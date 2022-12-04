ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Salina Post

Mental health matters in rural Kansas communities

Donna Wise was 18 years old when her dad died by suicide. We often associate this age with fresh high school graduates, heading to their first year of college if they so choose, but for Wise, she dealt with loss. “I recognize how much I lost, and of course how...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

State recognizes McPherson College student

McPHERSON – McPherson College student Emma Speer was among the inaugural class of the NextGen Under 30 recognized at an awards ceremony in Topeka on Friday. NextGen Under 30 is a recognition program developed by the Kansas legislature that celebrates the talent cultivated in Kansas to keep young professionals in the state.
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 13 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 4,256 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, for a total of 905,678 cases. The state reported 3,609 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 13 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Nov.30,...
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Eagle's Hutch news director honored by Kansas Farm Bureau

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Nick Gosnell, news director at Hutch Post and Eagle Radio of Hutchinson, was the first-place winner in the Audio/Video News Story category in the second annual Agricultural Reporting Award competition with the Kansas Farm Bureau. The award was presented Sunday in Manhattan at the Kansas Farm Bureau annual meeting.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

'Troubling': ACLU issues warning ahead of Kansas library vote

TOPEKA — The American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas has advised St. Marys city commissioners to renew the imperiled lease of their local public library, saying the officials are violating the Constitution in a “dangerous exercise of power.”. The Pottawatomie Wabaunsee Regional Library’s lease is under threat after...
SAINT MARYS, KS
Salina Post

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

ATLANTA (AP) — Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a Georgia runoff election Tuesday, ensuring Democrats an outright majority in the Senate for the rest of President Joe Biden’s term and helping cap an underwhelming midterm cycle for the GOP in the last major vote of the year.
GEORGIA STATE
Salina Post

KBCA boy's basketball rankings: Week one

On Tuesday, the Kansas Basketball Coaches Association released their week one rankings for all seven classes of boys' basketball across the state of Kansas. Abilene held onto their #4 spot in Class 4A while Wamego gained ground at #7 and Rock Creek made a first appearance at #8. There's also a new king in 3A as Southeast of Saline dethroned Hesston, and in Class 2A Wabaunsee picked up a spot at #4.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

NWS: Cool with chance for showers midweek

Here is the forecast for the rest of the week. Drizzle is possible across eastern Kansas Tuesday morning. Then rain chances increase Wednesday night and last through much of Thursday. Conditions begin to dry out Thursday night into Friday.
KANSAS STATE
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

