ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

2022 NFL Week 13 predictions: Picks against spread for every game

By Dave Blezow
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

Last week in this space I posited that Robert Saleh made the right call in benching Zach Wilson because it would enable all of the other players to concentrate on their own jobs rather than fixate on what Wilson was doing and saying.

That theory played out to an extent in the Jets’ 31-10 rout of the depleted Bears. But it turned out to be more than that. The players went all-in on Mike White, making it seem as if they have known all along the wrong guy was quarterbacking the team.

It was a potentially toxic situation that Saleh corrected just before it reached epidemic proportions. To start Wilson again would have been to make a liar of the coach whenever he’d tell the team, “best players play.” Oh, really, except at the most important position? It also would have made a mockery of Saleh’s “All Gas, No Brake” mantra. That would have sounded like a lot of hot gas because Wilson was the brake.

So now the Jets, 7-4 and currently in position for an AFC wild-card berth, head to Minnesota for perhaps their toughest matchup of the season. Could this be the game the productive pass rush can’t get to Kirk Cousins and corners Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed can’t shut down Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen? Could White quickly turn into a pumpkin as he did in his four-interception disaster against Buffalo last season?

Yes, of course.

But there’s also this. The Jets are getting respect from the people who know, the linesmakers. Remember before the first New England game when people were wondering how the Jets could be home underdogs to the Patriots despite having a better record? Well, now, they are +3 on the road, which essentially is even strength with a 9-2 team when you take away the home-field advantage. Quite the compliment.

Interestingly, the Vikings have just a +5 point differential despite their great record (the Jets are +34 by comparison). Some may call the 24-7 loss to the Eagles and 40-3 loss to the Cowboys severe outliers, but what it also means is that the Vikings’ wins have been close. Except for Week 1, they’ve all come in one-score games.

So the Jets should be right there with them. And with the Vikings ranking 32nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed and 31st in total yards allowed, win or lose this should be another chance for the legend of Mike White to grow.

Jets vs. Vikings pick

Jets -3 ( BetMGM )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLP4M_0jWxiYnb00
Mike White of the Jets
Getty Images
Sunday Commanders (-2.5) over NEW YORK GIANTS

Daniel Jones was 2-0 against the Washington Redskins and 2-1 against the Washington Football Team, but these Washington Commanders who invade MetLife Stadium on Sunday seem to be a different outfit despite featuring a lot of the same players. They have won six of seven overall, five of six with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback, and are the only team to beat the Eagles.

The Giants are getting a lot of support on these pages possibly because they are getting a few injured players back. And they did play a good first half against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the kind of surprise you often see when a game is declared a lost cause before it begins.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (-5.5) over Tennessee Titans

I often get burned when I give points to Mike Vrabel, but that’s what the math is telling me to do here. The Titans have scored more than 24 points only once all season, while the Eagles have scored 26 or more six times. Don’t see Tennessee being able to match Philly score for score.

Betting on the NFL? BALTIMORE RAVENS (-8.5) over Denver Broncos

The Ravens haven’t been winning by margin and have suffered some shocking losses. Denver’s first seven losses were all by single digits. But last week’s 23-10 defeat at Carolina could break the dam as a teammate yelled at Russell Wilson and talk of a coaching change gets louder.

Green Bay Packers (-4.5) over CHICAGO BEARS

I thought the battered Bears showed a lot of heart last week against the Jets, I really did. They seem to have the spirit but do they have enough playmakers? I don’t really want to find out the hard way about their QB situation after Justin Fields and Trevor Siemian.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-1) over DETROIT LIONS

Shift from small underdog to favorite is a sign of sharp support for the Jaguars. The almost-miracle comeback win over the Ravens might be the turning point for Trevor Lawrence. What if he starts to get really good?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ywIpR_0jWxiYnb00
Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars
Getty Images
Cleveland Browns (-7) over HOUSTON TEXANS

Not really thrilled about laying this many on the road with Deshaun Watson in his debut in a hostile environment, but I think he’ll have some fun getting the ball to the likes of Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper.

Pittsburgh Steelers (-1) over ATLANTA FALCONS

Steelers are another team that went from ’dog to fave with the help of sharp bettors. Falcons could have hit their ceiling in a decent first half of the season, while the Steelers should get a little better as Kenny Pickett does.

Miami Dolphins (+4) over SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The Dolphins are 8-0 in games, Tua Tagovailoa starts and finishes, which makes them very enticing underdogs here. Also, coach Mike McDaniel knows it all about his former team, and the 49ers are down at least one running back in Elijah Mitchell and maybe another in Christian McCaffrey.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (-7.5) over Los Angeles Rams

If someone told you before the season this would be the spread; you’d have called for the white coats. But the Rams are a shell of themselves, and now Aaron Donald — who likely at least scared his teammates into continuing to care — is out, too.

CINCINNATI BENGALS (+2.5) over Kansas City Chiefs

Bengals beat the Chiefs in the regular season and playoffs last year, and now Joe Burrow gets Ja’Marr Chase back. Burrow is 14-7 ATS as an underdog, per Josh Appelbaum of VSiN.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRAB3_0jWxiYnb00
Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals
Getty Images
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS (+1.5) over Los Angeles Chargers

Every so often there’s a team that has two seasons in one — all losses then all wins, or the reverse. The Raiders are a team that could be in the early stages of getting real hot, while the Bolts never seem to make the most of Justin Herbert’s talents.

Indianapolis Colts (+11) over DALLAS COWBOYS

Not only do the Cowboys get their annual post-Thanksgiving break, the NFL scheduled them against a team that has to travel after a Monday nighter. Completely unfair. I’m picking the Colts just so I can root for this result.

Monday TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (-3.5) over New Orleans Saints

Aware that Tom Brady lost his first four games against the Saints as a Buc before beating them 20-10 in New Orleans in September. I’d actually love to take these points in prime time but the Saints’ goose egg last week against the 49ers gives me pause.

Best bets: Jaguars, Steelers, Raiders.
Lock of the week: Jaguars (Locks 7-5 in 2022).
Last week: 8-7-1 overall, 1-2 Best Bets.
Thursday: Patriots (L).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Colin Kaepernick On Monday

Should it be reunion time for the San Francisco 49ers?. The 49ers lost their second starting quarterback to a season-ending injury on Sunday, when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a broken foot. The team lost starter Trey Lance earlier in the year. While the 49ers are going with rookie Brock...
BAKER, CA
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend, Jilly Anais, watches controversial QB make Browns debut

Deshaun Watson’s longtime girlfriend supported the Browns quarterback on Sunday in his NFL return. Jilly Anais, who has been linked to the signal-caller since 2019, attended the Browns’ Week 13 matchup against Watson’s former Texans team in Houston, following an 11-week suspension after the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen massage therapists. Anais took to Instagram early in the day to give fans a peek at her glamorous pre-game routine. From there, she and loved ones made their way to NRG Stadium, where the group — all clad in Watson’s No. 4 Browns jersey — watched...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Changing 'Sunday Night Football' Game Decision

For the second week in a row, Sunday Night Football is flexing out one of its games in hopes of getting fans to tune into a more compelling matchup. According to Patriots insider Scott Zolak via Alex Barth, the Week 15 Patriots-Raiders game is expected to be flexed out of Sunday Night Football. The game would be played in the 4 p.m. ET window instead. Zolak reported it will be 4:05 p.m. ET.
The Spun

Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz

It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Kenneth Walker, Geno Smith have heated Seahawks sideline spat

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and rookie running back Kenneth Walker III did not seem pleased with each other on the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the Rams. While leading Los Angeles in the first half, Fox cameras caught the pair in a heated exchange as they pointed fingers at each other across the bench. Walker appeared frustrated with Smith while seemingly reviewing a play with one of the assistant coaches. Meanwhile, another coach, along with running back DeeJay Dallas, can be seen maneuvering Walker away from Smith. It’s unclear exactly what led to the tense exchange, which occurred before Walker...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Dolphins Announce Official Injury Diagnosis For Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was forced out of the game late in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and the diagnosis is reportedly in. Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Miami says Tua suffered an ankle injury. Tagovailoa exited the game and was ruled as questionable to return after going down with...
thecomeback.com

Trevor Lawrence has one word to describe loss

Sunday afternoon’s game against the Detroit Lions certainly did not go the way the Jacksonville Jaguars hoped or expected as the team fell by a lopsided score of 40-10. And after the game, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t exactly hold back his thoughts on his team’s performance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Regrets What He Revealed To The Media

Jerry Jones wishes he didn't disclose that the Dallas Cowboys didn't start Ezekiel Elliott for disciplinary reasons. After Sunday night's 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts, the Cowboys owner said Elliott began the opening drive on the bench for a minor issue. He told reporters he would have been "a lot more lenient" than head coach Mike McCarthy.
DALLAS, TX
KING 5

NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win

SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture. It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Anthony Brown out for the year with a torn Achilles

The Cowboys lost cornerback Anthony Brown to an injury late in the third quarter, and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed Brown tore his left Achilles. “I’m sick for him,” Jones said. “He’s had an outstanding career. Boy, he’s brought it up by the boot strap, and he, to me, is what a young player working hard, really having the right stuff, can become who’s not a No. 1 draft pick. I’m sick for him and sick for us.”
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
New York Post

Von Miller injury is exactly what Bills were trying to avoid

The Bills could not avoid the worst with Von Miller. The team had hoped the veteran pass-rusher wouldn’t be lost to a season-ending injury. However, surgery on Tuesday revealed he had suffered a torn ACL, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Wednesday. Miller suffered the injury during the Bills’ win over the Lions on Thanksgiving. The 33-year-old had accumulated a team-leading eight sacks in 11 games before going down. The longtime Bronco and MVP of the 2016 Super Bowl was chasing his second consecutive ring and third overall after being a trade-deadline addition for the Rams last season. Buffalo signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract in free agency. The three-time All-Pro and eight-timer Pro Bowler is the NFL’s active leader in career sacks with 123 1/2. The Bills are 9-3 and tied with the Chiefs for the best record in the AFC.
The Ringer

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals

Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
atozsports.com

Dolphins find important solution to big problem

The Miami Dolphins are wasting no time in shoring up one of its biggest question marks. On Monday, the team announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Eric Fisher. In a corresponding move, Miami placed right tackle Austin Jackson on injured reserve. Fisher’s signing comes the day after Miami gave...
New York Post

Jimmy Garoppolo could return during NFL playoffs in 49ers injury twist

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may be down, but he’s not entirely out just yet. Garoppolo left Sunday’s 33-17 win over the Dolphins with a foot injury, initially believed to be season-ending. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 31-year-old does not need surgery and does not have a Lisfranc injury, meaning he could be back for playoff action in 7-8 weeks if all goes well. This development is a welcomed one for the 8-4 Niners, who currently reside atop the NFC West. Prior to the injury, Garappolo was enjoying one of the most efficient seasons of his career, recording 2,437 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and four interceptions over 11 games.  Garoppolo, who seemed destined to be traded before the season, regained the starter’s role after second-year QB Trey Lance broke his ankle in Week 2. For now, the reins will go to former Iowa State star Brock Purdy, who played well in Garappolo’s absence. Purdy tallied 210 passing yards and two touchdowns en route to the win over Miami. With their third-string QB now their starter, the 49ers signed Josh Johnson to a one-year contract on Tuesday, making it a fourth stint with the franchise for the journeyman.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy