ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Inspector warns of reoffending risk as prisoners locked in cells 23 hours a day

By Ben Mitchell
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42FkTD_0jWxm8K200

A lack of prison officers means some inmates are spending more than 23 hours a day in their cells, with a rising risk of reoffending once they are released, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons has said.

The warning from Charlie Taylor came after justice minister Damian Hinds announced in Parliament this week that 400 police cells would be used temporarily to hold prisoners following an “acute and sudden” increase in the prison population.

Speaking on Times Radio, Mr Taylor said that several prisons were struggling to recruit and retain staff, including at Sheppey and Woodhill.

You cannot rehabilitate someone if they are banged up behind their cell door for 22 and 23 hours a day

HM Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor

He said: “The prison system is taking an inordinately long time to recover from Covid , where prisons were almost entirely locked down for long periods of time but since then we are seeing very few prisons are getting back to the regime they had prior to the pandemic.”

He added that some prisons were unwilling to reopen their routine because of inexperienced staff unable to cope with more open regimes.

Mr Taylor said one of the prisons still locked down was Winchester in Hampshire, where most inmates were locked in their 12ft by 6ft cells for 23 hours or 23-and-a-quarter hours a day.

He said: “This is a Victorian local prison, conditions there are not good, cells are designed for one person but most have two prisoners in them.”

Mr Taylor said that as well as living conditions, rehabilitation and educations classes were not being run at pre-pandemic levels which he feared could lead to rising reoffending levels, particularly in category C prisons.

He said: “You cannot rehabilitate someone if they are banged up behind their cell door for 22 and 23 hours a day.

Prisoners are bored and sitting around on their wings and feeling they are not making any progress towards the end of their sentence.

“If people are not properly prepared to get work when they come out, or to go into education or training, the danger is they will relapse into offending and if prisons are not able to fulfil that rehabilitative function then it must be a risk that becomes more likely.”

Former director of public prosecutions Lord Ken Macdonald dismissed Mr Hinds’s claim in the Commons that the increase in prisoners was partly caused by the recent barristers’ strike.

He said that the case backlog causing more prisoners to be on remand had been building prior to the strike.

Lord Macdonald said more emphasis needed to be placed on rehabilitation to prevent reoffending.

He said: “We need to find a solution that brings a greater number out of the system that are likely to reoffend rather than stay on this treadmill of offence-prison, reoffence-prison.

The whole system needs a rethink, there needs to be some serious investment not just in the police service but the entire criminal justice system

Tiffany Lynch, Police Federation

“If you simply lock people up 23 hours a day, month after month, year after year, when you turn them back into society they are not going to be fit for anything constructive.

“In the end, that is unfair on the public whose tax pounds are paying for all of this in the first place.”

Deputy National Chairwoman of the Police Federation Tiffany Lynch said that the decision to place prisoners in police cells was “utterly inappropriate”, putting extra strain on “tired officers”.

She said: “The whole system needs a rethink, there needs to be some serious investment not just in the police service but the entire criminal justice system.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We are increasing staffing numbers by hiring 5,000 officers and boosting pay to at least £30,000.

“We’re also investing £550 million over the next three years to rehabilitate offenders by getting them off drugs and into training, work and stable accommodation.”

Comments / 21

Patrick Lomas
2d ago

i did 14 year's for defending my life, I'm not proud or bragging of what I had to do.i was locked up 23hours a day.every time one would leave there cell strip search, All day strip search.. during my incarceration I gave my life to the Lord. I still have my ups and downs. but I've been bless to have a good job 👍..

Reply
3
James Dunn
2d ago

It’s prison . They can’t follow the rules in the free world do they end up in prison and then can’t follow the rules in prison .

Reply(2)
4
Genevieve Garrett
2d ago

my name is chief and everybody knows me I did 27 and a half years lock down 23 hours a day and been clean 4 years so thank god

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

Prisoners could be held in police cells in bid to cut jail overcrowding

Prisoners could be held in police cells in a bid to reduce “acute and sudden” overcrowding in jails.Justice minister Damian Hinds told MPs that the Government has asked to use 400 police cells to hold inmates after a sudden increase in the prison population over the last few months.With court hearings resuming, we are seeing a surge in offenders coming through the criminal justice systemJustice minister Damian HindsIn a statement in the Commons on Wednesday, he said: “In recent months we have experienced an acute and sudden increase in the prison population, in part due to the aftermath of the...
The Independent

Stephen Lawrence killer ‘left scarred for life in prison attack’

The man who murdered black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been left scarred for life after being attacked by fellow inmates in a “planned” ambush, according to reports. David Norris, 46, was reportedly found with blood pouring from his face after he was slashed by two fellow prisoners in HMP Dartmoor, Exeter, on Sunday.The Sun reports his face was scored with makeshift knives from his “forehead to his chin” before prison officers rushed to his aid and dragged him to safety. Norris is said to have been cornered by the alleged assailants, brandishing the improvised blades, outside his cell. The...
The Guardian

Operation Safeguard will put prisoners in danger

Given the government’s approach to sentencing, and its prison building programme, it appears that it is effectively Conservative policy to significantly increase the numbers of those incarcerated in England and Wales – despite no credible evidence of the link between such policies and reducing crime or harms. In this context, the planned use of police cells to act as overspill sites of detention for prisoners – under the name Operation Safeguard – is a crass, ad hoc and dangerous turn (MoJ requests urgent use of 400 police cells for male prisoners, 30 November).
Vice

High-Ranking Prison Officer Aided a Neo-Nazi Gang Attack on Black Prisoners

A former high-ranking correctional officer at an Oklahoma prison just received a multi-year prison sentence for facilitating a white supremacist attack on Black inmates. Matthew Ware, 53, a former lieutenant at the Kay County Detention Center, was sentenced to 46 months after being found guilty of violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees, the Department of Justice announced on Monday.
KAY COUNTY, OK
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Brittney Griner's 9-Year Prison Sentence: Shocking Details Emerge Of ‘Hellish’ Russian Penal Colony

Shocking details have emerged regarding the “hellish” and “inhumane” conditions Brittney Griner is set to face in the Russian penal colony where she will serve her nine-year prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling development comes as the United States continues to work with Russia in an effort to bring the 32-year-old imprisoned WNBA star home.The new details also come just a few short weeks after Griner’s sentencing appeal was denied, meaning the convicted basketball player is set to be transferred to IK-2 – an infamous Russian penal colony described by many as one of the worst prisons in the nation.According...
The Independent

Charles Bronson’s next parole hearing will be held in public after prisoner’s request approved

The next Parole Board hearing for Charles Bronson, one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners, will take place in public.The Parole Board granted an application for the case of the notorious prisoner – now known as Charles Salvador – to be heard in public. A date is yet to be set.In a document setting out the decision to hold the hearing in public, Parole Board chairwoman Caroline Corby said: “I have concluded that a public hearing is in the interests of justice in the case of Mr Salvador. “I therefore grant the application for the hearing to be held in...
Advocate

Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
New York Post

Police take down cocaine ‘super cartel,’ seize 33 tons of drugs

Police in six countries have teamed up to take down a “super cartel” said to be controlling a third of Europe’s cocaine trade, leading to dozens of arrests and large-scale drug seizures, the European Union crime agency announced Monday. Europol said 49 suspects have been cuffed during “Operation Desert Light,” with the latest series of raids across Europe and the United Arab Emirates taking place between Nov. 8 and 19. The agency said police forces involved in the investigation targeted both the “command-and-control center and the logistical drugs trafficking infrastructure in Europe.” Over 33 tons of drugs were confiscated in Spain, France, Belgium,...
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Independent

New arrest warrant issued for Madeleine McCann suspect in other cases

Authorities in Germany have issued a new arrest warrant in separate cases for a man who is also suspected in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 15 years ago.The suspect, identified in reports as Christian Brueckner, is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence in Germany for a rape he also committed in Portugal in 2005.His prison term is scheduled to end in September 2025.Concerned that he might be released before standing trial again, prosecutors in the northern city of Braunschweig announced last month that they had charged the 45-year-old in five separate cases involving sexual offences allegedly committed in...
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
Vice

49 People Sentenced to Death for Killing Man Wrongly Blamed for Forest Fires

Forty-nine people have been sentenced to death by an Algerian court for lynching a man wrongfully accused of starting deadly forest fires. Last year in August, Djamel Ben Ismail was attacked after he arrived at the scene of a forest fire near the capital Algiers in the northern Kabyle region. The 38-year-old artist had tweeted before arriving that he was travelling to the area to “give a hand to our friends” tackling the blaze.
The Independent

Four arrested after police seize 230kg of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges

Four men have been arrested after police seized more than 230 kilos of cocaine buried inside animal feed and oranges.An investigation into the imports by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) began in April, supported by the Metropolitan Police, UK Border Force, HMRC and the NCA.A shipment of animal feed from Colombia to a farm in Bridgewater, Somerset, was found to contain 189 kilos of the class A drug, leading to further discoveries of 49 kilos in a container filled with oranges imported from South Africa.Photos of the containers released by police show hundreds of bricks of cocaine, wrapped...
The Independent

Murder-accused put victim’s body in incinerator head first, court told

A man accused of murder put his alleged victim’s body into an incinerator “head first” to dispose of her remains, a court has been told.Mark Brown, 41, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33, six months apart in 2021.The trial continued at Hove Crown Court on Thursday as Brown was questioned by prosecution counsel Duncan Atkinson KC about his actions around Ms Morgan’s death on November 14, 2021.Brown claims Ms Morgan slipped and fell on a tool or piece of mechanical equipment in the workshop he rented at Little Bridge Farm near Hastings, East Sussex, hitting...
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy