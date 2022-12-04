ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Mutual interest’ in Greg Roman becoming next Stanford Cardinal head coach

By Matt Johnson
Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman is reportedly emerging as a primary target in the Stanford Cardinal coaching search, seemingly becoming among the favorites to replace David Shaw as head coach.

Shaw resigned after 12 seasons , stepping away from the program after several disappointing seasons. He is expected to generate significant interest from NFL teams, both as a potential head-coach candidate and as a key assistant for a coaching staff.

  • Stanford Cardinal record (2021-’22): 6-18

Stanford is conducting its first extensive coaching search since it fired head coach Walt Harris after the 2006 season. The Cardinal chose Him Harbaugh, who went 29-21 with the program before being hired by the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 and later taking over as the Michigan Wolverines head coach.

Harbaugh left Stanford on Jan. 7, 2011, but the position was filled almost immediately. On Jan. 13, 2011, the university announced it promoted Shaw from offensive coordinator to head coach.

Latest on Stanford coaching search

With a thorough coaching search underway, school officials have already reached out to Roman to inquire about his interest in the position. Ravens’ head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Stanford’s reached out to the team.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network , there is mutual interest between Stanford and Roman. It comes days after Roman spoke with athletic director Bernard Muir, a conversation that reportedly left both sides feeling encouraged about the possibility of a hiring.

Roman, age 50, served as Stanford’s tight ends and offensive tackles coach from 2009-’10. He played a vital role on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, before becoming the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator (2015-’16) before joining the Ravens’ coaching staff. He was named the AP’s NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2019.

According to Rapoport, a source close to Roman said Baltimore’s offensive coordinator would strongly consider taking the Stanford job. He views it as an opportunity to rebuild the football program, eyeing to return it to the level it played at during the best seasons under Harbaugh and Shaw.

With many of the top head-coaching vacancies in college football filled, Stanford has the best job available right now. As a result, it could take more time with its coaching search to ensure it finds the right figure to take on the challenge of coaching a Pac-12 team with academic standards that make landing elite talent more difficult.

