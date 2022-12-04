ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

Outside firm to manage Oceanside's $450 million investment portfolio

By Phil Diehl
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Oceanside Civic Center (Union-Tribune)

The San Diego-based firm Chandler Asset Management has been chosen to assume responsibilities for Oceanside's $450 million investment portfolio.

If approved by the Oceanside City Council at its Dec. 21 meeting, the Chandler firm will take over the portfolio management duties formerly handled by Treasury Manager Steve Hodges, who resigned effective Nov. 1.

"Initially, we were going to hire another treasury manager, but the recruitment this summer yielded zero qualified candidates, so we pivoted to what many cities across the state do, which is to outsource this function," Assistant City Manager Michael Gossman said in an email.

"This also creates even stronger controls and separations of duties," Gossman said. "Additionally, these firms have access to analytical tools that allow for even greater reporting and transparency."

The city received 11 responses to its request for proposals, Gossman said. All 11 applicants were screened and then ranked by the finance director, the elected city treasurer and Gossman. The top three applicants were interviewed before the selection.

Hodges resigned after a workplace conflict with elected City Treasurer Victor Roy, in which the two criticized each other in emails and at public meetings for their handling of city investments, among other things. The city hired The Zappia Law Firm of Huntington Beach to investigate the situation.

Two of the allegations against Roy were sustained — that he had made derogatory comments about an employee and that he had viewed inappropriate material including nude images at the city's Mission Branch library. He continues to serve as city treasurer, which is primarily a watchdog position not responsible for making investments.

The independent report concluded that the two men had engaged in "petty workplace disputes," but that any losses in the city's portfolio were the result of market conditions, and that other cities and public agencies had similar investment results.

Hodges will continue to collect his full salary for one year under the retirement agreement approved by the city.

Also as a result of the situation, in October the City Council approved new minimum standards for city treasurer candidates.

Among the new standards, prospective candidates will need at least a bachelor’s degree and some finance-related credits, or they can be a certified public accountant, or hold one of two other other professional certifications.

The additional qualifications will take effect for any candidate for city treasurer or any person appointed or elected to the job beginning with the Nov. 5, 2024, election.

Presently, the only requirements for the job are that the candidates be at least 18 years, a city resident and registered to vote.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

