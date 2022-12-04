ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hospitals prepare for winter as state sees earlier-than-normal surge in RSV infections

By Bruce DePuyt
Maryland Matters
Maryland Matters
 3 days ago

In late September, Maryland emergency rooms began seeing a surge in children — many of them very young — struggling to breathe because of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, known as RSV. According to a Maryland Department of Health dashboard that tracks the virus , the number of hospitalizations leapt from 33 in the last week of September to 257 in the final week of October.

Because Maryland typically sees its RSV numbers spike in late November and December, this year’s surge sent emergency departments, urgent care centers and pediatricians scrambling. Thankfully, the state’s RSV case rate plateaued quickly. By the end of November, hospitalizations had been cut by two-thirds, to 88.

“Right now, we’re seeing a slight reprieve from what we’ve seen in the last few months,” said Dr. Lauren McGovern, a pediatric hospitalist at TidalHealth.

Respiratory viruses spread easily in day care settings, schools and other places where children interact with one another. In an interview, Dr. Jason Custer, medical director of the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital recommended that parents get all vaccines that their children are eligible for and focus on hand-washing and other healthy behaviors.

Custer said there are “four or five” respiratory viruses that are circulating throughout Maryland now. In addition to RSV and the seasonal flu, “there’s a virus called parainfluenza, which often can cause croup, and we have a virus called rhino enterovirus, which is a rhinovirus enterovirus,” he said. “We’re still seeing all of those.”

COVID-19 also remains a factor when it comes to the availability of hospital beds across Maryland.

When it comes to the remainder of the flu season, McGovern said it is difficult to predict what will happen, but she said systems are positioning themselves to be ready to care for their patients. She advises parents to seek care for their children if dehydration is associated with their symptom or if they struggle to breathe.

RSV “can be particularly severe in newborns and younger patients,” Custer said, requiring hospitalization, high-flow oxygen support and in some cases mechanical ventilation. “It certainly can affect patients who have underlying health conditions more severely, so patients with underlying chronic lung issues or heart issues often we’ll get hospitalized with these viruses,” he added.

There is no RSV vaccine, though one is in development, Custer said. The drug palivizumab is available to patients who meet narrow criteria.

Custer advised families to keep in close contact with their pediatricians to help determine when a child needs treatment.

“We don’t want people coming into the emergency department unless they have to, of course. The waits are long and we want patients in there that need the emergency care,” he said. “But certainly if your child is breathing hard and fast, if they’re not eating well, if they’re not waking up, or they’re more lethargic, that’s the type of thing you want to go get health care quickly.”

The national nursing shortage is hitting all hospitals hard. Many have more beds than they can fill do to staffing issues. Like facilities everywhere, Maryland hospitals have been relying on “traveling” nurses to fill the gaps.

Custer, who is helping spearhead the UMMS response to the spike in pediatric respiratory illnesses, said the system has been coordinating with Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Maryland Hospital Association throughout the surge.

The post Hospitals prepare for winter as state sees earlier-than-normal surge in RSV infections appeared first on Maryland Matters .

Comments / 0

Related
wypr.org

Why children's medications are in short supply in Maryland pharmacies when parents need it the most

Pediatric medications are not easily found on store shelves across Maryland when parents need relief for sick children the most, during an unusual cold and flu season. Even behind the pharmacy counter with a doctor’s authorization, parents say they are hunting for some medications at several retailers to no avail. All of this is happening when the state has some of the highest rates of pediatric illnesses in recent years, particularly with the outbreak of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, otherwise known as the common cold that’s been sending children to hospitals overwhelmed by the influx.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Maryland reports first cold-related illness death

(Baltimore, MD) -- A senior citizen is the first Marylander to die from a cold-related illness this year. Maryland Health said the individual lived in Baltimore City. The woman was between the ages of 60 and 70. Marylanders are being encouraged to dress properly for cold weather and call 2-1-1...
MARYLAND STATE
whatsupmag.com

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Confirmed in Washington County

ANNAPOLIS, MD — Federal laboratory testing has confirmed a case of highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (HPAI) in Maryland. Following an investigation by the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry from a Washington County farm has tested positive for HPAI.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking increasing risk of snow for Maryland into the weekend

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Weather computer models continue to come into better agreement on potential wintry weather for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into early Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models are locking into better consensus about what will happen during this time-frame, as well. The European Computer Model, as in past runs, continues to introduce cold air into our weather-maker from the north Friday night through early Saturday morning as it passes by. This persists with a mainly snowy solution starting after midnight Friday night.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Closely tracking weekend snow potential for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are closely tracking the potential of rain, snow, or both for this upcoming weekend. The main time-frame that we are tracking is Friday night into Saturday morning. The reliable long-range computer models have gotten in their separate corners today about what will happen Saturday. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Eleven Defendants Facing Federal Charges Relating to Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme with More Than $1.6 Million in Losses

The Defendants Allegedly Submitted over 200 Fraudulent Unemployment Insurance Claims Using the Personal Identifying Information of Victims. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: – A federal grand jury has returned a superseding indictment adding two new defendants to the nine defendants previously charged in relation to a Maryland and California unemployment insurance scheme. The superseding indictment charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, and stealing a post office key. The superseding indictment was returned on November 30, 2022. Charged in the superseding indictment are:
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Baltimore sees Maryland’s first cold-related death of winter season

Maryland Department of Health officials have announced the first cold-related illness death of the 2022-2023 winter season in the city of Baltimore. Officials said Friday that a woman that was “in the 60 to 70 age range” died from a cold-related illness — an announcement that comes amid concerns about the spread of respiratory illnesses like RSV and COVID-19 during the winter months.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland suspends license of 'Ever Forward' captain

The Maryland Board of Pilots announced the suspension of the license of the captain of the Ever Forward ship that got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay back in the spring of 2022. Captain Steven Germac was operating the ship when it became stuck in the Bay for over five weeks back in March.
MARYLAND STATE
Maryland Matters

Maryland Matters

Maryland State
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

Maryland Matters is the premier source of news about politics, policy and government in Maryland. We have the largest full-time reporting staff dedicated to covering legislative developments out of the Statehouse in Annapolis on key issues.

 https://www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy