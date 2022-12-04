ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What is the UN nature conference in Montreal and what will it achieve?

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctZhQ_0jWxmA0F00

Countries are gathering to negotiate another environmental deal under a UN treaty – this time to try to halt and reverse declines in nature.

Here are the key questions about the “Cop15” conference on biodiversity answered.

– What is Cop15?

It is the latest meeting – conference of the parties or Cop – under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD).

It is colloquially known as the “ Nature Cop” because it focuses on protecting and restoring biodiversity.

It is taking place in Montreal , Canada, but is being chaired by the Chinese , who had been due to host it in Kunming in 2020 before the pandemic struck, and who held part one of Cop15 a year ago, partly online.

The talks have been moved to Canada while China continues to battle Covid-19 with lockdowns and tough restrictions.

– What is up for discussion?

The aim is to secure agreement on new efforts to tackle the nature crisis.

Countries including the UK have formed a “high-ambition coalition for nature and people” which is pushing for a new deal that will halt and reverse declines in nature by 2030.

They want to see measures including protecting at least 30% of land and ocean by 2030.

Also up for debate are targets to halt species extinctions, getting more of the world’s land under effective restoration for nature, efforts to tackle pollution and pesticide use, ways of reviewing and tracking countries’ progress, and who benefits from information on genetic material in nature.

And, of course, there is the issue of money to pay for it all.

– So is it like the climate Cops we keep having?

Yes, and no. Like the UN climate change Cops, the process was formed under one of the treaties agreed at the Rio Summit in 1992, although the big CBD meetings only happen once every two years, unlike the annual climate talks.

Conservationists have been pushing for this meeting to secure a “Paris-style deal for nature” – similar to the comprehensive treaty agreed in the French capital in 2015 to curb dangerous global warming.

The two issues of climate and nature are closely interlinked, with destruction of habitats such as forests hitting wildlife and driving up carbon emissions, rising temperatures harming species, and solutions – such as restoring woodlands, peatland and mangroves – beneficial to both crises.

But any targets that are agreed in Montreal will not be legally binding.

And a key difference is the US is not a party to the treaty, only an observer, so there will not be the powerful US-China dynamic there is on climate change, and more influence from other countries – from the EU to African nations such as Gabon – in the talks.

Cop15 in Montreal is also not to be confused with the deeply troubled climate Cop15 which took place in Copenhagen in 2009.

– Why do we need it?

Nature is in big trouble, and because all human activity – from food production and water resources to livelihoods, health, wellbeing and culture – depends on a healthy natural environment, that means we are too.

Scientists warn up to a million species are at risk of extinction, some in a matter of decades, hundreds of vertebrates such as animals and birds have already been lost, and global wildlife populations have declined by 69% on average in 50 years.

The biggest cause of wildlife losses is change to the way land or marine environments are used by humans, followed by direct exploitation of animals and plants, climate change, pollution and invasive species.

Three-quarters of the world’s land has been significantly altered by human activity, with forests cut down and grassland ploughed up for crops or livestock and the spread of cities, industry and infrastructure such as roads.

A quarter of greenhouse gas emissions are caused by clearing land, growing crops and using fertilisers, largely to produce meat and dairy, hundreds of billions of pounds of annual global crops are at risk from pollinator losses, and our intrusion into nature is pushing up the risk of pandemics.

– What about the UK?

The UK is positioning itself as a leader on nature, and ministers say they want to see an ambitious outcome at the Montreal talks.

But the UK has been labelled “one of the most nature-depleted” on Earth.

The Government is championing the protection of 30% of land and sea by 2030, and has pledged to deliver that domestically, but a recent assessment by conservationists suggests just 3.22% of England’s land and 8% of its seas is properly protected.

Green groups have also criticised the Government in England for delays in rolling out nature-friendly farming payments,  improving national parks for wildlife and reintroducing key species such as beavers, and for legislation that they fear will undermine EU-era environmental protections.

– What will the talks achieve?

It is too early to say what the final deal will include.

But a series of targets set in 2010 in Aichi, Japan, under the CBD process, were all missed, so the agreement alone will not deliver the action needed to restore nature, it will take action by countries and finance flows to secure a result.

A UN-backed report in 2019 warned of the need for a transformation in economies and societies.

This includes shifting away from concentrating on economic growth, bringing in wildlife-friendly farming, restoring habitats, cutting food waste, creating marine protected areas and effective quotas for fishing, reducing pollution and creating more green space in cities.

And just as with climate action, there are powerful interests determined to preserve the status quo.

– Any other controversies?

Some human rights groups, such as Survival International, fear efforts to protect 30% of the Earth’s land will create more protected areas that exclude indigenous people and local communities, which they say lead to abuse and devastate the livelihoods of millions of people.

They, along with a number of environmental groups, are calling for a “rights based” approach in the deal that recognises the land rights of indigenous people and local communities and their key role in nature conservation.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup camp after armed robbers break into London home

Raheem Sterling has left England’s World Cup camp after armed robbers broke into his London home on Saturday night while his family were there. Sterling did not feature in England’s World Cup victory against Senegal on Sunday and England manager Gareth Southgate confirmed afterwards that the forward was returning home from Qatar.Sterling’s partner and children were at home when the armed intruders broke in and the Chelsea forward was left shaken by the incident. Sterling wanted to return home after being informed of the break-in and Southgate said the player will be granted as much “time and space” as...
The Independent

Key twists and turns over plans for controversial coking coal mine in Cumbria

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has granted planning permission for a controversial coking coal mine in Cumbria.Here is a timeline of how the scheme has reached this point:– March 2019: Cumbria County Council grants planning approval to West Cumbria Mining (WCM) for a new underground mine near Whitehaven, to be known as Woodhouse Colliery, to supply UK and European steel-making plants.The go-ahead is hailed by the company as the culmination of five years of planning for the project but is immediately criticised by environmental campaigners.The plans are subsequently approved again in October 2019 and October 2020.– January 2021: The Climate...
The Independent

Go-ahead for controversial Cumbria coal mine condemned by government’s climate adviser

The government has been condemned for approving a new coal mine in Cumbria – Britain’s first in generations.The Woodhouse Colliery project, near Whitehaven, has sparked fierce opposition from locals and environmentalists. Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has granted permission, saying the coal will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.But the government’s own independent adviser on climate change has condemned the decision, which will allow extraction of the fossil fuel until 2049 - a year ahead of the UK’s legally-binding target to achieve net zero carbon emissions.Former Conservative minister Lord Deben, chair of the ...
The Independent

Moroccan reporter goes wild after Atlas Lions knock Spain out of World Cup

A Moroccan reporter didn't hold back his emotions as he went wild in the press box as the Atlas Lions knocked Spain out of the World Cup 2022.Morocco became the first Arab country to reach the tournament's quarter-finals after defeating the Spaniards on penalties.Footage recorded by New York Times journalist Tariq Panja shows a Moroccan reporter clutching his head in delight as the Atlas Lions' place in the final eight was secured.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

US ranks among the worst countries in world for paid time off

A week after Congress and President Joe Biden failed to approve a deal that would have given the country’s railroad workers paid sick leave, a new report has found that US workers as a whole have among the least paid time off in the entire world. The report, published by the career resource website Resume.io, includes analysis of data on paid leave policies collected in August from 197 countries across the globe. What it found is not pretty for American workers. US workers have no guaranteed paid leave days and 10 paid public holidays, for a total of just...
The Independent

Gove stokes environmental anger by approving first new coal mine in 30 years

Levelling-Up Secretary Michael Gove has provoked anger from environmental campaigners by approving a controversial new coal mine in Cumbria.He granted planning permission for what would be the the first new site in the UK in 30 years after years of delay from the Government.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said the coal from the mine near Whitehaven, to be known as Woodhouse Colliery, will be used for the production of steel and not for power generation.Friends of the Earth described it as an “appalling decision” that will damage the fight against the climate crisis while not replacing...
The Independent

Sculptor Veronica Ryan wins Turner Prize for works exploring Windrush and Covid

Sculptor Veronica Ryan has been named the winner of the Turner Prize 2022 for her work which honours the Windrush generation and explores the Covid pandemic.The Montserrat-born British artist, 66, was awarded the annual £25,000 prize for the “personal and poetic way she extends the language of sculpture” through found and usually forgotten objects and crafted materials.Frankie Goes To Hollywood singer Holly Johnson presented the award at a ceremony at St George’s Hall in Liverpool on Wednesday.Ryan was recognised for two projects. One was her commission by Hackney Council to make the first permanent public sculpture in the UK to...
The Independent

White House and Downing Street establish ‘joint action group’ on energy security and prices

The US and UK have launched a new joint effort to stabilise energy prices in the face of continued efforts to reduce Europe dependency on Russian oil and gas.It comes as Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis driven largely by soaring costs for heating and power as a result of the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine.The White House said the new “US-UK Energy Security and Affordability Partnership” will be led by a “Joint Action Group for Energy Security and Affordability” consisting of senior officials from the Biden administration and No 10 Downing Street.The bilateral effort is set to “accelerate” the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Today at the World Cup: No matches in Qatar as Walker primed for Mbappe tussle

It was the first day of the tournament without any matches as preparations for the quarter-finals stepped up.As the dust settled on the dramatic last-16 matches, attention turns to the last-eight games, which kick-off on Friday.Here, the PA news agency looks at how Wednesday unfolded in Qatar.Walker determined to stop FranceQuarter finals 🔜 From strength to strength well played everyone.Unbelievable support tonight. @England see you Saturday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/rOvukSeswm— Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) December 4, 2022Kyle Walker looks like being the man tasked with stopping Kylian Mbappe in Saturday’s quarter-final between England and France.The Manchester City defender is the only man who...
The Independent

After World Cup, US men recede to background for 3 1/2 years

Now the United States men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years.While the Americans' four World Cup matches averaged 12.2 million viewers on Fox, their 27 games on rated English-language networks from the start of 2020 through this fall averaged 668,000, according to Nielsen.The U.S. team averaged 2.45 million during the World Cup on Telemundo, double its 1.02 million average for 40 matches on Spanish-language networks during the three years ahead of the tournament, Nielsen said.American games have been aired on an alphabet soup of networks with start times ranging from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Analysis: Nothing says ‘backwards Brexit Britain’ better than a new coal mine

The Conservatives have given the green light to a new coal mine in an act of climate vandalism which wipes away any trace of environmental responsibility the party has previously tried to portray.With Michael Gove giving the thumbs up for the Woodhouse Colliery in Cumbria, the charade is over.It is the latest in an appalling series of environmentally ruthless policy decisions from a party unable to look past the short-term profiteering which polluting fossil fuels can still precipitate.Banning solar panels from farmland, licensing scores of oil and gas wells in the North Sea – none of it makes sense for...
The Independent

Fire service warns of ‘alternative heating’ dangers as temperatures drop below freezing

As UK temperatures plummet below freezing, fire services have warned of the dangers of alternative heating.That includes lighting fire places, wood burners, using hot water bottles, electric heaters and electric blankets.The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Services (TWFRS) have advised people to practice fire safety during the cold snap, as households across the UK face soaring energy bills. With gas prices having risen by 80% on 1 October, many are turning to alternative forms of heating their homes, using hot water bottles, heaters and electric blankets to keep warm.A yellow weather warning is in place for the majority of...
The Independent

Travellers warned of Christmas disruption amid more strikes

Travellers have been warned to expect cancellations and delays around Christmas as strikes cause disruption.Affected airports have voiced their disappointment at the industrial action due to be taken by Border Force workers at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff across eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.Some flights are likely to be cancelled, according to Manchester Airport, and the Airport Operators Association (AOA) said if the strikes cannot be averted then “concrete and deliverable contingency measures” must be put in place.Border Force guards at airports in England, Scotland and Wales are to take strike action for eight days over...
The Independent

Seven women face jail time for smashing windows in protest against Barclays’ fossil fuel finance

Seven women taking part in an Extinction Rebellion protest at Barclays bank’s headquarters in Canary Wharf last year have been found guilty of criminal damage and now face jail sentences of up to 18 months.The protesters caused almost £100,000 worth of damage after using hammers and chisels to smash windows, and putting up posters reading "in case of climate emergency, break glass".At the trial in Southwark Crown Court which began late last month, jurors were told the group arrived in Canary Wharf  at around 7am on 7 April, 2021. They then spread out around the front of the bank, using...
The Independent

Influencer forced to apologise after calling Indian city ‘scary’ and ‘creepy’

An influencer has been forced to apologise after her comments about visiting India caused uproar online.US influencer Aparna Singh travelled to the Indian city of Varanasi for a work trip, where she was meeting the manufacturers of her jewellery brand ‘Indian Goddess Boutique’. Varanasi is known as the spiritual capital of India.After arriving in Varanasi, Singh uploaded a TikTok about her experience there, with the caption “Scariest city I ever visited: Varanasi, India.”She said in the video: “The scariest city I have been to is Varanasi, India – Ganges River which is really polluted, full of sewage.”Singh added that she...
The Independent

Kate sparkles in scarlet gown and tiara amid wait for Sussexes’ Netflix show

The Princess of Wales dazzled in a sequinned red evening gown and the Lotus Flower Tiara as the royal family welcomed diplomats to Buckingham Palace while the wait for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries intensified.Kate joined the Prince of Wales, the King and the Queen Consort for the first Diplomatic Corps reception in three years as they greeted hundreds of guests at the glittering affair in London on Tuesday evening.Meanwhile in the US, Harry and Meghan were in New York, preparing to accept the Ripple Of Hope Award for their racial justice and mental health work from...
The Independent

Border Force workers to launch series of strikes over Christmas in pay dispute

Border Force workers are to launch a series of strikes over Christmas in a bitter dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.The Public and Commercial Services union announced its members working at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham and Cardiff airports will strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.The union has already announced strikes at the Department for Work and Pensions, the Highways Agency and among driving examiners.Around 1,000 Border Force workers will strike on December 23, 24, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31.They keep saying their door is open, but it is a very strange door because...
The Independent

Religious leaders in UK throw support behind our cost of living campaign

Religious leaders of many faiths have thrown their weight behind our Christmas appeal, saying it is a lifeline for those struggling with the “profound challenges” of the cost of living crisis.Chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis called on people to “dig deep” to support the On the Breadline Christmas appeal which is helping those in “deprivation and distress” this winter.Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard and in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people struggling with the cost...
The Independent

‘Game-changing’ discovery of world’s oldest DNA could help us understand toll of climate crisis

A two million-year-old DNA sample could provide a “game-changing” understanding of the world’s ancient ecosystems and how the environment could change due to the climate crisis.The new sample, made up of microscopic fragments of environmental DNA, was found in Ice Age sediment in northern Greenland and is one million years older than the previous record for DNA, which came from a Siberian mammoth bone.The ancient DNA has already been used to map some of the components of a two-million-year-old ecosystem “which weathered extreme climate change”, the research team led by academics at Cambridge and the University of Stockholm said.They also...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy