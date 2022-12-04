ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

3 Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m6Alq_0jWxm5fr00

Three Chinese astronauts landed in a northern desert on Sunday after six months working to complete construction of the Tiangong station, a symbol of the country’s ambitious space program, state TV reported.

A capsule carrying commander Chen Dong and astronauts Liu Yang and Cai Xuzhe touched down at a landing site in the Gobi Desert in northern China at approximately 8:10 p.m. (1210 GMT), China Central Television reported.

The three astronauts were part of the Shenzhou-14 mission, which launched in June.

The Tiangong is part of official Chinese plans for a permanent human presence in orbit.

China in 2003 became the third government to send an astronaut into orbit on its own after the former Soviet Union and the United States.

The government has landed robot probes on the little-explored far side of the moon and on Mars . In 2020, a probe returned lunar rocks to Earth for the first time since the 1970s.

A crew of three Chinese astronauts blasted off Tuesday for Tiangong’s final construction stage. The station’s third and final module docked with the station this month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Earth has been hit by an ‘unusual, intense blast of energy’ from nearby galaxy that could change our understanding of the universe

Earth has been hit by an intense, unusual blast of light that could change our understanding of the universe, scientists have said.Late last year, scientists spotted a 50-second-long blast of energy coming towards Earth, known as a gamma-ray burst or GRB, which are the most powerful explosions in the universe. Immediately, researchers started looking for the afterglow that such blasts leave behind, with that visible light being useful to find where the blast has come from.But those researchers instead found something else entirely: that the blast appeared to have come from a kilonova. Those rare events only happen when...
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Independent

‘Game changing’ discovery of world’s oldest DNA could help us understand toll of climate crisis

A two million-year-old DNA sample has could provide a "game-changing" understanding of the world’s ancient ecosystems and how the environment could change due to the climate crisis.The new sample, made up of microscopic fragments of environmental DNA, was found in ice age sediment in northern Greenland and is one million years older than the previous record for DNA, which came from a Siberian mammoth bone.The ancient DNA has already been used to map some of the components of a two-million-year-old ecosystem "which weathered extreme climate change", the research team led by academics at Cambridge and the University of Stockholm said.They...
The Independent

Discovery of world’s oldest DNA breaks record by one million years

Scientists have identified two-million-year-old DNA for the first time – breaking the previous record by one million years.The microscopic fragments, found in ice age sediment in northern Greenland, are twice the age of the previous oldest DNA, which was sampled from a Siberian mammoth bone.The DNA from Greenland has been used to map a two-million-year-old ecosystem and it is hoped it could give clues on how best to counteract the “devastating impact of global warming”.Scientists also discovered evidence of animals, plants and microorganisms including reindeer, hares, lemmings, birch and poplar trees.Researchers found Mastodon, an ice age mammal, roamed as far...
The Independent

Oldest DNA reveals life in Greenland 2 million years ago

Scientists discovered the oldest known DNA and used it to reveal what life was like 2 million years ago in the northern tip of Greenland. Today, it’s a barren Arctic desert, but back then it was a lush landscape of trees and vegetation with an array of animals, even the now extinct mastodon.“The study opens the door into a past that has basically been lost,” said lead author Kurt Kjær, a geologist and glacier expert at the University of Copenhagen.With animal fossils hard to come by, the researchers extracted environmental DNA, also known as eDNA, from soil samples. This...
The Independent

US to boost natural gas exports to UK in energy partnership

The United States will increase exports of liquefied natural gas to Britain under a new agreement calling for the two countries to work together to boost energy security and drive down prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the agreement Wednesday as part of a larger effort to reduce global dependence on Russian energy exports, stabilize Western energy markets and step up collaboration on energy efficiency, nuclear power and renewables. The U.K.-U.S. Energy Security and Affordability Partnership will be steered by a new group led by senior British and White House...
Daily Mail

Apple will use chips made in AMERICA in 2024 - once its supplier's new Arizona plant comes online - and will also source them from Europe

Apple will start to use chips from a factory in the U.S. in the coming years - as it diversifies where it gets this crucial component that's primarily produced in Asia. CEO Tim Cook made the revelation in a meeting with engineering and retail employees in Germany, telling them that Apple 'already made a decision to be buying out of a plant in Arizona,' according to Bloomberg.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

964K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy