbs was cut by Cleveland last week after Deshaun Watson was officially reinstated to the active roster. The former University of Tennessee standout worked out for the Denver Broncos after getting released by the Browns.
Kentucky QB Will Levis to enter NFL draft, skip bowl game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis announced Wednesday on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa. Projected as a first-round selection next spring, Levis completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games for Kentucky (7-5). The Penn State transfer won 17 games over two seasons at Kentucky. He thanked Wildcat coaches, teammates and fans in his Twitter post and expressed gratitude for helping him find confidence, success and lasting friendships at the university. “If I have one thing to hold in my heart from my time in Lexington,” Levis said, “it’s that Kentucky has my back and that everything ahead of me wouldn’t be possible without the support and encouragement I received along the way.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart, Michigan assistant, reportedly interviewed for HC opening following B1G Championship
Mike Hart reportedly interviewed for a job opening after Michigan’s win over Purdue in the B1G Championship. It was with a program in the MAC. Western Michigan fired HC Tim Lester on Nov. 28 after his first losing season. The Broncos finished the season at 5-7 despite wins in their final two games.
Detroit Tigers sign RHP Brenan Hanifee
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is a wrap, and, once again, the Houston Astros are your World Series Champions. That being said, it is going to be a very important off-season for our Detroit Tigers. During what was a disastrous 2022 season, Tigers owner Chris Ilitch mercifully decided to fire Al Avila, and the team has since hired Scott Harris as their new president of baseball operations. According to reports, the Tigers have signed RHP Brenan Hanifee.
MLive.com
Tigers close to finalizing 2023 staff as A.J. Hinch announces new additions
SAN DIEGO -- The Detroit Tigers’ 2023 coaching staff is nearly set. Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said veteran coach Gary Jones would shift from first base to third base in 2023. Alfredo Amezaga was previously announced as the new first base coach. Ramon Santiago was reassigned to other duties...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum reveals pick for CFP National Champion
Paul Finebaum went on ESPN’s ‘Get Up’ to talk about his pick for the College Football Playoff National Champion. The Playoff is going to be Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and Ohio State in that order. Finebaum thinks that Georgia will be the last team standing when it’s all...
Why Jared Goff Is Lions' Quarterback of Future
Adham Beydoun is the featured guest of this week's NFL podcast.
profootballnetwork.com
Ohio Sports Betting
MLive.com
The red-hot Detroit Lions are going to be a tough out down the stretch
DETROIT -- Taylor Decker has seen a lot. Such is life as the longest-tenured player for one of the worst franchises in professional sports. He’s the only man left from the last time the Lions won more games than they lost. Heck, he’s the only man left from the last time the Lions finished anywhere but dead-last.
saturdaytradition.com
Key Michigan TE announces surprising entry into transfer portal
Michigan TE Erick All Jr. decided that he is going to test out the transfer portal on Monday. This is surprising news after it was expected that All was going to be heading to the NFL Draft following the season. All’s plans were changed after he suffered an undisclosed season-ending...
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy Kicker Rankings and Streamers Week 14: Jason Myers and Cameron Dicker Remain Too Available
Knowing which kickers to start in fantasy football can be critical to winning your matchups. This position, arguably more so than any other, is matchup dependent on a weekly basis, and the best results can be obtained by being flexible with a streaming strategy. Here’s a look at our Week 14 fantasy kicker rankings and the top options to stream this week.
