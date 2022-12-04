Ozark National Scenic Riverways will celebrate the holiday season with open houses at Eminence and Akers this month. An “Ozark Christmas Celebration” is 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Alley Spring. Persons are invited to bring their family to see the Old Red Mill decked for the holidays. People who arrive before dusk can see the holiday decorations near the mill and a witness a stunning backdrop of Alley Spring in the winter for pictures. After dark, lanterns will light the pathways to the mill where several activities are planned: Singing Christmas carols by candlelight and munching cookies with hot drinks. A simple holiday ornament to take home can be made. Alley Spring is six miles west of Eminence on Highway 106.

EMINENCE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO