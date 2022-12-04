On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week one rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas. Abilene held onto their #4 spot in Class 4A while Wamego gained ground at #7 and Rock Creek made a first appearance at #8. There's also a new king in 3A as Southeast of Saline dethroned Hesston, and in Class 2A Wabaunsee picked up a spot at #4.

