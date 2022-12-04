MJCCA offers upcoming Hanukkah events

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) is gearing up to host events for Hanukkah this year.

Hanukkah begins on Dec. 18 at sundown and continues through Dec. 29.

On Dec. 18 at 2 p.m., the center will be hosting an event called Science of Light . The event includes fun, hands-on activities for children offered by Georgia Tech and Emory University’s STEM programs and others.

In the days leading up to Hanukkah, the MJCCA is encouraging everyone to do nice things, or mitzvot, for their community.

Interested participants can download the Countdown to Hanukkah calendar to play along and bring it to the Science of Light event. Those who complete 10 or more will receive a prize and be entered for a chance to win a free week of MJCCA day camps. The Science of Light event will conclude with the lighting of the menorah.

Dec. 20 at 5 p.m., the MJCCA will celebrate with Light Up the JCC with Rabbi Brian Glusman. This event will include menorah lighting, Hanukkah songs, and performances.

