Imperial Beach, CA

Imperial Beach city manager gets a raise, city employees get inflation stipend

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

View from high above of Imperial Beach Pier during sunset. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Imperial Beach City Council members recently approved a pay raise for the city manager and $80,000 in stipends for city employees amid high costs of living.

Council members had met in October to discuss City Manager Andy Hall’s performance and last month approved a 6 percent pay increase. His annual salary increased from $217,491 to $230,000.

The change became effective Nov. 2.

Hall, who previously served as city manager in Cathedral City, was hired for the South County city job in 2013 with an annual salary of $175,000. Last year, council members approved a 2.5 percent pay raise that brought him to $210,000 and in June he received a 3.5 percent salary hike, which bumped his pay to $217,491.

“We’re really lucky to have him and he always looks for the best in people and he’s turned the city around,” said Mayor Serge Dedina. “You deeply care about public service as well as your family and your community. So, you know, it’s as good as it gets, right?”

By comparison in neighboring municipalities, Chula Vista City Manager Maria Kachadoorian earns $300,000 and National City’s City Manager Brad Raulston makes $240,200.

The City Council last month also approved a one-time employee retention stipend for city employees due to challenging economic conditions such as “inflation, very high energy and fuel costs and daily expenses such as groceries (that) have resulted in abnormal financial impacts on the Imperial Beach municipal employees,” read a city staff report.

Council members agreed to allocate $80,000 from savings in the city’s general fund realized through vacancies seen across the board, said Hall.

Each full-time employee will receive a total of $700, or $100 per month through June of next year, and $350, or $50 per month, for part-time workers, according to the city.

Imperial Beach, which budgeted to employ 161 workers for a city population of about 26,100, has 138 employees, said Erika Cortez-Martinez, the city’s chief administrative officer. Last year, the city had 117 workers. Some of the reasons for the vacancies included recruiting and retention challenges “or they just leave for family reasons or some of them, during COVID, relocated to a different state,” she said.

Hall said that despite vacancies, city employees have been “working their tails off. … We understand the impacts of inflation. We understand the impacts of gas prices and commuting and everything that's been happening.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 2

Glen T
3d ago

maybe he can do something about the TJ river that floods our beaches with Raw Sewage and Trash. Funds were allocated Years ago to deal with this problem, but yet NOTHING IS DONE.

Reply
2
 

