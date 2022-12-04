ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LR7hB_0jWxm6Ya00

A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A , according to reports.

The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham , is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks.

In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their children was still low.

It comes as a four-year-old girl is fighting for her life with a Strep A infection at a Liverpool Hospital. Camila Rose Burns has been on a ventilator at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital since Monday.

“When we got here Monday, they said she’s the poorliest girl in the whole of England,” her father Dean Burns told Sky News.

Mr Burns, who lives in Bolton, has pleaded with parents to act quickly if their child falls ill. “When I look back, it still just seemed like a sickness bug. She was really lethargic at times, but her health was improving until she completely changed,” he said.

Health officials are now urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following the recent surge in cases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z9b7s_0jWxm6Ya00

Symptoms to look out for in your child include a sore throat, headache and fever, along with a fine, pinkish or red body rash with a sandpapery feel. On darker skin the rash can be more difficult to detect visually, but it will still have a sandpapery feel.

Dr Colin Brown, the deputy director of the UKHSA , said that although invasive Group A Strep remains rare, parents should stay vigilant.

“It is important that parents are on the lookout for symptoms and see a doctor as quickly as possible so that their child can be treated and we can stop the infection becoming serious,” he advised. “Make sure you talk to a health professional if your child is showing signs of deteriorating after a bout of scarlet fever , a sore throat, or a respiratory infection.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KA7VA_0jWxm6Ya00

According to the most recent data from the UKHSA, the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in preceding years, the agency said.

The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory and skin infections, such as Strep throat and impetigo.

On rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause an illness called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS). While still uncommon, there has been an increase in invasive Strep A cases this year, particularly in children under 10.

The UKHSA said investigations were under way following the increase in cases, though there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating.

Comments / 10

Shehamelek shalem
3d ago

Potassium BICARBONATE or POTASSIUM CITRATE is converted to BICARBONATE in the body and helps to correct acid buildup in the blood. Song Of Solomon. 4:13. Ezekiel 4:9 (bread= wheat, beans, lintel-legumes,) millet, olive oil and baking soda. Lentils=B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, zinc, fiber, FOLATE, and plant chemicals called >[>POLY-PHENOLS<]-< >that are  antioxidants. Beans= zinc, copper, selenium,  vitamins B1, B6, E, and K. Plant protein, fiber, FOLATE, iron, potassium, magnesium. Millet= calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, selenium, folate, pantothenic acid, niacin, riboflavin,  B6, C, E, and K.- Pomegranate= antioxidants= B vitamin=synthesize and REPAIR DNA)....carb-rich food increase absorption.. .citric acid enhances bioavailability of minerals .. citrus fruit.., apples.., onions, parsley, sage, tea,  red wine/juices. Olive oil, grapes, dark cherries, dark berries, blueberries, blackberries, bilberries, pomegranate, cranberries...-

Reply
3
Linda McWilliams
2d ago

There has now been several children die of Strep A. Some parents just don't care , no more then they cared about COVID 😥 I don't like getting sick , I use my head , if something is spreading , it's no big deal to wear a mask 😷 when in a crowd or inside a public building. I prefer to stay healthy . It's a choice sick or healthy . It's been no problem for me but could careless if idiots would prefer to see their kids sick and bring it home . I just bet those parents who's children have died would rather see their child alive and well with a mask then dead without one . It's all about choices you make in your life , it's just sad that so many children have parents that just don't care .

Reply
3
Related
The Independent

What is Strep A and what are the symptoms?

A six-year-old pupil has died after a bacteria outbreak at a primary school in Surrey, while another is being treated in hopsital.The pupils caught the rare invasive group A streptococcal infection (iGAS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.Bacteria called group A Streptococcus can cause scarlet fever - these bacteria are also the cause of strep throat. Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to...
The Independent

More young children die from Strep A infection

More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
The Independent

What is Strep A infection?

More young children have died from Strep A infection, prompting fears of an outbreak in cases.– What is Strep A?Group A Streptococcus (Group A Strep or Strep A) bacteria can cause many different infections.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections caused by Strep A range from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– How are Strep A bacteria...
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BBC

Death of three-day-old baby ‘avoidable’, coroner rules

The death of a three-day-old baby could have been avoided if medical professionals had acted differently, a coroner concluded. Rosanna Matthews died three days after being delivered at Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Kent in November 2020. Elana Sala, Rosanna's mother, said she suffers flashbacks, adding: “We didn’t have to lose...
Indy100

Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size

A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
Fortune

Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says

If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Complex

Poisonous Cobra Dies After Being Bitten by 8-Year-Old Boy

A venomous cobra met its demise after attacking an eight-year-old boy in India, who bit the wild snake to death after it wrapped itself around his hand. Per the New Indian Express, the incident transpired in India’s Pandarpadh village in Jashpur district on Monday. 8-year-old Deepak was playing in the backyard of his house on Monday when a poisonous cobra bit him on his hand.
msn.com

Researchers Find Infants Born Via C-Section May Have A Different Reaction To Common Vaccines

When picturing a birth scene -- whether from a movie or firsthand experience -- many people imagine the mother pushing as a doctor helps deliver her baby vaginally. However, a growing number of births take place via cesarean section, or C-section, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Though rates vary by country, C-sections are quite common in the U.S., accounting for nearly one in three births (per WebMD).
studyfinds.org

Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse

CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy