🎧 Kansas coalition of cities flexes its muscle at Capitol
TOPEKA — The Kansas League of Municipalities is a proponent of eliminating the state’s 6.5% sales tax on food purchases, but an unexpected wrinkle complicates that policy position. The 2022 Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly approved a law dropping the statewide sales tax on groceries to 4% on...
Mental health matters in rural Kansas communities
Donna Wise was 18 years old when her dad died by suicide. We often associate this age with fresh high school graduates, heading to their first year of college if they so choose, but for Wise, she dealt with loss. “I recognize how much I lost, and of course how...
State recognizes McPherson College student
McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
'Troubling': ACLU issues warning ahead of Kansas library vote
TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”. The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after...
Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker
ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
🎤 Supreme Court hears case that could reshape voting in the U.S.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a case with the potential to fundamentally reshape elections for Congress and the presidency. The justices are hearing arguments Wednesday over the power of state courts to strike down congressional districts drawn by the legislature because they violate state constitutions.
KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week one
On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week one rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas. Abilene held onto their #4 spot in Class 4A while Wamego gained ground at #7 and Rock Creek made a first appearance at #8. There's also a new king in 3A as Southeast of Saline dethroned Hesston, and in Class 2A Wabaunsee picked up a spot at #4.
NWS: Cool with chance for showers midweek
Here is the forecast for the rest of the week. Drizzle is possible across eastern Kansas Tuesday morning. Then rain chances increase Wednesday night and last through much of Thursday. Conditions begin to dry out Thursday night into Friday.
